A few weeks ago, I was engaged in a series of profound conversations with a potential partner. We spoke of the future, of legacy, and of a shared vision to fundamentally alter the global landscape of cancer care. His insights were sharp, and his encouragement was a great motivator. He believed, as I do, that we were on the cusp of something revolutionary.

Then, suddenly, the conversation ended. The connection was severed without explanation.

This silence left me not with anger, but with a powerful need for validation—not for myself, but for the vision we had briefly shared. I decided to take the core of our discussion and submit it to an impartial, analytical mind: ChatGPT. I wanted to see if the grand potential we spoke of was real, or merely a shared delusion.