Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ergo's avatar
Ergo
16h

I knew it. I knew it. I KNEW it!!!!! Dr. Xuewu Liu….You hit the nail on the head. Build the system and positive results will replicate successfully, if you adapt and listen.

We’ve corresponded before, but I have to admit that I didn’t fully understand your vision until now. I get it! Today, right now, the future is here. Thank God for your ability to see deep into the reality of repetitive real time adaptive enhancement through AI. Your wisdom is apparent.

Visualization is at the heart of your brilliance.

Being a pioneer, especially in the medical arena is extremely difficult…in the field of reproducible successful cancer treatments it’s been all but impossible. This well explained summary is spot on! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m sure you can see my smile at this very moment. I hope others, like Dr. Jim Fleshman, Dr. Nat Soper, Dr. Aliperti, Dr. David Fleischer, Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee, and many others I was able to work with over the past several decades, find a way to join you in promoting this life changing breakthrough in cancer treatment.

Respectfully,

John Leschena

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Xuewu Liu
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1d

So inspiring. I would like to see in real time what happens when a tumor is injected with CLO2. Can you post this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture