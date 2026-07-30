Every discussion of companion animal oncology starts from the same unstated hierarchy. Human clinical evidence is the gold standard. Veterinary clinical evidence is preparatory, suggestive, second tier. I want to question that hierarchy, but not in the way it is usually questioned.

I am not going to claim that veterinary data is of higher quality. It isn’t. “Quality” in clinical research has a specific meaning — randomization, blinding, follow-up completeness, independent adjudication — and by that standard human oncology trials are superior and will remain so. Our own series, which I will describe below, is small, uncontrolled, and unblinded.

My claim is different. The clinical environment in which a companion animal therapy must succeed is far more hostile than the environment in which most human oncology therapies are first tested. That hostility is itself a form of evidence, and our current hierarchy has no place to put it.

Severity is not the same thing as certainty

Modern clinical evidence is organized almost entirely around one question: how confident are we that this result is real? Randomization, blinding, sample size and p-values all serve that question, and they serve it well.

But there is a second question, and it is not the same one: how hard was the test that this technology passed?

Philosophers of statistics have a name for the property I am pointing at. A test is severe when, had the hypothesis been false, the test would very probably have failed — and it did not fail. Severity is not a matter of sample size. It is a matter of how much opportunity the world had to expose the hypothesis as wrong.

This distinction matters because harshness is not automatically an advantage. A hostile clinical environment does two opposing things at once. It raises severity: a therapy that works only under favorable conditions will be found out quickly. But it also raises noise: when a patient has multiple competing causes of death, outcomes become far harder to attribute to anything.

Anyone arguing my position has to confront that second effect honestly, and there is only one way to do it. Severity accrues only to endpoints that remain observable under the harshness.

For a local ablation technology, that endpoint is not survival. It is the physical destruction of tumor tissue — visible on imaging, confirmable by histopathology, measurable in centimeters, and entirely independent of how long the animal lives afterward. Advanced disease in a dog obliterates the interpretability of overall survival. It does not obliterate the interpretability of whether a tumor necrosed.

So I make no survival claims in this essay, and I would distrust anyone who made them from a series like ours.

Two dimensions, and an empty corner

If severity and certainty are genuinely different properties, then clinical evidence has at least two axes rather than one.

The first is certainty: how confident are we that the observed result is not an artifact? Randomization, blinding, follow-up completeness and independent adjudication all live on this axis, and human oncology has spent decades building it to a standard veterinary work will not match.

The second is severity: how much adversity did the mechanism have to survive in order to show itself at all? Late presentation, enormous tumor burden, exhausted physiological reserve, minimal tolerance for toxicity, and a short clock all live here.

Once the two are separated, something uncomfortable appears. Consider where the standard designs actually fall.

An engrafted mouse model can be tightly controlled — isogenic animals, uniform tumors, randomized arms, adequate numbers. High certainty. But the animal is immunodeficient, the tumor was put there deliberately, and comorbidity does not exist. As a test of adversity it sits near the floor.

A registrational human trial sits at the top of the certainty axis by construction. But eligibility criteria exist precisely to remove the patients who would confound the result: poor performance status, organ dysfunction, uncontrolled comorbidity. Part of that rigor is purchased by excluding the hardest cases.

An advanced companion animal series sits at the opposite extreme. Low certainty, undeniably. But close to maximal severity.

And the corner where both are high is empty.

I do not think that is an accident. The two properties are structurally opposed. Raising certainty requires controlling variables, and controlling variables means excluding the patients who make a test hard. No single study can purchase both.

If that is right, then certainty and severity are not rival claims about which evidence is better. They are complementary measurements that have to be assembled across different kinds of study — and a field that has only ever optimized one of them has a blind spot it cannot see from the inside.

Three ways the environment is harsher

The clock runs faster. Human oncology can measure success in years. Three additional months of median survival can justify approval; a thirty percent reduction in tumor burden can count as meaningful progress. These endpoints are reasonable for human patients. Now apply the same logic to a dog with advanced cancer who does not have three months. A therapy that needs a long runway to demonstrate anything simply never gets to demonstrate it.

