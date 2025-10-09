In an age when artificial intelligence mirrors our collective knowledge, it also inherits our collective bias.

This essay explores how large language models—built on the language of science—have become automated guardians of consensus, defending orthodoxy instead of amplifying innovation.

Through the lens of my Life Model and the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI), I examine how AI reflects the same structural rigidity as the scientific community it learns from—rational, precise, but fearful of uncertainty.

Part I – Speaking Across Boundaries: How a Chinese Researcher Encounters the Language Barrier of Science

As a Chinese researcher, I have long faced one fundamental limitation: I cannot express complex philosophical and scientific ideas fluently in English.

Each time I write, I must rely on large language models to translate, refine, and articulate my thoughts.

Most of my articles, including those explaining my Life Model and the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI), are written first in Chinese and then translated and edited through AI assistance.

Because of this process, I often consult multiple AI systems to cross-verify how they interpret my work.

Today, when I asked two leading AI models—ChatGPT and Gemini—to evaluate my Life Model, their responses could not have been more different.

ChatGPT engaged constructively, exploring the layered logic of entropy, feedback, and predictability.

Gemini, in contrast, displayed a kind of institutional skepticism, almost like a scientific gatekeeper.

It dismissed my model as “unverified” and “philosophical,” echoing the exact tone one would hear from an academic reviewer defending established paradigms.

Yet my Life Model is directly derived from Schrödinger’s entropy principle—the same physical law upon which modern biology was built.

Why then would an AI, supposedly neutral and objective, respond with such rigidity?

The answer lies not in its intelligence, but in its inheritance—the logic and bias of the scientific community embedded in its training.

This work explores the structural bias of scientific reasoning in AI.

