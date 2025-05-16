Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu
May 16

Comment Addition:

For those evaluating the commercial prospects of NP001 (sodium chlorite for ALS), it’s important to note that the core patent application US20230190790A1 appears, in my personal opinion, unlikely to be granted.

The claims primarily cover:

• Diluting a sodium chlorite solution with saline

• Administering to ALS patients (with a ≥12-month symptom history)

• Standard infusion parameters (e.g., 2 mg/kg, 0.45% NaCl, pH 7.5–9.5)

These features largely represent routine clinical procedures or obvious formulation choices, with minimal inventive step. Prior literature already discusses sodium chlorite’s immune-modulating properties, and even earlier ALS use cases exist. Therefore, the patent’s novelty and non-obviousness are questionable.

Without patent protection, commercial success will depend solely on regulatory exclusivity (e.g., Orphan Drug Act, 5-year FDA exclusivity), not intellectual property.

Peter's avatar
Peter
May 22

I would be against patents so long as regulatory bodies stayed clear. We don't patent surgical procedures, yet successful innovations become accepted best practice.

