PPI is an analytical method I developed for complex systems. Its core judgment can be compressed into a single sentence:

Intervention is only truly effective at the level where outcomes can be reliably predicted.

Unpacked, this means three things.

First, complex systems are not undifferentiated chaos—they are layered. The upper layer (large-scale) is more stable and simpler; the lower layer (small-scale) is more complex and less predictable.

Second, not all interventions are equal. If you act at a predictable layer, outcomes tend to be stable. If you act at a chaotic or decoupled layer, the effects are either random or meaningless.

Third, to judge whether an approach is correct, you don’t ask how sophisticated the technique is. You ask two questions: Has a feedback loop been established? Can outcomes be continuously predicted?

So the most compact expression of PPI is:

PPI = Intervene only at the level where outcomes are predictable.

Under this framework, a system can be divided into three zones:

Zone A (Predictable Layer): Feedback loops exist; intervention works.

Zone B (Chaotic Layer): Feedback is unstable; intervention frequently fails.

Zone C (Decoupled Layer): No feedback; intervention is meaningless.

Zone A is not simply what “looks simple.” It must satisfy at least three conditions:

Theoretical computability: The relationships among core variables can be described by deterministic laws or high-confidence statistical regularities. Practical computability: It is not only theoretically calculable, but practically so—in terms of time, computational power, measurement precision, and data availability. Cost-reasonableness: Even if something can be calculated and executed, if the cost far exceeds alternatives while delivering similar results, it does not constitute a truly effective intervention pathway.

Applied to war, the key question is no longer “who is hitting harder,” but rather:

Are you striking the layer in the adversary’s system that actually and stably determines the outcome?

I. The First Clear Feedback from This War: The U.S. and Israel Have Hit Hard, but Haven’t Reached the Layer That Makes the War Self-Terminating

As of March 9, 2026, open-source reporting shows that this war has resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with his son Mojtaba Khamenei named as the new Supreme Leader. Reports further indicate that Mojtaba has deep ties to the IRGC—a signal not of transition toward compromise, but of reaffirmation of the hardline course.

Meanwhile, the war has not ended swiftly following the “decapitation.” To the contrary, energy markets have priced in Middle East risk directly: oil has surged past $110 per barrel, and Strait of Hormuz harassment has threatened roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas transit.

This is a textbook PPI feedback signal:

“Decapitation + devastating conventional military damage” has not led to “the adversary backing down.” Its first-order result has been “expanded peripheral harassment, energy transport disruption, oil price spikes, and rising global costs.”

If the U.S. and Israel had actually struck Iran’s true Zone A variables, the most predictable outcome should have been: Iran rapidly loses its capacity for sustained combat and retaliatory escalation, and the war converges toward termination.

That is not what has happened.

This tells us something important:

The nodes struck so far are certainly significant—but they are not sufficient to stably determine the war’s endgame.

II. Why “Devastating” Does Not Equal “Effective”: Because Iran Is Not an Ordinary State Machine—It Is a Three-Layer Composite

Through PPI, Iran is not a simple nation-state. It is at least a three-layer structural composite.

Layer 1 is the conventional state apparatus: air force, navy, air defense systems, administrative institutions, and portions of critical infrastructure.

Layer 2 is the IRGC-dominated security-military backbone.

Layer 3 is the political mobilization layer composed of religious legitimacy, martyrdom narrative, and Islamic revolutionary ideology.

Open-source reporting confirms that the IRGC has further consolidated control over decision-making during wartime. Despite losses among some of its senior leadership, the organizational backbone and its hardline orientation have not collapsed—they have, if anything, deepened their grip on missile and drone operations.

This means the U.S. and Israel have clearly devastated Layer 1 and damaged parts of Layer 2. But judging by outcomes, Layer 2 has not broken, and Layer 3 has not collapsed.

What truly determines whether Iran “concedes” is not simply how many aircraft or air defense batteries remain. It is whether these three layers can continue to support one another.

As long as the religious-revolutionary narrative can still supply legitimacy to the regime, and the IRGC can still convert losses into sustained retaliatory capacity, then “military damage” will not automatically translate into “collapse of will.”

III. Under PPI, What Is Hardest to Destroy in Iran Is Not Physical Capability, but the Mechanism That Generates Will

This is where Iran most differs from an ordinary state.

When a conventional secular state suffers heavy blows—air force crippled, air defenses destroyed, economy damaged, finances deteriorating, social pressure rising—the system naturally converges toward cutting its losses.

Iran does not work this way.

Reporting shows that the current regime has grown more dependent on the IRGC and hardline clerical networks during wartime. Mojtaba Khamenei’s ascension has been widely interpreted as a rejection of compromise and a consolidation of the hardline position.

This means Iran’s resistance will does not fully obey standard cost-benefit logic. For an ordinary state, external strikes typically weaken the will to resist. But for a system infused with powerful religious-revolutionary ideology, external strikes can be reinterpreted as mobilization fuel: “martyrdom,” “defense of the faith,” “defense of the revolution.”

In PPI language:

Iran’s physical capability losses do not necessarily synchronize with its political will losses. Wounding it does not immediately scatter it; devastating it may even temporarily intensify its extremist resistance will.

