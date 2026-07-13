Mitch Liester, MD, recently published a piece on chlorine dioxide and diabetic foot ulcers that is worth reading in full:

Chlorine Dioxide is a Cheap, Safe Chemical That Might Save Diabetic Feet and Save Lives. So Why Isn’t Anyone Studying It? Mitch Liester, MD Chlorine Dioxide is a Cheap, Safe Chemical That Might Save Diabetic Feet and Save Lives. So Why Isn’t Anyone Studying It? An astute reader of this Substack provided helpful feedback about a lack of biochemistry in my blogs. This has led me to include more scientific information in this blog. However, I realize that not all readers are physicians, scientists, or biochemists. So, rather than packing this blog with biochemistry, I have instead included hyperlinks to published… Read more

He lays out the clinical stakes clearly. A limb is lost to diabetes roughly every thirty seconds. The five-year mortality after a diabetic amputation is comparable to several major cancers. And he traces a lineage that deserves far more attention than it gets: TCDO, approved in Germany as Oxoferin for chronic wounds; WF10, its intravenous form, with striking results in severe diabetic foot ulcers; and NP-001, the same chlorite chemistry, carried into Phase II trials for ALS. These are not fringe compounds. They are variations on a single molecule that has already been through randomized trials and regulatory approval, under different names, over four decades.

His article ends with a call for larger, well-designed studies.

I want to add one observation to that conversation — not as a plan, and not as anything I am announcing, but as a direction I think is worth someone examining seriously.

There is an existing regulatory route for oxidizing wound irrigation products

Walk into a wound care clinic in the United States and you will find bottles of hypochlorous acid and sodium hypochlorite irrigation solution: Dermacyn, Anasept, Vashe. There is a chlorhexidine version, Irrisept.

None of these is regulated as a drug.

All of them are medical devices, cleared through FDA’s 510(k) premarket notification pathway. Anasept — a 0.057% sodium hypochlorite solution — was cleared in 2008 (K073547), on the basis of substantial equivalence to Dermacyn (K042729). Irrisept, 0.05% chlorhexidine gluconate, was cleared the same year (K080779) and has been marketed in the US since 2009.

No Investigational New Drug application. No randomized controlled trial required for clearance. And their indications for use are not shy: professional use for cleansing and debridement of acute and chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, burns, graft and donor sites.

The architecture is worth understanding precisely.

A liquid wound wash qualifies as a device because its claimed function is mechanical. It is a water-based solution that irrigates the wound and physically carries away debris and foreign material; the fluid moving across the wound bed is what is doing the work. The antimicrobial in the bottle is characterized as a solution preservative — something protecting the contents of the container, not treating the patient.

That distinction is the whole of it, and it cuts both ways. Mechanical action is a device function; pharmacological action is a drug function. A device claim is correspondingly narrow: you may say the product cleanses and debrides. You may not say the oxidant heals the ulcer.

This is not a loophole. It is a well-established category with a fifty-year history — these products have long sat as unclassified, pre-amendments devices under product codes FRO, GER, MGP, MGQ and EFQ.

Where FDA is heading, and where chlorine dioxide sits

On 30 November 2023, FDA proposed to finally classify this category, creating 21 CFR § 878.4019, “Liquid wound washes.” The proposal tiers these products by antimicrobial resistance concern:

AMR concern Antimicrobials Proposed class High polymyxin B, bacitracin, silver sulfadiazine Class III — PMA Medium silver, zinc, copper, chlorhexidine, benzalkonium Class II — 510(k) + special controls Low hypochlorous acid, peroxide, PHMB, iodine Class I — typically 510(k)-exempt

The oxidants sit in the lowest tier — hypochlorous acid and peroxide, chlorine dioxide’s closest chemical relatives, are the products FDA is least concerned about. The logic is sound: non-specific oxidative chemistry does not select for resistance the way a targeted antibiotic does. There is no single molecular target for an organism to mutate around.

Chlorine dioxide shares that property entirely. Its mechanism is oxidation of thiol groups, aromatic amino acids and membrane lipids — broad, physical, and not amenable to the resistance pathways that worry regulators. Whatever else may be arguable, the antimicrobial-resistance argument for chlorine dioxide is a strong one, and it happens to be precisely the argument FDA has told us it weighs.

Two honest constraints, which anyone looking at this should have in front of them from the start.

