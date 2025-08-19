Xuewu Liu’s Substack

User's avatar
Micaela's avatar
Micaela
4h

I completely agree with you, Dr. Liu, and I sincerely hope that this civil case doesn't engulf you in the same mud that reigns in so many other sectors.

You are a lion, and your courage is admirable, as is your scientific and researching project, willing to restore health (and hope) to those who have lost it.

I sincerely hope that those who already had access to your treatments will share their successfull healing experience, shouting to the world when they worked magnificently.

An old saying goes: "in an avalanche no single flake feels responsible"... My wish is humans could evolve, from a snow-flake-mind to a conscious human one, with each one of Us standing with you and with the battle you are carrying on, in a great energy wave which can change the reality of things.

I also hope that people are not only less blind and deaf than they were in the 60s, but that they are less indifferent and can understand that any attempt to limit studies, research, and the possibility of validating a new therapy is harmful to humanity as a whole. Wish you the best and follow with interest as ever.

Tov Klein's avatar
Tov Klein
5h

Yes, totally agree! The Pharma companies and media are completely complicit as it does expose their business model! But its purpose is even more nefarious on a higher level. Namely the harm is intentional for harms sake by an international cabal of psychopaths. I wish you the best of luck in your case in exposing them.

