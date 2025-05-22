In our previous post, we introduced Pepe, a dog diagnosed with a visible tumor on his right front shoulder, who received his first intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection on May 10, 2025. Today, we share the latest progress through a visual comparison of images taken between May 12 and May 22.

📅 Timeline Summary

May 10 : First injection administered.

May 12 : First post-injection photo taken (2 days after injection).

May 13 to May 20 : Localized swelling occurred.

May 22: Current status shows significant evolution.

🔍 May 12 Photo: Early Post-Injection Status

In the photo from May 12, two days after the injection, Pepe’s tumor area appears relatively flat, with no distinct hard swelling or necrotic center. This image now serves as a useful baseline for comparison.

📈 May 22 Photos: Clear Progress

In contrast, the new photos from May 22 show a distinct shift:

Swelling in the surrounding area has subsided .

A central darkened, raised area has formed.

The central area feels soft to the touch, suggesting tissue breakdown rather than inflammation.

This change strongly indicates that the central mass has undergone necrosis, while surrounding tumor tissue has collapsed, leaving behind a small, isolated bump. This pattern is typical when large tumor tissue liquefies and shrinks following effective ClO₂ action.

💡 Interpretation

Our interpretation is that most of the tumor volume has already been broken down, leading to:

Substantial softening and collapse of the bulk mass

A residual protrusion likely composed of unprocessed necrotic tissue

This is a highly encouraging sign, as the treatment appears to be working rapidly and effectively.

🐾 What’s Next?

We recommend proceeding with the second injection without delay. There is no longer any sign of painful inflammation, and the remaining tumor tissue can likely be neutralized in the next round.

Pepe’s case may soon become the first fully documented veterinary success for Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy.

Stay tuned for further updates.