First, the proposed identification language specifies that the antimicrobial is present for preservative purposes only. The device claim stays narrow, and stays mechanical.

Second, chlorine dioxide does not currently appear anywhere in FDA’s proposed tiering, and I am not aware of an existing chlorine dioxide predicate device. The classification argument would therefore have to be made rather than assumed — most likely through a De Novo request rather than a conventional 510(k).

Neither of these is trivial. Both are, I think, tractable — and both are on a scale of cost and time that bears no resemblance to a drug development programme.

The prerequisite: a standard

Dr. Liester writes that the field is short of funding. I would add something adjacent that I think is at least as binding, and that I happen to have spent a long time on.

The field is short of a standard.

Consider what “chlorine dioxide” denotes in the published literature. It may mean a stabilized sodium chlorite solution generating ClO₂ in situ on acidification. It may mean an aqueous solution of dissolved ClO₂ gas. It may mean a two-part activation kit whose actual ClO₂ content depends on how long the user waited and how warm the room was. Purity varies. Chlorite and chlorate contamination varies. Decay rate varies. The concentration on the label is often not the concentration in the bottle — and it is almost never the concentration in the bottle a week later.

This has consequences that no amount of funding repairs.

If an investigator cannot state exactly what was administered, hold that concentration stable across a multi-week protocol, and be confident that a colleague at another site is administering the identical thing, then the results are not comparable — and a reviewer is right to discount them. This is not obstruction. It is ordinary scientific method working as designed.

It is also, I suspect, part of why the strongest evidence in this whole family comes from TCDO, WF10 and NP-001. Those were the preparations that were standardized: manufactured to specification, with a defined chemical identity. Once the chemistry became reproducible, the science became publishable and the regulators became willing to engage. I do not think that is a coincidence.

There is a further reason the standard has to come first. The antiseptic dilemma is real and unforgiving: iodine, peroxide and chlorhexidine are all cytotoxic to fibroblasts and keratinocytes at concentrations well inside the range people casually use, and at those concentrations they impair healing rather than assist it. Anasept’s own clearance rests on the solution being buffered, non-cytotoxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing at 0.057%. Chlorine dioxide will have its own therapeutic window; it will be narrow; and it will not be anyone else’s window. That is a question a controlled formulation makes answerable and an uncontrolled one makes permanently unanswerable.

What I can contribute

I have worked on chlorine dioxide formulation chemistry for about fifteen years, independently, and my patents cover the preparation of high-purity chlorine dioxide solutions in which the concentration can be specified accurately and held stable over a defined shelf life. Not “stabilized chlorine dioxide” in the marketing sense — an actual reference material, with an actual certificate of analysis, that behaves the same way on Tuesday as it did on Monday.

That is a narrow contribution, and I want to be precise about its limits. It is not a treatment. It is not a clinical result. It is a piece of chemistry.

But it is, I think, the piece this particular puzzle has been missing — and it is the piece on which a device-grade dossier would rest: a defined composition, characterized stability, and the ISO 10993 biocompatibility and antimicrobial performance data that a regulatory submission of this kind is built from. I would be glad to make it available to serious investigators on that basis.

A closing note on scope

Nothing above is a claim about oral or intravenous chlorine dioxide, and nothing in the argument supports one. The pathway I am describing is topical, external, and mechanical. That is not a rhetorical hedge — it is the actual scope of the regulation, and the distinction is load-bearing.

Nor does regulatory clearance imply efficacy. FDA’s 510(k) review evaluates safety and biocompatibility, not clinical benefit. A cleared device is a starting line and nothing more.

But a cleared device can be studied. An investigator-initiated trial of a legally marketed device is ordinary, fundable, IRB-approvable clinical research. It needs no IND and no pharmaceutical sponsor, and it costs a fraction of what Dr. Liester’s article is rightly asking someone to spend.

Which suggests, to me, an order of operations rather than a plan: a standard first, then a device, then the studies — with the harder questions about mechanism and healing answered afterwards, with real data, at a price someone can actually bear.

I offer this as a suggestion to people better placed than I am to act on it, and I would welcome correction from anyone who sees it differently.

References

Liester MB. Chlorine Dioxide is a Cheap, Safe Chemical That Might Save Diabetic Feet and Save Lives. So Why Isn’t Anyone Studying It?