This is not to say Iran cannot be broken. It is to say it will not automatically surrender merely because it has been “hit very hard.”

IV. America’s Problem Is Not Insufficient Force, but the Absence of a Predictable Victory Loop

PPI’s key metric is not kill counts. It is whether feedback is evolving stably toward the intended outcome.

From current open-source feedback, the U.S. and Israel have certainly achieved tactical successes: leadership decapitation, systematic strikes, air superiority, and sustained destruction of key facilities. All real.

But the strategic feedback loop has not closed.

Because the war is not evolving along the chain of “strike Iran → Iran loses retaliatory capacity → conflict rapidly converges.” Reality looks more like a different chain:

Strike Iran → Iran expands regional harassment and Strait threats → global oil and gas prices rise → inflation and political costs flow back to the U.S.

Once this chain stabilizes, America enters the classic Zone B trap: winning tactically on every front while being strategically drawn deeper into high-cost attrition.

V. Trump’s Predicament: It Is No Longer About “Whether to Keep Fighting,” but “Whether Stopping Will Be Immediately Defined as Failure”

This point must be addressed separately, because it directly determines what the U.S. does next.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows only 27% of American adults support the strikes on Iran, with 43% opposed. Fifty-six percent of respondents believe Trump is too willing to use military force. And 45% say their support would decline further if oil prices rise.

This means the war is not automatically boosting Trump—it is generating a bill.

More critically, Trump himself campaigned on controlling inflation, reviving the economy, and avoiding new long-term wars. The Middle East conflict is now eroding precisely that narrative. Reporting also indicates that the White House and Republican strategists are already assessing how sustained war, rising gasoline prices, and casualties will affect the 2026 midterm elections, especially in competitive districts.

So Trump’s real dilemma is:

If he continues: Oil prices, inflation, casualties, and poll pressure keep rising.

If he stops now: It becomes far easier for the outcome to be framed as strategic failure.

Because if he pulls back at this moment, the political narrative is devastating: he launched a high-risk war, triggered a global energy shock, absorbed domestic political costs—and failed to render Iran incapable of resistance.

For a president whose brand depends on strongman image, results narrative, and electoral mobilization, this cost is too high.

Moreover, Trump stated on March 9 that when the war ends will be decided “together” with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. This signals that he has bound himself more deeply to this war on both political and strategic levels, making unilateral disengagement extremely difficult.

VI. The Highest-Probability Next Move: The U.S. Will Continue Degrading the IRGC and the Religious-Security Core

This is the central judgment of the entire analysis.

Under the PPI framework, since “decapitating the Supreme Leader + devastating conventional forces” has still not compelled Iran to stand down—and has in fact produced higher external costs—the most predictable next move for the U.S. is not retreat, but continued advance toward Iran’s true sustaining mechanisms.

The logic is straightforward: current feedback has already demonstrated that Iran is not a system held up by a single leader, a single military branch, or a single facility. Its true resilience comes from the IRGC backbone, the missile and drone architecture, Strait disruption capability, and the clerical-security core team that together constitute its control structure.

For Trump, this already has the unmistakable quality of riding a tiger—unable to dismount.

Because stopping now would not merely be militarily incomplete. It would be politically interpretable as outright failure: having achieved neither “rapid suppression of Iran” nor prevented the blowback of oil prices, inflation, war controversy, and electoral pressure onto the American home front.

Therefore, starting from Trump’s political constraints, the path of least resistance is not “quit while ahead,” but to keep escalating—pushing the war closer to Iran’s true Zone A variables.

The next most predictable strike priorities are not simply repeating the bombing of airfields, naval vessels, and air defense sites, but targeting:

The IRGC’s core command structure

The missile and drone launch chain

Strait of Hormuz disruption capabilities

The organizational center of the clerical-security core team

Because only by reaching these nodes can the U.S. potentially redirect the current feedback chain—

Strike → Iranian retaliatory escalation → oil price surge → U.S. political damage

—back onto the intended chain:

Strike → Iran loses the capacity to continuously impose external costs → the war enters a convergent phase.

In other words:

This is not a question of whether Trump wants to keep fighting. It is that he increasingly cannot afford the consequences of stopping before Iran is truly broken.

VII. Conclusion: The Iran War Demonstrates That Devastating a Complex System Is Not the Same as Finding Its True Predictable Control Layer

Summarizing through PPI, this war has already delivered a very clear lesson:

Complex systems are not sustained by their most visible nodes. They are sustained by the upper-layer variables that actually form feedback loops.

The U.S. and Israel have proven they can devastate Iran. But current feedback equally proves that devastating Iran does not equal compelling Iran to stop.

The reason is that Iran is not a system that depends solely on individual leadership, conventional military power, or secular state rationality. Its core structure is the composite of state apparatus, revolutionary guard, and religious ideology operating in mutual reinforcement. In such a system, external high pressure does not necessarily weaken will—it may instead strengthen the religicized, revolutionized resistance narrative.

Therefore, the most stable judgment right now is not “America has already won,” nor “Iran will definitely hold out.” It is:

The U.S. has proven it can destroy a portion of Iran’s capability, but has not yet proven it has struck the layer that stably determines the war’s endgame.

This is precisely what PPI is meant to illuminate: