On May 22, 2025, the third officially recorded case of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy in China was carried out at a small clinic in Xinjiang province. This marks the second case treated at this clinic, following an earlier successful nasopharyngeal cancer case, and demonstrates the growing reach of this novel cancer treatment method even in remote regions.

Clinical Background

The patient, a 44-year-old woman, had been diagnosed with cervical cancer, with clinical records indicating recurrence and local invasion. She had already undergone multiple rounds of conventional therapies with limited efficacy. Her recent diagnostic imaging from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center on April 29, 2025, described a significant tumor mass in the cervix region.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Imaging Diagnosis (English Translation):

Post-radiotherapy changes in the uterus: the uterus and surrounding structures are missing or atrophied, with irregular soft tissue density observed in the region of the cervix and uterine body. Consider tumor recurrence and progression, with possible invasion of adjacent bowel segments and bladder. Metastatic lesions in the left iliac and inguinal lymph nodes are also considered.

Abnormal soft tissue density is seen in the right lower abdominal wall, extending across the abdominal muscles and reaching the subcutaneous layer. Uneven enhancement after contrast, consider tumor infiltration or implantation metastasis.

Multiple small lymph nodes are observed in the anterior sacral space. Consider reactive hyperplasia or metastasis.

Treatment Details

Without access to ultrasound or CT imaging at the clinic, the physician proceeded with a visually guided injection directly into the tumor site, delivering a 5ml dose of ClO₂ solution. The procedure was conducted under local anesthesia only, without sedation. As anticipated, the patient experienced brief but intense pain during the injection, yet she recovered quickly and reported no lasting discomfort or complications.

Early Observations

Within a few hours of the injection, the patient began to report relief from the constant pelvic pressure and discomfort associated with her tumor. While these observations are preliminary and not yet quantified, they align with the expected early effects of ClO₂-induced tumor necrosis and inflammation reduction.

Significance of This Case

This case highlights one of the key advantages of ClO₂ injection therapy: its simplicity, safety, and effectiveness in low-resource environments. Even in the absence of high-end imaging and surgical support, trained professionals can administer the therapy accurately and efficiently.

Moreover, this marks Xinjiang’s second documented case, confirming that the protocol can be repeatedly implemented in non-hospital settings with consistent quality.

Looking Ahead

While this is only the first injection in what is typically a four-dose protocol, the procedure represents a meaningful step forward in building practical, real-world evidence for this treatment in China.

The Xinjiang team will continue monitoring the patient, and further injections will be administered based on follow-up evaluations. The experience gained from this case will help refine protocols for clinics in similar settings.

We commend the courage of the patient and the dedication of the Xinjiang medical team. With each new case, we are advancing toward our goal: making safe, effective cancer care accessible to everyone—no matter where they live.