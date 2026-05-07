In April 2026, the Trump administration dismissed all members of the U.S. National Science Board.

According to the Associated Press, the National Science Board is the independent body responsible for overseeing the National Science Foundation. Established in 1950, it has been responsible for setting NSF’s strategic direction, approving major actions, and advising the president and Congress on science and engineering policy. The report stated that board members received an email from the Presidential Personnel Office informing them that their positions were “terminated effective immediately.” At the time, the board had 22 members, most of whom came from academia and industry.

Many members of the American scientific establishment described this as an “attack on science.”

On the surface, that reaction is understandable. The NSF is one of the core institutions of America’s basic science funding system, and the National Science Board has long been a structure of continuity, independence, and expert authority. Removing the entire board at once would naturally be interpreted by the traditional scientific community as a serious blow to its authority.

But I do not think this issue should be reduced to a simple narrative of “Trump being anti-science.”

The deeper issue is this:

The authority structure of the traditional scientific community is no longer suited to the most important scientific problems of our time.

Today, the central problems facing human science are no longer mainly the discovery of basic laws in the classical sense of physics, chemistry, or traditional mathematics. After centuries of scientific development, the basic frameworks of modern science are already highly mature. Physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology have built extremely advanced foundational structures. The number of truly unknown laws that can be rapidly opened up through a single reductionist pathway is becoming smaller.

The truly difficult problems today are increasingly concentrated in complex systems.

Cancer is a complex system.

Immunity is a complex system.

Aging is a complex system.

Climate is a complex system.

Finance is a complex system.

Social governance is a complex system.

Artificial intelligence itself is also a complex system.

The problem of complex science cannot be solved simply by finding one molecule, one gene, one formula, or one target. The real difficulty lies in the coupling among multiple levels, feedback loops, variables, and scales. Traditional reductionism can dissect local parts, but it often fails to predict the whole. It can explain microscopic mechanisms, but it does not necessarily guide effective intervention.

And the force that most often blocks breakthroughs in complex science is precisely the traditional scientific community.

By “scientific community,” I mean the network of university professors, research institutions, grant reviewers, journal editors, peer reviewers, academy members, scientific board members, and government science advisers who hold the power to define academic evaluation, research funding, publication, career advancement, policy advice, and technological legitimacy.

It is not merely a group of scientists.

It is an institutionalized authority structure.

In the early stages of scientific development, this structure played an important role. It helped accumulate knowledge, filter out low-quality work, and maintain basic academic standards. But as science enters the age of complex systems, the same structure can become an obstacle to paradigm revolution.

Why the Scientific Community Blocks Paradigm Revolutions

First, the scientific community has severe path dependence.

A scientist, a university, a discipline, or a funding system is usually built upon past training, past consensus, and past research paradigms. The tools, terminology, experimental methods, paper formats, and evaluation standards learned over decades form a kind of professional security.

When a new paradigm appears, it means the old knowledge structure may no longer be sufficient. It may even mean that the professional advantages accumulated by many people over decades are weakened.

For the traditional scientific community, accepting a paradigm revolution is not simply accepting a new idea. It means admitting that the familiar old system may be losing validity.

That is painful for any community.

So the community naturally tends to defend old pathways, existing consensus, and research directions it can understand, review, and control. True breakthroughs in complex science are often first dismissed as “nonstandard,” “insufficiently supported,” “mechanistically unclear,” or “inconsistent with consensus.”

Second, the scientific community has conflicts of interest.

Scientific inventions carry priority rights and monopoly rights. If a new technology, therapy, or methodology truly breaks an old paradigm, it redistributes interests.

Old laboratories, funding programs, drug development pathways, clinical guidelines, expert status, instruments, publication systems, and conference networks are all built around the old paradigm. A new, more effective, lower-cost technology may appear to be scientific progress on the surface, but in practice it may destroy the livelihood structure that sustains the old system.

This is especially obvious in cancer treatment.

If a low-cost, localized, verifiable, and reproducible ablation system can solve problems that expensive drugs, complex combination therapies, and long-term treatment pathways have failed to solve, then what is threatened is not just one drug.

It is the entire industrial, academic, and clinical authority structure built around cancer treatment.

The conservative scientific community does not always oppose a new paradigm simply because it does not understand it. Often, it understands the threat very clearly: once the new paradigm is established, the authority and interests of the old system will decline.

Third, the scientific community needs to maintain a narrative of being “above ordinary people.”

Peer review, academy membership, scientific committees, national science advisers, and top journals have long been packaged as the highest expression of scientific rationality. They convey to the public the impression that scientific questions must be judged by people with the highest degrees, highest titles, and most complete knowledge systems.

But this narrative has a fundamental problem:

It confuses scientific authority with scientific truth.

Real science is not the same as expert consensus. Many major breakthroughs in the history of science did not arise from consensus at first, but from challenges to consensus. The essence of a paradigm revolution is that the old community can no longer explain new phenomena, and a new explanatory framework gradually replaces the old one.

