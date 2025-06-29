1. Introduction

In the high-stakes arena of cancer treatment, where pharmaceutical giants compete for a share of the $1 trillion global market, a radically different approach has emerged. Not just a new molecule—but a new system. A system that I, with no institutional backing or funding, have built from scratch with less than $140,000 over twelve years. A system that now challenges the very foundation of how cancer is treated, delivered, and financed.

This is not merely about science. It is a blueprint for global transformation—economic, medical, and ethical.

2. A New Therapy, A New System

What I developed is more than a drug. It is a minimally invasive, intratumoral injection protocol using high-purity chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), guided by ultrasound. The mechanism: localized reactive oxygen species (ROS)-driven tumor necrosis, confirmed in multiple patient cases.

To date, this therapy has been administered to 20 human patients and 3 animal cases under compassionate use and veterinary protocols, demonstrating consistent and observable tumor regression.

All of this has been accomplished without venture capital, government grants, or pharmaceutical partnerships. My total out-of-pocket investment has been approximately ¥1 million RMB (~$140,000 USD), including legal filings for patents in multiple jurisdictions.

3. Why This Works: The Five-Factor Model

I define the value of any cancer therapy using five core factors:

Tumor Suppression : High rates of visual and radiological tumor regression.

Side Effects : Minimal systemic toxicity.

Resistance : No observed drug resistance over repeat cycles.

Repeatability : Safe and effective across multiple administrations.

Convenience: Ultrasound-guided injection in outpatient settings, no hospitalization needed.

Compared to chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, or surgery—this therapy scores at the highest possible levels across all five metrics.

4. Why I’m Not Pursuing FDA Approval (Yet)

Despite promising early results, I have not filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Why?

Because the barriers are financial, not scientific. The estimated cost of FDA Phase 1–3 trials exceeds $20–50 million. Without support, this remains out of reach. That’s why I’ve focused on two near-term strategies:

Alternative therapy channels : Legal use under existing frameworks in Mexico, Germany, China, and veterinary medicine worldwide.

Patent protection: Multiple patents filed for the preparation, stabilization, and administration of injectable chlorine dioxide, securing exclusivity for the drug formulation.

5. The Global Expansion Plan

Horizontally:

Expand into both human and veterinary oncology.

Vertically:

Pharmaceutical Arm: Secure global IND approvals and manufacture ClO₂ under exclusive IP protection. Clinic Network: Provide therapy only at authorized human and animal clinics. Insurance Group: Launch a custom insurance entity that guarantees full coverage of approved therapies for all policyholders.

Each of these divisions plays a distinct and coordinated role:

Pharmaceutical Arm : Drives regulatory approvals, manufacturing, and IP enforcement. All chlorine dioxide injection formulations are produced under exclusive patents and supplied to authorized clinics only.

Clinic Network : Ensures standardized delivery, training, and patient care. Clinics (human and veterinary) operate under a licensing model, strictly limited to those authorized and audited for compliance.

Insurance Group: Offers integrated cancer insurance plans that fully reimburse treatment at licensed centers. Patients with approved policies will receive treatment without out-of-pocket costs—removing financial barriers while maintaining pricing discipline through reimbursement standards.

This integrated model ensures quality, scalability, affordability—and the ability to control pricing while expanding access.

6. Economic Impact Forecast

Using WHO and national cancer incidence statistics, we project the following figures upon reaching global maturity by year 5.

These projections are based on a 5-year global rollout following regulatory approval in major jurisdictions. Therapy pricing reflects treatment value and is adjusted proportionally based on each country's per capita GDP.

🌍 Global Therapy Revenue Forecast (Year 5)

Total Patients Treated: 15.12 million

Global Revenue: $1.1504 trillion USD

🇺🇸 United States

1.76 million × $200,000 = $352B

🇨🇳 China

3.52 million × $31,250 = $110B

🇯🇵 Japan

0.96 million × $105,000 = $100.8B

🇩🇪 Germany

0.80 million × $132,500 = $106B

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

0.64 million × $120,000 = $76.8B

🇨🇦 Canada

0.48 million × $150,000 = $72B

🇧🇷 Brazil

0.80 million × $22,500 = $18B

🇮🇳 India

1.60 million × $10,000 = $16B

🇲🇽 Mexico

0.48 million × $25,000 = $12B

🇲🇾 Malaysia

0.16 million × $30,000 = $4.8B

🇿🇦 South Africa

0.24 million × $15,000 = $3.6B

🇵🇭 Philippines

0.24 million × $10,000 = $2.4B

🇪🇺 Rest of Europe

2.16 million × $110,000 = $237.6B

🌐 Other countries

1.28 million × $30,000 = $38.4B

Combined Sector Breakdown:

Total Global Revenue : $966.82 billion

Drug Division (80%) : $773.456 billion

Clinic Network (20%) : $193.364 billion

Insurance Payout (covers 50% of patients at 80%) : $386.728 billion

Insurance Company Revenue (24% gross margin): $508.853 billion

7. Join or Be Replaced

The path has been cleared. The choice is now yours.

Investors : Co-found a pharmaceutical enterprise that controls a trillion-dollar market.

Clinics : Become authorized centers for this paradigm-shifting therapy.

Regulators : Approve a path forward for a low-toxicity, high-impact therapy under new policy frameworks.

Media: Document history in real time, not in hindsight.

This is no longer just an idea. It is a functioning, proven system, already saving lives and generating momentum.

All it needs now—is scale.

*For licensing, investment inquiries, or strategic partnerships, contact: *xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com