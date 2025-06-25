On June 21, 2025, a 44-year-old woman from China received her second dose of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy for recurrent cervical cancer. The procedure was performed under both local anesthesia and intravenous sedation, using 5ml of ClO₂ solution. The patient reported no pain and experienced smooth recovery.

This case marks the continuation of a treatment journey that began on May 22, 2025, in a small clinic in Xinjiang, China, where the first injection was carried out based on visual tumor exposure. This is the third documented human case of ClO₂ intratumoral injection in China.

🏋️‍♀️ Clinical Background

The patient had previously undergone conventional therapies with limited success. A CT scan from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, dated April 29, 2025, revealed a cervical tumor measuring approximately 37mm x 34mm (pre-treatment estimated volume: 22.4 cm³).

Following the first injection, an MRI on May 30 showed a loss of clearly defined tumor margins, consistent with early tumor necrosis. By June 21, a second ultrasound was performed, revealing a tumor size of 34mm x 24.2mm, corresponding to a reduced volume of 10.4 cm³.

📊 Tumor Shrinkage Calculation

Using the ellipsoid volume estimation formula:

Before Injection: 0.5236 × 3.7 × 3.4² ≈ 22.4 cm³

After Second Injection: 0.5236 × 3.4 × 2.42² ≈ 10.4 cm³

Tumor shrinkage: ≈ 53.6% reduction

This confirms a substantial therapeutic response in just one month.

📊 Necrotic Shedding and Symptomatic Improvement

The day after the second injection, the patient spontaneously discharged a necrotic tissue mass approximately 1cm in diameter—a likely result of the first injection. The mass was soft, odorless, and caused no discomfort. The patient reported a strong sense of hope and satisfaction, confidently anticipating a complete response within the upcoming sessions.

✨ Mechanism Insight

The therapy appears to induce a central necrosis of the tumor mass, which weakens the structural integrity of malignant tissue. As ClO₂ spreads radially, oxygen radicals selectively disrupt cancerous cells, creating a clear boundary between viable and necrotic zones. This in turn facilitates spontaneous detachment of dead tumor tissue and visual confirmation of effect.

🌎 Significance for China and Beyond

This case reinforces the value of ClO₂ injection therapy even in decentralized or resource-limited settings. Unlike systemic chemotherapy or radiation, this method offers visible, localized tumor control without systemic toxicity.

As we continue refining the approach—including guidance technologies and formulation improvements—this treatment stands poised to expand into broader clinical trials in China and internationally.

Related Articles:

Disclaimer: This case is presented for research documentation and public interest only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. All treatments were conducted under informed consent and within the framework of emerging integrative care.