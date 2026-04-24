Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Jennifer Margulis's avatar
Jennifer Margulis
1d

Thank you for this post and all the important thoughts you’ve shared here. As someone being treated for an “incurable” cancer, I found this very resonant.

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susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
1d

Totally agree. My mother had chemo treatments that wrecked her heart. She lived 12 years longer but with failing health back in 2019. This was before I’d heard about FenBen!

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