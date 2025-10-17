China today offers one of the safest, most efficient, and most affordable healthcare environments in the world. With stable public order, accessible high-quality hospitals, and a visa system increasingly open to international visitors, the country has become an ideal destination for global patients seeking advanced medical innovation. For my Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy, China will serve as the central base of development and clinical research — providing patients from countries where this therapy faces regulatory or political barriers with a reliable, welcoming, and world-class medical option.

A new path for biomedical innovation in China

In October 2025, the Chinese government officially released Regulation No. 818 — “Administrative Regulation on Clinical Research and Clinical Translation of Biomedical New Technologies.”

This groundbreaking regulation provides a clear, transparent, and ethical framework for biomedical innovations that are neither drugs nor medical devices to be clinically tested, evaluated, and approved nationwide.

My therapy, Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection, fits perfectly within this new framework.

It is an image-guided, localized oxidative therapy that selectively destroys tumor tissue through controlled ROS signaling — a fundamentally different and low-toxicity mechanism compared with chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

1️⃣ Clinical research roadmap under Regulation 818

According to Regulation 818:

The therapy will first undergo academic and ethics review in a Class-A Tertiary Hospital (one of China’s largest hospital levels).

Once approved, the hospital can directly conduct the clinical research under institutional authorization.

I expect to complete the review and approval process within six months.

After approval, a clinical research program involving 200–500 patients will begin, conducted entirely under hospital and national supervision.

Participation in this research will be completely free of charge — including treatment, imaging, and follow-up procedures.

Importantly, the study is designed as an international collaborative project, with approximately 50% of participants expected to be foreign patients (English-speaking).

This balanced structure ensures cross-cultural data comparison and will strengthen the international credibility of the final results.

2️⃣ Expected timeline toward national approval

Ethics and academic review: 6 months

Clinical research execution: 3–5 months

Evaluation and national approval: 1–2 months

In total, around one year from now, the therapy could become an officially recognized clinical technology in China —

potentially the first legally approved oxidative tumor therapy in the world.

3️⃣ Patient pre-registration now open

We are now collecting pre-registration information from English-speaking patients who wish to be considered for participation once ethics approval is complete.

This pre-registration is not symbolic — it represents a priority entry stage.

Those who register now will receive early notification and high consideration for inclusion when formal enrollment begins.

📧 Contact: shuangning_liu@wanbincell.com

Subject: “Pre-Registration – Intratumoral ClO₂ Research (China)”

Please include:

Name, age, nationality, and diagnosis;

Current health status / treatment history;

A brief message such as:

“I would like to pre-register for consideration in the upcoming clinical research on Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy in China.”

Priority may be given to:

Patients previously treated with the therapy in Germany;

Individuals who have supported the Right-to-Try cancer innovation initiatives in the U.S.

All information is confidential and will only be used for research-related communication.

4️⃣ Why this matters

While many Western systems remain blocked by bureaucracy,

China’s Regulation 818 now offers a real, ethical, and science-based channel to validate new medical discoveries.

If successful, this project could establish the world’s first officially approved image-guided oxidative cancer therapy —

a model for how patient-driven innovation can move from evidence to legitimacy.

If you believe in this vision and wish to be part of this historic moment,

you can pre-register now and reserve your place for early inclusion when the study begins.

📧 shuangning_liu@wanbincell.com