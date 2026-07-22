On July 21, 2026, the fifth veterinary case of intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation was performed in China at a veterinary hospital in Hefei, Anhui Province.

The patient was Xiao Jiu (“Little Nine”), a 4-year-old Golden Retriever with two very large tumors located in the left popliteal region (behind the knee).

This case was important not only because of the attempted tumor ablation, but also because it provided a critical technical validation:

By adding a small amount of iodinated contrast agent to the ClO₂ solution, the distribution of the ablation solution inside the tumor could be visualized by CT immediately after injection.

This represents an important step toward a future closed-loop image-guided intratumoral therapy system.

Case Background

Xiao Jiu had two large masses in the left hind limb region.

Preoperative CT evaluation showed:

A large soft tissue mass in the popliteal region;

Tumor volume estimated to be more than 400 mL ;

The mass was adjacent to important vascular structures, including the femoral artery region;

Due to anatomical limitations, complete injection coverage required careful planning.

According to the intratumoral ClO₂ injection protocol, large tumors generally require:

Multiple injection points;

Injection volume approximately related to tumor volume;

Real-time imaging feedback to determine actual distribution.

The clinical guideline emphasizes that the initial dose calculation is only a starting point, while real-time imaging provides the final information about actual distribution and coverage.

Figure 1. Preoperative CT Assessment

Preoperative CT image before treatment.

The CT examination demonstrated the large tumor occupying the left popliteal region.

Because the tumor was large and located close to important vessels, the treatment team selected CT-guided injection.

Large tumors (>4 cm) generally require multi-region injection because a single injection point may not achieve uniform distribution. The guideline recommends dividing large tumors along their longest axis and injecting each region separately to improve coverage.

Figure 2. CT-Guided Intratumoral Injection Procedure

Immediately after completion of injection, before recovery from sedation.

The treatment was performed under CT guidance.

The injected solution consisted of:

20,000 ppm chlorine dioxide ablation solution

Mixed with 2% iodixanol/iodinated contrast agent by volume

The formulation was:

100 mL ClO₂ solution + 2 mL iodinated contrast agent

A total of:

30 mL ClO₂ ablation solution mixture

was injected into the tumor.

The original planned volume was approximately 50 mL. However, during injection, the tumor demonstrated very high resistance and dense tissue characteristics.

Therefore, only 30 mL could be safely delivered.

This observation itself was clinically meaningful:

Not every tumor behaves the same during intratumoral injection.

Some tumors are highly fibrotic or densely packed, resulting in limited fluid expansion. In such cases, repeated smaller injections may be required rather than forcing a large single injection.

The guideline specifically notes that tissue properties, fibrosis, necrosis, interstitial pressure, and vascular density can alter actual expansion of injected fluid. Therefore, the 30% volume rule represents an initial estimate rather than an absolute requirement.

Figure 3. Immediate Postoperative Observation

After recovery from sedation.

After the procedure, Xiao Jiu recovered normally.

The limb appearance after recovery was consistent with the preoperative condition.

At this stage: