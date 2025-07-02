Over the past year, I have quietly built a new kind of hope — a revolutionary intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) therapy that delivers visible tumor regression in days, with no systemic toxicity. It is simple, effective, and replicable. And because of that, it is disruptive.

But in a world where truth is threatening and breakthroughs are often feared more than celebrated, not every handshake is sincere.

🧨 A Lesson from Mexico: The Cost of Pretending

Recently, a clinic in Mexico signed a formal agreement with me to provide this therapy. The agreement was clear, mutual, and offered real opportunities for both sides. But just days after our announcement — without executing any treatment or initiating any training — the clinic abruptly terminated the cooperation with vague claims and aggressive tone.

There were no scientific objections. No attempt to evaluate clinical logic. No request for clarification.

The only conclusion: either the agreement was never signed with real intention, or it collapsed under external pressure.

🔧 A One-Year Transition: From Loose Partnerships to Strategic Ownership

In response, I am initiating a structured one-year transition period. During this phase:

All new clinics may join my network under a flexible cooperation model, without mandatory equity structure.

However, after the transition period, any new clinic joining the network must adopt the joint ownership model described below.

Existing partnerships formed before this announcement will not be retroactively affected.

But going forward, we are building something stronger — together.

🌍 The New Model: Unified, Resilient, Legally Protected

After the transition period, all clinics joining my official therapy network must:

1. Form a New Entity (Clinic-Specific JV)

The new company will operate exclusively to deliver intratumoral ClO₂ therapy.

It must be legally separate from any pre-existing clinic operations.

2. Share Ownership with My Platform

51% held by me (via technology contribution + capital from public crowdfunding)

49% by the local clinic operator

3. Exclusive Technology Licensing

Each JV will receive the exclusive right to operate the therapy in a defined region.

All intellectual property remains under centralized stewardship.

4. Capital via Crowdfunding

A US-based public crowdfunding campaign will be launched to finance equipment and initial operations.

Patients, advocates, and mission-driven supporters may contribute as owners — not just donors.

🔒 Why This Structure Matters

This is not about paranoia or over-control.

This is about protecting a medical breakthrough from systemic sabotage.

We’ve seen it already:

Fake patients sent to interrogate.

Sudden reversals after signed agreements.

Media surveillance under the guise of interest.

We are facing a machine. And we will not beat it with kindness.

We will beat it with structure, transparency, and public ownership.

⚖️ A Final Warning

Let history remember this clearly:

Any effort to suppress a revolutionary, life-saving cancer therapy is not skepticism — it is a crime. And no such crime will succeed.

✊ Call to Action

If you are a clinic, researcher, or patient advocate who believes in medical freedom and technological integrity — this is your time to step forward.

This therapy is no longer just an invention.

It is a movement.

And it will not be stopped.