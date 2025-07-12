Last time, I wrote about how AI hallucinations—unpredictable outputs from chaotic feedback layers—mirror the failures of traditional cancer therapy.

📎 Read: From Cancer to AI Hallucinations

But today, I want to propose something deeper: a mechanism—not just a critique—through which AI can evolve from illusion to insight.

Not merely a diagnosis of failure, but a design for structured transformation—from confusion to creativity, from hallucination to grounded innovation.

⸻

🧠 Proposition:

If an AI system can periodically re-evaluate data from Zone B and establish a migration mechanism toward Zone A, can it become truly creative?

The answer is: Yes—but this creativity isn’t based on random leaps or hallucinations. It’s a form of migration-driven creativity through feedback.

⸻

🔄 This is “Predictable Creative Migration”

Unlike traditional AI fantasies about imagination (which often result in hallucinations), or human "aha moments" that emerge from black-box intuition, this is a third model: