I used to believe the system was merely slow, clumsy, maybe indifferent. I no longer believe that.

Now I know: it is reckless. It is coordinated. And it leaves holes so large you can see them from space.





I have decided: I will sue WIRED magazine—its parent company, and the hidden forces behind it. For years I told myself the mainstream was simply slow. Cautious. Bureaucratic. I did not believe they would deliberately bury a therapy that is effective against cancer, low in toxicity, and visible in patients who are still alive today. But now I know better. I became their target. I was smeared in print. My work was erased. And in that process, I collected the evidence—defamation, business interference, fake patients, staged narratives. This was no accident. No sloppy reporting. It was an operation.

And here is what changes everything: my case is civil. Not criminal. That means I am the plaintiff. I choose the venue. I set the scope. I initiate discovery. And discovery is my weapon. Discovery compels disclosure—emails, drafts, Slack messages, financial trails, medical records, expert communications. Everything they thought would stay hidden behind the curtain of “journalism” can now be dragged into the light. Their arrogance—publishing a hit piece in plain sight—is the very thing that will expose them in court.

This is why I call upon all who have long suspected collusion between Big Pharma and Big Media. You have seen hints. Patterns. Whispers of suppressed cures. But my case will be different. For the first time, there will be hard evidence—documents, testimony, proof. Not theories. Not conjecture. Not another book or blog that can be dismissed. These facts will be tested in court. Sworn statements will be taken. Evidence will be placed under oath—evidence that cannot be waved away. This is the moment when suspicion will become certainty.

They killed a president in broad daylight. The motorcade moved slowly through Dallas, cameras rolled, the world watched. And yet the official story, repeated endlessly, was that a single man, with a single rifle, had changed history.

The “magic bullet” theory was presented as fact: a single round that bent physics, passed through multiple bodies, and emerged nearly pristine. We were asked to believe it, even as doctors, witnesses, and basic common sense said otherwise.

Five years later, his brother was shot in the kitchen of a Los Angeles hotel. Robert Kennedy, the frontrunner for the presidency, was struck at point-blank range from behind. The problem was obvious: the alleged shooter, Sirhan Sirhan, stood in front of him, several feet away. Too many bullet holes appeared in the walls and ceiling for his small revolver. Witnesses contradicted the official account, and crucial evidence disappeared.

Two assassinations. Two official reports. Both wrapped up neatly with “lone gunmen.” And both full of contradictions so large they still echo today.

Now my case. Different weapon, same smell.

WIRED magazine, backed by its corporate parent, used the same formula: a reckless strike carried out in the open, dressed up with an official narrative meant to be airtight. They recruited fake patients, coordinated with friendly experts, and published a piece that reduced years of research and dozens of successful cases into a cheap headline: “Bleach injections.”

The data was ignored. The real patients were erased. The science was deliberately distorted. But in their arrogance, they left fingerprints everywhere: contradictory patient stories, internal communications, a timeline that does not match reality, and above all, the immediate and measurable commercial damage caused by defamation and interference.

This is not journalism. It is an organized strike. And like the Kennedy assassinations, it is full of holes.

Why do they act this way?

Because the stakes are enormous. A therapy that selectively destroys tumors without destroying the patient represents an existential threat to the pharmaceutical industry’s business model.

Because they have resources. Money. Platforms. Experts on demand. With these tools they believe they can bury any truth beneath a mountain of narrative.

Because there is no precedent. Cases like mine are almost unheard of. With no playbook, they overreach and expose themselves.

And because they trust in their cleanup crews. Public relations teams. Legal shields. Friendly media outlets. Even if the story is riddled with holes, they believe no one will dare to challenge them.

But this is not 1963. It is not 1968.

This is 2025. And I am not standing alone in front of a wall of silence.

I have science on my side. I have AI amplifying my reach. And I have the advantage of civil law. Unlike a criminal case—where prosecutors may close files, bury leads, or invoke national security—civil litigation places the power in the plaintiff’s hands. I have decided to bring a case, and that decision allows me to define the scope. In discovery, I will be able to compel them to surrender their emails, their drafts, their internal communications, and their coordination with pharmaceutical allies. There will be no Warren Commission to shield them, no tidy report that simply declares the case solved.

And something else is different.

The tide has already turned. The Covid vaccine rollout shattered the illusion of infallibility. Millions saw the lies. Millions experienced the harm. Trust in the same institutions now attacking me is already broken.

So when I present my evidence—fake patients, coordinated defamation, deliberate erasure of clinical results, and the direct financial damage that followed—it will not read like another conspiracy theory.

It will be evidence in court. For the first time, the conspiracy will not just be debated in books, blogs, or documentaries. It will be tested in legal discovery, under oath, with documents and sworn testimony.

And unlike 1963 or 1968, I am still here.

I will fight.

And I will force the truth into daylight.

The Kennedys never got their trials. Their assassinations were sealed under official narratives, full of holes that history has been left to argue about.

But my case is different. It will not vanish into silence. The recklessness is too visible, the contradictions too glaring, and the moment too different.

I am still here. And I am fighting. The truth will not stay hidden.

Now I ask you: stand with me. Share this story. Follow this case. Because the fight is not only mine—it belongs to everyone who refuses to live inside a lie.

Real Evidence.

