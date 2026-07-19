July 19, 2026

Yesterday, we reported what we believe was the first documented companion animal treated with our intratumoral chlorine dioxide protocol, demonstrating rapid tumor necrosis following a single injection.

That initial report can be found here:

A Historic First: Rapid Tumor Necrosis After Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy in a Companion Animal

Today, this patient returned for the second treatment session.

The findings from this second procedure provide another important lesson:

Large tumor necrosis after the first injection does not necessarily mean every viable tumor cell has been reached. Re-treatment remains an important part of achieving complete tumor coverage.

Patient

Species: Dog

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer

Date: July 19, 2026

Presumptive diagnosis: Oral sarcoma (based on the veterinarian’s clinical assessment)

Following the first treatment, the patient showed:

obvious tumor necrosis,

spontaneous sloughing of necrotic tissue,

visible reduction in tumor size.

These changes confirmed that the first injection had produced a substantial local response.

However, today’s examination also demonstrated that a portion of viable tumor remained, indicating that the original injection had not completely covered the entire tumor.

Before the Second Injection

Although much of the previously treated tumor had already undergone necrosis and detached, two distinct components were still present:

residual external tumor,

deeper internal viable tumor tissue.

This illustrates one of the practical challenges of intratumoral therapy in irregular oral tumors.

Before treatment

▶ Procedure Video

The second procedure was performed by direct visualization without CT or ultrasound guidance.

Treatment

Unlike yesterday’s large Corgi case, this tumor was relatively small.

Estimated tumor volume:

Approximately 10 mL

The lesion was treated by direct visual guidance.

No CT or ultrasound guidance was required because the remaining tumor was readily accessible inside the oral cavity.

Treatment parameters:

Chlorine dioxide concentration: 2%

Syringe volume prepared: 5 mL

Estimated retained intratumoral volume: approximately 3 mL

Because the tumor had become extremely soft after the first treatment, the injection needle easily penetrated through necrotic tissue, resulting in leakage of approximately 2 mL.

To maximize coverage, the operator performed multiple stationary injections into different residual tumor regions.

Total procedure time:

Approximately 15 minutes.

Immediate Response

Immediately after completion of the second injection, another rapid response became visible.

Large portions of the remaining tumor became dark, suggesting rapid tissue injury within the treated regions.

Immediately after treatment

Thirty Minutes Later

Only 60 minutes after treatment, the treated tissue had become even darker.

Necrosis now appeared to involve nearly the entire remaining tumor.

60 minutes after treatment

Compared with the pre-treatment appearance, the difference was striking.

An Important Technical Lesson

Perhaps the most important observation from today’s procedure is not simply the additional necrosis.

It is the reminder that tumor coverage matters.

The first treatment clearly produced extensive tumor destruction.

However, today’s findings showed that some viable tissue had remained because the original injection did not fully cover every portion of the irregular tumor.

This is particularly relevant for oral tumors with:

multiple compartments,

complex geometry,

variable tissue density,

residual islands of viable tumor hidden beneath previously necrotic tissue.

A second treatment allowed those untreated regions to be specifically targeted.

Why Repeat Treatments Matter

Our treatment protocol has always been based on serial intratumoral injections rather than a single treatment.

The objective is not merely to produce partial necrosis.

The objective is to progressively achieve complete destruction of viable tumor tissue while preserving surrounding normal structures.

Each subsequent treatment benefits from information obtained during the previous session:

which regions responded,

which regions remained viable,

how the tumor architecture changed,

where additional coverage is required.

This iterative approach may be particularly valuable for irregular oral tumors.

Continuing Observation

This patient continues to demonstrate several encouraging features:

rapid necrosis after both treatment sessions,

spontaneous sloughing of devitalized tissue,

progressive reduction of viable tumor,

the ability to perform repeat treatment through a short outpatient procedure.

Follow-up will continue to document:

additional tumor regression,

wound healing,

oral function,

long-term local tumor control.

Every new case helps refine not only the biological understanding of intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy, but also the practical techniques required to maximize treatment coverage and safety.