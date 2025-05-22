Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
May 22

I have a sebaceous cyst under my right breast. It was removed many years ago but grew back. There is no smelly discharge this go around but I was wondering if a shot of CLO2 would make it shrivel up? Seems like an easy fix.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
Operation Downfall's avatar
Operation Downfall
May 22

Contact Scott Adams!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture