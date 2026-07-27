Over the past three days (July 26–28, 2026), I traveled to China to work alongside experienced veterinary teams on three exceptionally challenging cancer cases. None of these patients represented straightforward tumors. All had reached a stage where conventional treatment options were either extremely limited or no longer feasible.

Although it is still far too early to evaluate therapeutic efficacy, all three procedures were completed successfully, and every patient recovered smoothly from anesthesia without immediate complications.

This is exactly where new technologies should be tested—not in ideal cases, but in the patients that currently have very few remaining options.

Case 1: Disseminated Lymphoma in a 5-Year-Old Golden Retriever

The first patient was a five-year-old Golden Retriever diagnosed with advanced multicentric lymphoma.

The disease had already spread throughout the body, with dozens of metastatic lesions identified. Because lymphoma is a systemic malignancy, local treatment alone is not expected to eliminate the disease. Nevertheless, several bulky lesions were selected for treatment in an attempt to reduce local tumor burden.

Under ultrasound guidance, approximately 90 mL of chlorine dioxide solution was injected into the selected tumors.

To our knowledge, this represents the largest total intratumoral injection volume performed in a single treatment session using this system.

Despite the unprecedented injection volume, the procedure proceeded smoothly. After treatment, the dog recovered normally from anesthesia and left the hospital without acute complications.

Photos and procedural videos will be added to this section.

Case 2: Nasal Mast Cell Tumor in a 12-Year-Old Samoyed

The second patient was a twelve-year-old Samoyed with a nasal mast cell tumor accompanied by glandular tissue involvement.

This tumor presented a unique technical challenge because of its porous internal architecture. Maintaining adequate intratumoral distribution while minimizing leakage required precise image guidance.

The procedure was performed under CT guidance.

Approximately 6 mL of chlorine dioxide solution mixed with iodinated contrast medium was injected, followed immediately by CT imaging to visualize intratumoral distribution.

Although some leakage was observed, post-injection imaging demonstrated that the injected solution still achieved coverage of most of the tumor volume.

The patient recovered uneventfully, showing no immediate abnormalities compared with the preoperative condition.

This case also marked an important milestone for our collaboration with Wangkang Animal Hospital, representing the successful completion of one of the first highly complex CT-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide procedures performed by the clinical team.

Special thanks go to President Guo and the entire Wangkang Animal Hospital team, whose calm and professional cooperation made these technically demanding procedures possible.

CT images and procedural videos will be added to this section.