Two and a half weeks ago, on May 10th, 2025, a milestone was achieved in veterinary oncology — the first dog received intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection. The patient, Pepe, a Podenco (Ibiza Hound) from Spain, became the first canine to undergo this innovative therapy. This follows more than a dozen successful human cases treated in Germany and China.

Today, we provide a follow-up report that offers both insight and reassurance to pet owners and veterinarians who are observing Pepe’s journey with anticipation.



📍 Summary Timeline

May 10 : First injection administered by Dr. Fernando in Ibiza (10 mL of ClO₂, tumor volume ~70 mL).

May 12 : Post-injection photo showed a flat tumor surface, no signs of necrosis yet.

May 13–20 : Swelling appeared, accompanied by localized pain.

May 22 : Visual signs of central softening and tissue breakdown appeared.

May 24 : Tumor area began to ulcerate, delaying the planned second injection.

May 28: Ultrasound imaging confirmed the tumor contains both cancerous and necrotic (dead) tissue.

🔍 Clinical Observation

The most recent photo updates and clinical examination offer important insights. On May 22, photos showed that the tumor’s once smooth and taut surface had become irregular, with darkened skin and a small central protrusion. By May 24, ulceration appeared on the tumor surface — a sign that internal breakdown was progressing.

Today, May 28, Dr. Fernando used ultrasound to evaluate the tumor. According to his observation, the swollen area contains both active cancer cells and a substantial amount of necrotic tissue. This confirms that Pepe’s tumor has already started collapsing from within.

Importantly, Pepe is now in less pain than he has been in many days, suggesting that the pressure from internal swelling is decreasing as the necrotic core softens.

🧪 What This Means

Based on the current appearance and ultrasound findings:

The loss of smooth contour , surface darkening , and central softening all suggest internal necrosis , not tumor progression.

This irregular morphology and skin changes are expected during tumor collapse — often observed in human patients following ClO₂ injection.

The ulceration may be part of the natural discharge of necrotic content.

These changes align with our expectations after intratumoral injection: ClO₂ rapidly induces cancer cell death, and the resulting necrotic core becomes soft, unstable, and may eventually drain or be absorbed.

💬 Recommendation

At this stage, both options are viable:

Rest and observation Letting the dog rest allows the body’s immune system to clear the necrotic tissue gradually. This may lead to a natural reduction in tumor volume without further intervention in the immediate days. Proceed with the second injection Chlorine dioxide is not only cytotoxic to cancer cells but also helps dissolve necrotic tissue, allowing for faster absorption and healing. For large tumors like Pepe’s, multiple injections are typically needed for full resolution.

A quick ultrasound before the second injection can further confirm the extent of necrosis and help guide dosing.

🐾 Final Words

Pepe’s case continues to bring hope. While the early days were marked by pain and swelling — not unusual after such therapy — the signs we now observe suggest that the therapy is working exactly as expected.

This journey reminds us that tumor regression can be messy, especially when the body is actively dissolving large volumes of dead tissue. But this is also what makes the process promising — we’re witnessing cancer retreat, not advance.

We remain optimistic about Pepe’s recovery and committed to bringing this therapy to more pets in need. The veterinary chapter of ClO₂ therapy has only just begun — and Pepe is leading the way.

