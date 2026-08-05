Follow-up to the 12-year-old Samoyed treated on July 26, 2026, at Wangkang Animal Hospital, Shenyang

Xuewu Liu · Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System

On July 26, 2026, I worked with President Guo and the clinical team at Wangkang Animal Hospital in Shenyang on a technically difficult case: a twelve-year-old Samoyed with a nasal mast cell tumor involving glandular tissue.

I described the procedure itself in an earlier post, Three Complex Veterinary Cancer Cases in Three Days. Briefly: the tumor had a porous internal architecture that made leakage a real concern, so the injection was performed under CT guidance. Approximately 6 mL of chlorine dioxide solution mixed with iodinated contrast medium was delivered, and CT imaging was repeated immediately afterward to visualize the actual intratumoral distribution. Some leakage was visible, but the post-injection images showed that the solution had still reached most of the tumor volume. The dog recovered from anesthesia without incident.

Then came the part that is genuinely difficult about nasal tumors: we could not see anything.

The visibility problem

With a superficial tumor — an oral mass, a cutaneous lesion — you know within minutes whether the injection worked. The tissue darkens. You watch it happen.

A nasal tumor gives you nothing. The mass sits inside a bony cavity. There is no surface to observe, no color change to photograph, no palpable softening. Between the procedure and the next CT scan, you are operating blind, and the owner is left with a dog that looks exactly the same as before.

This is where the case became interesting.

Roughly ten days after treatment, the owner reported that the dog had begun sneezing out dark, granular material. She photographed a fragment of it.

Figure 1. Dark, granular fragment expelled during sneezing, approximately day 10 after injection. Owner-photographed.

What the fragment suggests

Necrotic tumor tissue has to go somewhere. In an oral tumor, it sloughs off into the mouth and you see it. In a nasal tumor, the only available exit is the nostril — and the mechanism of expulsion is sneezing.

Dark, granular material being expelled from the nasal cavity ten days after an intratumoral injection is consistent with tumor necrosis followed by progressive sloughing. It also carries a second implication that matters more to me as an engineer than as a clinician: it suggests the needle was in the right place.

You cannot get necrotic tissue out of a tumor you did not inject. The CT images taken immediately after the procedure showed distribution across most of the tumor volume. The material now leaving the nasal cavity is the downstream consequence of that distribution. The two observations point the same direction.

Figure 2. CT-guided intratumoral injection, July 26, 2026. Wangkang Animal Hospital, Shenyang.

Figure 3. The patient recovering after the procedure.

A framework that is starting to emerge

Across the cases we have completed so far, the timing and visibility of necrosis appear to fall into three patterns depending on where the tumor sits. I want to lay this out explicitly, because it has changed how I interpret follow-up.

1. Exposed tumors (oral, cutaneous, ulcerated).

Visible necrosis begins fast — darkening of the tumor surface within roughly fifteen minutes of injection. You get immediate confirmation. Sloughing follows over the following days.

2. Deep internal tumors (solid organ, deep soft tissue).

Necrosis may occur just as quickly, but nothing is externally observable, and resorption of necrotic tissue is slow. The meaningful change shows up on imaging — a substantial shift in tumor contour and volume — on the order of ten days.

3. Tumors open to a body cavity but not directly visible (nasal, deep oral, sinus).

No color change can be observed. No palpation is informative. But the necrotic tissue has an exit route, and it uses it. Sneezing, nasal discharge, or expelled fragments become the observable signal — again on roughly a ten-day timescale.

The Samoyed falls squarely into the third category, and it behaved the way that category predicts.

If this pattern holds, the common thread is that necrosis itself is rapid — consistent with what we observe directly in exposed tumors — while the clearance of necrotic tissue takes roughly ten days regardless of location. What differs between categories is not the biology but the observability. That is a useful thing to know when designing follow-up protocols, because it tells you when to scan and what to ask the owner to watch for.

What this observation is not

I want to be precise about the limits here, because the temptation to over-read a single encouraging data point is exactly how a technology loses credibility.

The fragment has not undergone histopathology.

We believe it is necrotic tumor tissue based on appearance, timing, and location. We have not proven it. Sending expelled material for histologic examination is now part of what I will ask for in future nasal cases, and I regret that we did not arrange it here.

No post-treatment CT has been performed yet.

Until we have comparison imaging, we do not know how much tumor volume has actually changed. Expelled necrotic tissue tells you that necrosis occurred somewhere; it does not tell you how much.

This is an owner-reported observation.

The photograph is real and the timing is documented, but the clinical team did not witness the sneezing episodes directly.

This is one dog.

One case does not establish a pattern; it suggests one worth testing.

And necrosis is not the same as therapeutic benefit.

Local tumor destruction is a necessary step, not a sufficient one. What matters for this patient is whether nasal airflow improves, whether quality of life improves, and whether local control holds. We do not know any of that yet.

Next steps

Follow-up CT imaging is planned to assess volume change and residual disease. Depending on what those images show, additional injection may be appropriate — one advantage of this approach over resection is that it can be repeated.

We will report what the imaging shows, whether or not it is favorable. Every case we treat gets published here, including the ones that do not go well. A recent case ended in the patient’s death ten days after treatment, and we published that too. A record is only useful if it is complete.

My thanks again to President Guo and the Wangkang Animal Hospital team, and to this dog’s owner — who noticed something easy to dismiss as an ordinary sneeze, and thought to photograph it.

This report describes the veterinary use of an investigational intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system in companion animals. It is not a clinical trial, and nothing here should be read as a claim of established safety or efficacy. Systematic studies of safety, effective dose, and long-term outcome remain necessary.