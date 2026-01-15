In the history of China’s medical device industry, there is a fact that has long been ignored publicly, yet widely understood by professionals:

For the past thirty years, China has produced almost no truly “globally original” medical devices.

China has achieved many things:

Domestic firsts

Engineering optimizations

Large-scale manufacturing

High-quality domestic substitution

But a medical device that is globally original at the level of mechanism—and capable of changing a therapeutic paradigm—has been virtually absent.

This is not a question of technical competence.

It is the result of a regulatory system that was never designed to host globally original medical devices.

I. Why China Has Historically Had No “Globally New” Medical Devices

The reasons are structural and surprisingly simple:

Medical devices have long been treated as engineering problems, not mechanism-level innovations Focus on materials, structure, stability

Little institutional tolerance for new modes of action or new intervention logics The regulatory framework naturally favors optimization of known paths “Domestic first” ≠ “Global first”

“Internationally leading” ≠ “Globally new mechanism” Truly global novelty creates systemic uncertainty No clear reference for risk assessment

Blurred accountability boundaries

No one wants to be the first to sign off

As a result, Chinese medical device innovation has been confined to a safe but limited corridor.

II. Why My System Does Not Belong to “Traditional Innovative Medical Devices”

My Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System is not merely a new material or a new piece of equipment.

It simultaneously possesses several characteristics that traditional medical devices almost never combine:

A new mechanism Not thermal ablation Not electric-field–based Not radiation But selective destruction based on tumor vascular structure and reaction kinetics

A new intervention logic Does not rely on ultra-precise targeting Does not require complete volumetric coverage Exploits the tumor’s own structural fragility

A solid and direct validation foundation Animal studies Multiple real clinical cases Immediate, visual imaging feedback



This type of system has no historical template in China’s regulatory memory.

It is neither a conventional ablation device,

nor a drug,

nor an engineering assembly.

It belongs to a long-neglected category:

mechanism-driven medical devices.

III. A Highly Unusual Change: The Language of Regulation Has Shifted

First Statement

December 11, 2025

Regulatory review resources will be tilted toward “globally new” original products and domestic alternatives that break “chokepoint” technologies.

This was the first time China’s top drug regulator publicly used the term “globally new”, and it came directly from the head of the agency.

Note the choice of words:

Not “internationally leading”

Not “domestically first”

But “globally new”

In China’s regulatory vocabulary, this is a high-risk term.

Second Statement

Less than one month later — year-end summary and opening deployment

In the medical device sector, support will be provided for high-end medical devices that are “globally new” to achieve accelerated market launch.

Here, a critical escalation occurred:

No longer just “resource prioritization”

But a result-oriented commitment: accelerated market launch

This signals a fundamental shift.

The regulatory system is no longer merely responding to innovation—it is preemptively reserving pathways for a specific category of products.

IV. Why Did the Concept of “Globally New” Suddenly Appear?

This is not rhetorical flourish, nor coincidence.

Without a real-world referent, China’s regulatory system does not casually invent new categories.

The reason is straightforward:

If “globally new” proves hollow, it carries political and institutional risk

Especially in a domain as safety-sensitive as medical regulation

The only plausible explanation is this:

The system has recognized that China is encountering—or is about to encounter— medical device innovations that cannot be handled by existing frameworks.

And these innovations share a key trait:

If not enabled domestically,

They are likely to be realized abroad first.

V. What This Means for My System

I will not claim that these policies were written “for me.”

But based on real-world judgment, I can state this:

Among all known Chinese medical device projects today, there is virtually no second system that simultaneously satisfies:

A new mechanism

Rapid clinical verifiability

Existing overseas clinical foundations

A credible likelihood of first deployment outside China

Clear classification as a medical device rather than a drug

This is precisely the type of innovation a regulatory system least wants to lose control of.

So when I saw “globally new + high-end medical devices + accelerated launch” formally embedded into policy, my conclusion was simple:

This is not empty language.

It is a preemptive institutional buffer.

VI. Conclusion: This Is Not Honor—It Is Responsibility

If China is truly approaching its first “globally new” medical device,

this will not be a celebratory story.

It will mean:

Higher scrutiny

Stricter safety expectations

Clearer accountability boundaries

And above all, no margin for failure

“Globally new” is never a reward.

It is pressure—bestowed by history.

The only thing I am certain of is this:

China’s regulatory system is already preparing for that pressure.

VII. Outlook: What Comes Next

Based on the current regulatory trajectory and accumulated clinical foundations, the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System is expected to obtain its first registration certificate by the end of 2026, enabling commercial deployment in China—the world’s largest and most complex medical market.

Looking ahead to 2027, the objective is to advance regulatory approvals in the United States, Europe, and Japan through medical device pathways, rather than drug-based frameworks. This approach reflects the system’s true nature: a mechanism-driven interventional device with direct, localized action and real-time clinical verifiability.

If successful, this progression would represent a rare reversal of the traditional sequence—from China to the world, rather than the other way around—and may mark a turning point in how globally original medical devices emerge, are validated, and ultimately adopted.