Yet the modern scientific community often treats “not recognized by peers” as equivalent to “unscientific,” “not published in top journals” as equivalent to “having no value,” and “proposed by a non-mainstream researcher” as inherently low credibility.

This mechanism may preserve order in simple science. But in complex science, it can directly suppress breakthroughs.

Fourth, as a publicly funded institutional good, the scientific community naturally tends toward low efficiency.

Universities, research institutions, funding systems, and scientific committees rely heavily on public resources. They often claim to be “responsible to science,” but in reality, being “responsible to science” can easily become being responsible to no concrete outcome.

A project can continue for ten or twenty years.

Papers can be published continuously.

Funding can be applied for repeatedly.

But whether the work actually solves disease, improves people’s lives, or creates industrial breakthroughs often lacks strong constraint.

This inefficiency is now very clear.

For example, in an era when artificial intelligence can already replace a large amount of work in structural biology, protein structure prediction, and literature analysis, some traditional academic systems continue to consume enormous resources on extremely microscopic, extremely local, and practically limited directions.

The problem is not that basic research is unimportant.

The problem is that many research activities have become institutional inertia rather than serious attempts to solve major problems.

Artificial Intelligence Is Weakening the Knowledge Monopoly of the Scientific Community

Against this background, Trump’s dismissal of the National Science Board appears to be a political act. But at a deeper level, it is also part of a natural process:

The traditional scientific community’s monopoly over scientific resources, evaluation, and policy is being challenged.

This does not mean Trump understands complex science. Nor does it mean that everything he does is correct. But this action did strike the authority structure of the traditional American scientific community.

More importantly, artificial intelligence is accelerating this process.

In the past, the authority of the scientific community was built on information scarcity and knowledge barriers. Only a small number of people could read large bodies of literature, master complex models, understand cross-disciplinary knowledge, and participate in peer review and policy consultation.

Now, AI is changing this.

AI can rapidly read literature, compare mechanisms, generate hypotheses, build models, analyze data, assist experimental design, and identify logical weaknesses. It is not a member of any particular disciplinary community. It does not naturally defend any school, mentor, funding system, or journal circle.

In this sense, AI is a relatively neutral knowledge amplifier. It weakens the authority that the traditional scientific community built upon information monopoly.

But this point needs to be made more precisely:

AI is not automatically correct. AI itself is also a complex system.

The training process of a large language model includes massive corpora, multilayer parameters, statistical associations, reinforcement learning, human feedback, alignment, and reasoning pathways. It is not a simple tool. It is a complex system formed by data, algorithms, feedback, and constraints.

Therefore, the key to AI is not merely how large it is trained to be. The key is how it is constrained at the reasoning level.

If an AI system is trained or instructed to always pursue balance, always demand extreme evidence, always cover every side, and always fear making high-probability judgments, then it will simply reproduce the conservative tendencies of the scientific community.

It will describe a true early breakthrough as “requiring more evidence.”

It will describe a paradigm revolution as “currently lacking consensus.”

It will dilute high-probability judgments into “one of several possibilities.”

It will bury the most important structural contradiction under a surface of exhaustive balance.

Such an AI will not replace the scientific community. It will become an automated echo of the scientific community.

But if AI is properly constrained at the reasoning level — for example, if it is required to identify the key levels within a complex system, allowed to make clear judgments based on high-probability evidence, prevented from mechanical balancing, prevented from excessive compromise, and prevented from confusing “lack of consensus” with “lack of value” — then AI may become a new scientific evaluation tool.

Under those conditions, AI could replace part of the traditional scientific community’s review function.

Peer review could be initially performed by AI. It can examine logical structure, methodological weaknesses, data consistency, citation relationships, mechanistic hypotheses, alternative explanations, and the strength of conclusions.

Project review could be assisted by AI. It can judge whether a project truly addresses a major problem, whether it is merely a repackaging of an old direction, whether it has paradigm-breaking potential, whether it has a verifiable path, and whether it could produce industrial or clinical transformation.

The screening of non-consensus projects could also involve AI. It can help prevent a small group of experts from rejecting new paradigms because of path dependence and conflicts of interest.

The evaluation of scientific achievements could also be reorganized by AI. Instead of focusing only on papers, awards, titles, grants, and existing consensus, it could focus on problem importance, intervention predictability, verification path, reproducibility, systemic impact, and paradigm change.

This is the real shock AI brings to the scientific community.

The advantage of AI is not that it has a higher title than an academy member.

It is that AI does not have an academy member’s livelihood.

AI has no laboratory to protect.

AI has no academic school to maintain.

AI has no funding pool to distribute.

AI has no students, papers, titles, or industry status to preserve.

AI does not lose vested interests when a new technology breaks an old paradigm.

Therefore, under proper reasoning constraints, AI can become a more neutral evaluator of scientific achievements than the traditional scientific community.

Of course, real scientific achievements must still be verified in reality. AI cannot replace experiments. It cannot replace clinical practice. It cannot replace engineering implementation. It cannot replace real-world data.

