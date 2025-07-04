In early 2025, Amazon permanently terminated both of my Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) accounts—without warning, without appeal, and without due process.

The reason they gave? That I had created a second account “linked to a previously terminated account.”

That’s it. No mention of specific violations. No evidence provided. No explanation of how or why this constitutes grounds for permanent banning.

❌ Two Books. Two Terminations. Zero Justice.

Book 1: The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle: Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications

• Published: 2023

• Removed: After ~1 month

• Reason Given: “Violation of content guidelines”

• Context: At the time, chlorine dioxide therapies were under repeated FDA warning. Amazon cited these policies as justification.

• Royalties: I received initial sales royalties during the brief period it was online.

This book presented the theoretical basis and clinical logic of chlorine dioxide therapy for a wide range of conditions, including acne, arthritis, cancer, psoriasis, vitiligo, and dry eye—using reactive oxygen species principles already present in many other medical applications.

The removal was unjust—but at least transparent.

Book 2: Confronting the Cancer Care Plight: Using First Principles to Navigate Your Cancer Journey

• Published: May 2024

• Still Available for Sale: Paperback on Amazon

• KDP Account Terminated: Early 2025

• Reason: Vague—Amazon claimed the new account was “linked” to a previously banned one

• Appeals: Blocked

• Royalties: Stopped entirely, despite confirmed ongoing sales

This second book was created to empower cancer patients with first-principles thinking—drawing analogies from the aerospace industry and economics to explain how patients could regain agency in their care. It has helped many readers rethink cancer care in a more practical, rational, and data-driven way.

But today, Amazon continues to profit from my work while denying me access to even basic author functions.

🚨 The Core Issue: Ongoing Sales + Withheld Royalties

As of July 2025:

• My second book, Confronting the Cancer Care Plight, is still being sold on Amazon in paperback form.

• It is publicly listed here.

• I have no access to the KDP dashboard.

• I receive zero royalties, despite multiple readers confirming recent purchases.

• I am locked out of account services, even for tax reporting.

This is not a temporary technical issue. It is a deliberate policy.

In plain terms:

Amazon is selling my book and keeping 100% of the profit, while blocking the author entirely.

This constitutes copyright violation, unjust enrichment, and breach of publishing duty under U.S. law.

Through an inquiry with ChatGPT, I’ve learned that this kind of infringement has happened to many other KDP authors. But in my case, it is not just a result of automated enforcement—it is an intentional act of expropriation.

📂 What Legal Grounds Do I Have?

✅ Contract Violation

Even if Amazon terminated the account under its Terms of Service, the underlying contract does not permit the continued commercial exploitation of an author’s work without compensation or consent.

✅ Copyright Infringement

A copyrighted work being sold without the author’s access to backend controls, payment, or ability to remove it constitutes a violation of Section 106 of the Copyright Act.

✅ Unjust Enrichment

Amazon is receiving ongoing income from my intellectual property while actively denying my rightful share of that income.

✅ Potential Consumer Deception

Buyers may reasonably believe the author endorses the platform or profits from sales—when in fact, Amazon has disowned the author while continuing to sell the product.

📁 I Am Collecting Evidence

So far, I have archived:

• Screenshots of live product pages

• Email termination notices

• Royalty payment history (prior to termination)

• Purchase confirmations from multiple readers

• A full copyright registration record

• KDP dashboard records from before the ban

This archive is being preserved in case legal action becomes necessary in the future.

I am not initiating a lawsuit at this point, but I reserve the right to do so.

👥 A Call for Other Affected Authors

If you are:

• A KDP author who was banned without clear reason

• Still seeing your book on sale

• Blocked from your account and unpaid

• Told that you violated “related account” rules without evidence

• Prevented from removing your content from Amazon’s store

You may wish to initiate or participate in a class-action lawsuit.

I will not lead such an effort, but I will gladly support it.

If you are a lawyer or organizer interested in coordinating such a case, feel free to contact me at xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com.

I will contribute my documentation and assist as needed.

💡 Final Note: This Is Bigger Than Me

Amazon wants to have it both ways:

• Censor medical innovation under vague policies

• Profit from that innovation when it becomes successful

• Deny authors any ability to protect their rights

That contradiction must be exposed.

This case is not just about royalties. It’s about the abuse of centralized publishing power, the erasure of dissenting voices, and the corporate theft of intellectual labor.

Whether or not there is legal action in the future, I will continue to speak publicly.

Because I stand for every creator who was silenced while their work was still sold.