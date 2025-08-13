I. Background: Helsinki Article 37 vs. the U.S. Legal Framework

The intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection therapy is a novel, individualized intervention for life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

Under Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki:

“Where proven interventions do not exist or other known interventions have been ineffective, the physician, after seeking expert advice, with informed consent from the patient or a legally authorized representative, may use an unproven intervention if in the physician’s judgement it offers hope of saving life, re-establishing health or alleviating suffering.”

This allows doctors in most countries worldwide to legally administer promising but unapproved treatments to patients who have exhausted all other options.

In the United States, however, this principle does not automatically shield physicians from legal or regulatory risk. Key differences:

FDA oversight under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. §301 et seq.) and the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. §262) applies to investigational drugs and biologics.

Even if consistent with Article 37, a therapy given outside the FDA’s regulatory framework may trigger malpractice liability or insurance coverage denial.

Oncology care pathways are tightly aligned with the traditional IND → Phase 1/2/3 → FDA approval process, creating high entry barriers for non-traditional therapies.

II. Three Legal Pathways for U.S. Entry

Our therapy can follow three distinct U.S. legal routes, each with its own regulatory basis, timeline, market deployment model, and cost/coverage profile. These can be pursued independently or as a staggered, reinforcing strategy.

1. State Legislation Pathway (3 months)

Legal Basis:

Many U.S. states have adopted state-level Right to Try laws or medical freedom statutes, modeled on early state laws from 2014–2018. For example:

Arizona Right to Try (A.R.S. §36-1311 to §36-1314) : Allows eligible terminal patients to access investigational treatments not yet FDA-approved.

Florida Statute §499.0295: Provides similar access with state-level protections for prescribing physicians.

Implementation Example:

In 2014, Colorado became the first state to pass a Right to Try law, enabling in-state clinics to treat terminal patients with investigational drugs without federal pre-approval, provided certain informed consent and documentation requirements are met.

Deployment Model:

Establish a flagship demonstration center within a friendly state (e.g., Florida, Texas, Arizona).

Integrate diagnostic imaging, pathology, and treatment administration.

Build a state referral network among oncologists.

Collect and publish in-state patient outcomes to build political and public momentum.

Promotional Characteristics:

Timeline : ~3 months including clinical readiness.

Price : ~$20,000 per patient.

Coverage : Possible state-specific aid or charitable funding; generally outside traditional insurance.

Geography: State residents only.

2. Federal Right to Try Act Pathway (5 months)

Legal Basis:

The Right to Try Act of 2017 (Pub. L. 115–176), codified at 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-0a, permits eligible patients to access investigational drugs/biologics if:

The product has completed a Phase 1 trial (safety testing) under an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The patient has a life-threatening disease and has exhausted approved treatment options. The manufacturer is willing to provide the product.

Unlike FDA’s Expanded Access (21 C.F.R. Part 312 Subpart I), no FDA case-by-case approval is required—only annual summary reporting to the agency.

Supporting Example:

Several oncology startups, such as BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (for ALS) and NeuroEM Therapeutics (for Alzheimer’s), have used Right to Try to provide early patient access while gathering real-world data.

Deployment Model:

Complete an IND and Phase 1 trial (approx. 5 months including setup).

Partner with a nationwide network of oncologists treating advanced cancer patients.

Implement standardized informed consent and safety reporting protocols.

Promotional Characteristics:

Timeline : ~5 months to launch after IND initiation.

Price : ~$2,000 per patient, possibly free for initial adoption and data collection.

Coverage : Generally no insurance; patient self-pay or charity funding.

Geography: Nationwide.

3. FDA Accelerated Approval Pathway (9 months)

Legal Basis:

Under 21 U.S.C. §356(c) and 21 C.F.R. Part 314 Subpart H (drugs) / Part 601 Subpart E (biologics), the FDA may grant accelerated approval based on surrogate endpoints that are “reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit” for serious or life-threatening diseases.

Compression Precedent:

As detailed in my Pfizer vaccine EUA timeline analysis, Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine moved from Phase 1 dosing to EUA in under 9 months by overlapping trial phases and using short-term endpoints. While vaccines have a separate legal framework, the regulatory compression model illustrates how a cancer therapy with a large, objective effect size could potentially achieve approval within a similar timeframe.

Deployment Model:

Conduct multi-center trials in major oncology hospitals.

Use complete tumor necrosis rate (verified by imaging and histopathology) as a surrogate endpoint.

Apply for Accelerated Approval with post-marketing confirmatory commitments.

Promotional Characteristics:

Timeline : ~9 months with compression and surrogate endpoints.

Price : ~$200,000 per patient, largely insurance-covered.

Coverage : Medicare and most private insurers.

Geography: Nationwide, fully integrated into hospital cancer care systems.

IV. Synergy: Building a Three-Track Strategy

Short-Term (0–3 months): Launch in one or two policy-friendly states under state Right to Try laws; initiate Phase 1 trial under IND. Mid-Term (3–8 months): After Phase 1 completion, roll out a nationwide Federal Right to Try program, offering low-cost or free access to gather large-scale real-world evidence. Long-Term (6–9+ months): Use the state success stories and national RWD to secure FDA accelerated approval, unlocking hospital system adoption and insurance coverage.

V. Comparison Table

VI. Conclusion

For a therapy with rapidly verifiable, objective tumor response endpoints, the U.S. offers three viable legal routes:

State legislation for immediate, regional proof-of-concept,

Federal Right to Try for nationwide early access, and

FDA accelerated approval for full integration into the healthcare system.

Pursuing these in sequence—or partially in parallel—can ensure that patients in urgent need gain access as soon as possible, while building the evidence base and regulatory standing for long-term, insured, nationwide adoption.