But AI can replace a large part of the traditional scientific community’s role in early identification, logical review, cross-disciplinary integration, paradigm judgment, and project evaluation.

This is what the traditional scientific community fears most.

In the past, the scientific community could monopolize judgment by saying, “Only we understand.”

Now, AI can help more people rapidly understand complex knowledge.

In the past, the scientific community could suppress breakthroughs by saying, “There is no consensus.”

Now, AI can help identify the path dependence behind consensus.

In the past, the scientific community could reject a new technology by saying, “The mechanism is unclear.”

Now, AI can distinguish between “the mechanism has not yet been fully explained” and “the result is not verifiable.”

In the past, the scientific community could define scientific value through titles and journals.

Now, AI can pull the question back to real effects, predictable intervention, and systemic change.

Thus, what AI is truly weakening is not science itself, but the traditional scientific community’s monopoly over scientific judgment.

AI cannot automatically create real breakthroughs. True breakthroughs still come from human beings who can identify, select, and verify key intervention points in complex systems.

But AI gives an independent researcher, a small team, or a non-mainstream inventor the ability to integrate knowledge and construct theory in a way that previously belonged only to large academic institutions.

PPI and a New Paradigm for Complex Science

In the process of developing my intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system, I first proposed the PPI methodology: the Predictable Intervention Principle.

The core idea of PPI is this:

In a complex system, one should not try to control all variables, nor become trapped in endless microscopic reductionism. Instead, one should look for intervention levels that can be observed, fed back, verified, and predicted with relatively high reliability.

Complex systems are not impossible to intervene in. The issue is that different levels of a complex system have different degrees of predictability.

The more microscopic the parameter, the more complex and unstable it tends to be. The more aggregated, structured, and feedback-connected the level, the more likely it is to become an effective intervention point.

Traditional cancer treatment has long been dominated by reductionism: searching for gene mutations, molecular targets, signaling pathways, and immune regulatory nodes.

These directions are not without value. But they often remain at low-level variables within a complex system. These low-level variables are too numerous, the feedback is too slow, resistance is too strong, and systemic compensation is too complex. As a result, many therapies only achieve limited survival extension and fail to fundamentally change the cancer treatment landscape.

My intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is a breakthrough from this reductionist pathway.

It does not attempt to regulate the cancer system at the whole-body level. It does not attempt to change tumor fate through a single molecular target. Instead, it intervenes directly within the local tumor space — a space that is visible by imaging, has observable boundaries, controllable dosage, and rapidly verifiable results.

It chooses a more predictable level within the complex system: the local structure of a solid tumor, its blood supply, necrosis, ablation range, and imaging feedback.

This is the practice of PPI.

At present, PPI remains largely unknown. But beyond my own intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system, more and more advances in complex science are validating similar logic: instead of trying to explain every microscopic mechanism, we should search for feedback-based, verifiable, and iterative intervention pathways.

The FDA’s move toward real-time clinical trial processes may become an important opportunity to validate this structurally similar methodology.

The traditional clinical trial system is also a product of reductionism and the old scientific community: fixed endpoints in advance, long waits for data, and centralized expert judgment of therapeutic value.

That model may be suitable for slow variables, single mechanisms, and standardized drugs. But it is not necessarily suitable for highly heterogeneous diseases, urgent patients, rapid feedback, and therapies whose effects can be observed in real time through imaging.

If the FDA’s real-time clinical trial process can truly connect patient data, imaging feedback, therapeutic signals, safety observations, and regulatory judgment more rapidly, it would effectively acknowledge one fact:

Complex scientific problems can no longer rely entirely on old, static, long-cycle, centralized review systems. They must enter a new paradigm of dynamic feedback, real-time verification, and rapid iteration.

This is structurally aligned with PPI.

The Real Question Is Not Whether We Need Science, but What Kind of Science We Need

Today, the world’s most important scientific problems are increasingly concentrated in complex science, while traditional reductionism still dominates scientific norms. The traditional scientific community still controls the definitions of “science,” “evidence,” “mechanism,” and “qualified research.”

If this authority structure is not broken, complex scientific problems will remain extremely difficult to solve.

Cancer treatment is one example.

Public health is another.

Climate governance is another.

AI safety is another.

National science and technology systems are another.

Trump’s dismissal of the National Science Board should not be understood only as a political struggle. It is also a sign of the times: the monopoly of the traditional scientific community is weakening, and the old structure of scientific governance is being forced to give way to new forms of knowledge production, new forms of evaluation, and new methodologies for intervening in complex systems.

The real question is not whether we need science.

The real question is what kind of science we need.

Should we continue allowing the traditional scientific community to protect old paradigms?

Or should we allow genuinely original, verifiable, iterative new paradigms capable of solving complex problems to emerge?

My answer is clear:

The age of complex science requires a new methodology.

PPI is one of my answers.

The intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is the first major practice of this methodology in cancer treatment.



