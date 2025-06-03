Overview

In this report, I present a powerful example of how intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection therapy, even in a low-tech rural setting, may dramatically shrink or eliminate advanced tumors in late-stage cancer patients.

The patient is a 61-year-old male with recurrent nasopharyngeal cancer. Despite having no access to ultrasound or CT-guided procedures, and relying on a rural physician for administration, the treatment outcome has been remarkable.

Timeline & Background

Diagnosis : Advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma with right-sided parapharyngeal and skull base invasion.

Treatment History : No recent effective therapy before initiating ClO₂ injections.

Injection Timeline : March–April 2025 A total of 10 injections were administered by a rural doctor under local anesthesia. No imaging guidance or IV sedation was used. Dosage: 1–2 ml of ~10,000 ppm high-concentration ClO₂ per session.



The patient used a batch of stabilized ClO₂ solution I had prepared and sent 6 months earlier.

Prior Clinical Snapshot

Three CT scans spanning 2022–2025 chronicle the tumor’s progression. All were performed at The First Affiliated Hospital of Shihezi University:

📝 CT Report 1: June 15, 2022

Tumor measured ~33x22mm with deep infiltration.

Diagnosis: Tumor involvement of levator veli palatini, longus capitis, and surrounding tissues.



📝 CT Report 2: Dec 11, 2023

Tumor progression: now ~42x38mm.

Invasion extended to lateral pterygoid muscle, parapharyngeal space, and skull base.

📝 CT Report 3: May 15, 2025

(After 10 ClO₂ Injections)

Tumor mass now no longer clearly measurable.

Report emphasizes:

“Right-side parapharyngeal mass shows diffuse low-density; multiple necrotic cavities present; tumor borders unclear; no significant enhancement.”

Suggests a collapse and regression of the original solid mass, rather than active necrosis alone.

Observed Clinical Response

After just 3 injections:

🔗 Read full day-15 case update on Substack

Breathing normalized

Pain eliminated

Facial swelling reduced

Appetite and sleep restored

Cognitive status fully recovered

By the 10th injection:

Patient reported the detachment of large necrotic fragments from the nasal cavity

No systemic side effects reported

Family noted significant improvement in appearance, mobility, and mood.

Interpretation

This case demonstrates that:

Intratumoral ClO₂ therapy may yield dramatic results even without high-tech support.

Tumor regression can occur within days to weeks , particularly in soft tissue-dense areas like the nasopharynx.

Proper solution preparation and local administration—even by non-specialist physicians—can achieve real-world tumor destruction when carefully guided.

What’s Unique About This Case?

Zero systemic support (no IV, no imaging, no anesthesia)

Full outpatient model , replicable in rural areas

Evidence of total tumor regression by May 2025

Correlation between subjective improvement and CT imaging

Remaining Metastatic Burden and Next Steps

While the primary nasopharyngeal mass appears to have undergone near-complete collapse and resolution, the May 2025 CT report still notes several small residual lesions, particularly in deep lymphatic regions (e.g., retropharyngeal and parapharyngeal nodes).

These cannot be safely injected without imaging guidance, and unfortunately, the rural physician who administered the initial 10 injections does not have access to ultrasound or CT equipment.

To achieve complete remission, additional precision-guided injections are necessary. We are currently exploring options to transfer the patient to a facility with the required imaging capabilities, possibly through referral to a regional hospital or international clinical site such as our partner clinic in Germany.

📊 Evaluation Based on RECIST Criteria (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors)

To objectively assess the treatment effect, we applied RECIST 1.1 guidelines:

Complete Response (CR): Disappearance of all target lesions

Partial Response (PR): ≥30% decrease in the sum of diameters of target lesions

Stable Disease (SD): Insufficient shrinkage for PR and insufficient growth for PD

Progressive Disease (PD): ≥20% increase in the sum of diameters of target lesions

In this patient:

The original mass was approximately 42 × 38 mm (Dec 2023 CT).

After 10 intratumoral injections with chlorine dioxide (Mar–Apr 2025), the May 2025 CT scan shows no measurable tumor mass , with only residual soft-tissue density and structural collapse observed.

The patient reported large-scale necrotic tissue discharge, improved nasal breathing, restored sleep, and significant pain relief.

🟢 Interpretation: Although the tumor is no longer measurable, due to its complete structural disintegration and consistent clinical improvement, the case qualifies as a Complete Response (CR) under RECIST evaluation.

This result contributes to the growing body of evidence suggesting that Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy may induce rapid and observable tumor necrosis, even in late-stage patients without access to high-tech imaging or anesthesia.

📌 CT scan images attached above. Full case details and injection protocol are available to authorized medical professionals upon request.

If you’re a physician, journalist, or legislator interested in evaluating this approach or supporting international clinical research:

📩 Email me: xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

📱 WhatsApp: +86 13522136898