Toxicity means something else. Human oncology routinely accepts substantial toxicity when efficacy is sufficient: bleeding, severe fatigue, repeated hospitalization, dose interruption. Companion animals live under a different equation. Physiological reserve is lower, progression is faster, and an adverse event that a human patient would absorb can be terminal in a dog. The benefit-risk threshold a therapy must clear is genuinely higher, not rhetorically higher.

Early diagnosis is the exception. Humans report symptoms — pain, difficulty swallowing, a persistent cough, a change in cognition. Pets report nothing. Owners typically discover disease when swelling becomes visible, eating becomes difficult, or behavior changes unmistakably. The consequence is that companion animal oncology routinely begins where human oncology rarely does: enormous tumors, extensive local invasion, established metastasis, and severely depleted reserve.

The starting line is not merely different. It is much further back.

What we actually saw

Since early July we have completed nine companion animal tumor procedures in China.

I want to be precise about how these patients arrived, because “unselected” would be the wrong word. They were selected, but not in the direction that flatters us. They were the cases that came through the door with disease advanced enough that conventional options had been exhausted, whose owners were willing to try something unproven. That is a selection bias toward the hardest possible patients, and it is worth stating openly rather than claiming there was no selection at all.

In every case we were able to observe beyond five days, we saw tumor necrosis and measurable shrinkage.

That included a corgi who died on day ten. The tumor was responding. The body was not.

I have thought about that case more than any other in the series, because it pulls apart two things we habitually collapse into one: whether a mechanism works, and whether a patient can be saved. Destroying a tumor does not restore a body that has already spent its physiological reserve. The corgi is, in a strange way, the clearest single piece of evidence we have — precisely because the outcome was bad and the local result was not.

One patient did not recover from anesthesia. Two others died several days after their procedures. Our clinical observations in these cases were consistent with terminal underlying disease, but I want to be careful here: formal causality assessment is not complete, and I am not in a position to exclude a treatment contribution on the strength of observation alone. Systematic adjudication, including pathology where obtainable, is what will settle that question, and it is what we are working toward. Reporting the deaths without that qualifier would be easy. It would also be worth nothing.

What this changes

I used to describe our veterinary work primarily as a bridge to human medicine. I now think that framing was incomplete rather than wrong. It is a bridge — and it is also a stress test, and the second function is the one that gets systematically discounted.

Consider what the discount ignores. Companion animals develop spontaneous tumors in outbred populations with intact immune systems, which is a real advantage in translational predictiveness over engrafted rodent models. They share our environmental exposures. Their disease has usually not been contaminated by multiple prior lines of therapy or by trial crossover, two of the hardest interferences to remove from human late-stage studies. Events accrue fast enough to observe inside a realistic window. Owners supply continuous functional endpoints — eating, moving, apparent pain — that human trials capture only in fragments. And necropsy is often available, which in human oncology it almost never is.

None of that is my innovation; comparative oncology has argued much of it for years. My addition is only this: on top of those advantages sits a level of clinical adversity that we currently treat as a defect in the evidence rather than as a property of the test.

The limit test

Engineers do not learn a structure’s strength by loading it lightly. They load it until something fails, because the failure point is the information. A test that no sample fails tells you a great deal less than a test that some do.

Imagine two identical local therapies. One has succeeded in patients with early-stage disease, excellent performance status, and months of expected survival. The other has succeeded in patients with massive tumors, minimal reserve, and rapidly progressing disease. They are not equally proven, and the difference is not in their statistics.

Our nine cases include failures, and I would be suspicious of a series like this that did not. What they also include is a consistent local finding, in every animal we could follow long enough to look — including one we could only follow for ten days.

That is a narrow claim. It is not a survival claim, not a statistical claim, and not a substitute for the human trials this work exists to inform. It is a claim about a mechanism, tested where it had every opportunity to fail.

Human trials may provide the highest certainty. Companion animal oncology may provide the highest severity. Medicine needs both, and no single study will ever supply them at once.

Perhaps the hardest test comes before human medicine — not after it.