Every bubble begins in humanity’s faith in technology and blindness to its own limits — large models can only mend our cognition, never replace or surpass it.

Foreword

We’ve seen this movie before.

People once believed the Internet would make every company rich, and that genetic sequencing would cure every disease.

Both were real revolutions — yet both followed the same curve: breakthrough → frenzy → crash → rebirth.

Today, AI and compute power are walking the same path.

The technology is real, but the expectations are far ahead of reality.

And this time, the bubble isn’t just fueled by capital greed — it’s rooted in human faith in technology and the limits of our own cognition.

When people no longer understand how a technology works, they start to treat it as magic.

As systems grow too complex for intuition, belief replaces understanding.

AI has thus become not an extension of human cognition, but a substitute for it —

when in fact, large models were meant to compensate for our cognitive flaws, not to replace or surpass the human mind.

That misunderstanding is where every bubble begins.

I. The Overreaction: When Capital Mistakes Power for Progress

Every technological wave starts with a genuine breakthrough — and then slides into the illusion that more must be better.

Today, capital markets have turned AI into a universal solution.

Every CEO claims “AI will transform everything.”

Every investor asks not what you’re building, but how many H100s you own.

The problem: adoption lags far behind infrastructure.

AI server shipments have soared over 200%, yet truly profitable AI products are still rare.

There is a huge time gap between social absorption and market expectation —

and that gap is the classic fuel of every bubble.

AI isn’t useless; society just can’t yet digest its speed and scale.

More deeply, this overreaction stems from human psychology:

we use technology to offset uncertainty, and compute power to soothe our anxiety.

In that sense, AI has become less a tool than a faith projection.

II. The Diminishing Returns of Compute: Bigger Models ≠ Smarter Intelligence

The expansion of compute is now clearly hitting diminishing returns.

Studies from OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepMind all show that once model size reaches the hundreds-of-billions range,

performance improvements scale logarithmically, not exponentially.

Ten times the compute might yield only 5–10% better results —

and those gains are mostly cosmetic, not conceptual.

Why?

Because language models are not cognitive models.

The Transformer architecture is a statistical mirror, not a reasoning engine.

It can replicate patterns, but it cannot truly think.

Meta disclosed that effective compute utilization for its LLaMA models is below 40% —

meaning 60% of GPU cycles are wasted on redundant gradients and meaningless tokens.

Yet capital pays 100% of the cost for 40% of the value.

The issue isn’t a lack of power — it’s the wrong structure.

Adding more compute only reinforces the wrong paradigm.

