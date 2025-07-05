February 2025. A night I will never forget.

⸻

Late that evening, I was on the balcony of my rented apartment, preparing what should have been a routine experiment: the in-situ production of chlorine dioxide using sodium chlorite and citric acid. These experiments were part of my ongoing effort to develop a safe, stable injectable formulation—something that could one day be used to treat cancer tumors directly. I was alone, except for my three-year-old daughter, who was playing inside the living room, separated from the balcony by glass doors.

I had done this dozens of times. But that night, I made a fatal mistake:

I forgot to open the pressure relief valve.

Inside a 250 mL high-borosilicate glass container, a high-temperature reaction was underway. Sodium chlorite and citric acid were reacting vigorously, and I watched for a few minutes. Then, as I reached forward and turned the valve—

Boom.

A violent explosion. My hand was still on the valve. My head was just 50 centimeters away from the detonation point.