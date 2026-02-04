The Structure Illusion: Why Knowing the Shape of Things Doesn’t Mean You Can Predict What Happens Next
There is a belief quietly dominating modern science and technology:
If we understand the structure deeply enough, the outcome will become predictable.
It sounds reasonable.
It sounds scientific.
And it is wrong—often spectacularly wrong.
From Nobel Prizes to AI models, from structural biology to electric vehicles, we are watching the same mistake repeat itself: confusing structural clarity with predictive power.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.