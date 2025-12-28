In health systems around the world, cancer treatment has long existed in a state of high uncertainty, high cost volatility, and fragmented reimbursement structures. Whether in the United States—where Medicare and commercial insurers dominate—or in China—where national insurance and DRG/DIP payment reforms play the central role—the same structural dilemma persists: clinical care operates in uncertainty, while payers require predictability and budget control.

This is precisely the problem DRG (Diagnosis Related Groups) was designed to address: assigning statistically averaged “bundled prices” to hospitalization episodes in order to improve efficiency, discourage unnecessary treatment, and stabilize payer expenditures. But after years of implementation in both the U.S. and China, DRG-based payment has revealed a number of systemic challenges in oncology — and it is quietly reshaping treatment decisions and therapy choices.

This article examines those common issues from a policy and systems perspective, and proposes an alternative direction:

transforming cancer care from a procedure-based billing process into a predictable, outcome-oriented subscription product.

I. The Original Logic of DRG: Efficiency, Cost Control, and Predictable Spending

From the payer’s perspective, DRG was built around three core objectives:

Shift hospital costs from open-ended fee accumulation to bundled, diagnosis-based pricing

Encourage efficiency and reduce redundant tests and unnecessary interventions

Enable budget predictability and stable expenditure curves

The United States introduced DRG into Medicare in the early 1980s. China has progressively advanced DRG/DIP reforms over the past decade. Despite very different institutional contexts, the strategic direction is strikingly similar:

a transition from fee-for-service toward risk-adjusted case-based payment.

In theory, this represents a major step toward more rational healthcare financing.

In oncology, however, this rational framework collides with the realities of medicine.

II. The Shared Challenges of DRG in Cancer Care — Across the U.S. and China

1. The Tension Between Individualized Medicine and Statistical Averaging

Cancer care is characterized by profound heterogeneity:

Tumor size, number, location, and comorbidities vary dramatically between patients

Treatment pathways differ widely: surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or combinations

Complication and failure risks are highly unpredictable

Care is not a single event, but a continuous therapeutic process

Yet DRG pricing compresses this complexity into:

a statistical average cost model for each disease group.

The result is predictable:

Low-risk patients → hospitals retain financial margin

High-risk or complex patients → hospitals incur significant loss

Under these incentives, hospitals naturally tend to:

Avoid high-risk, high-variance cases

Prefer cost-controllable, standardized, lower-risk treatment options

This dynamic exists not only in China — it also appears across U.S. hospital systems.

In the silent negotiation between clinical freedom and financial risk,

averages quietly overpower individualized care.

2. How Payment Rules Subtly Reshape Clinical Behavior

The influence of DRG often does not appear as explicit restriction, but as economic gravity:

Complex cases become concentrated in a small number of top-tier centers

Medium-sized hospitals scale back high-risk oncology interventions

Innovative therapies are discouraged because their costs are unpredictable

Clinical experimentation and exploratory decision-making decline

No one issues a policy that forbids innovation —

but the payment signal implicitly says:

“Choose what is predictable, not necessarily what is optimal.”

Efficiency increases, but sometimes at the expense of innovation capacity, complex-case capability, and scientific exploration.

3. Administrative Friction and Hidden Transaction Costs

DRG also produces a second-order consequence:

Clinical reality → must be translated into coding reality

Coding reality → determines how much the hospital is paid

This creates a constant cycle of case-level reconciliation and dispute among clinicians, hospitals, and payers:

Does the case qualify as “severe”?

Is the complication clinically justified?

Was care appropriately bundled?

Should the payment be adjusted?

A significant portion of systemic energy is consumed by:

documentation, coding strategies, audit defense, and reconciliation processes — rather than patient care itself.

This is a form of institutionalized inefficiency, observable in every DRG-based system worldwide.

III. A Different Direction: From “Processes” to “Products”

If the root tension is that:

cancer care is inherently uncertain, while payment systems require predictability,

then another strategy becomes possible:

rather than forcing medicine to conform to financial averages, design therapies that are engineered to be predictable.

This is the conceptual basis for the model I propose:

👉 A

result-oriented, subscription-based oncology care model

built around an intratumoral chlorine-dioxide ablation system

Theoretical system objective:

Core outcome target: imaging-verified local complete response (CR)

Target long-term CR rate: 95% as a system-engineering goal

Treatment standardized, reproducible, and verifiable

Complication risk bounded and manageable

Failure-related rescue costs do not spill over to the insurance system

Payment architecture (conceptual pricing benchmark):

United States: US $250,000 per year (fixed subscription price)

China: ¥300,000 RMB per year (fixed subscription price)

Regardless of tumor size, number, or number of interventions:

👉 cost is capped, responsibility is enclosed, payment is outcome-linked.

IV. Why This “Annual Subscription Model” Aligns Better With the DRG Era

1. It Converts Cost from Volatile → Predictable

Traditional oncology care:

Costs fluctuate dramatically between patients

A single complication can create catastrophic financial impact

Neither hospitals nor insurers can reliably forecast outcomes

Subscription-based therapy:

Annual cost ceiling is fixed

Risk is internalized within the therapy system

DRG reconciliation becomes dramatically simpler

Budget modeling becomes straightforward

👉 Payment relationships become stable, transparent, and manageable.

2. It Shifts Healthcare From Paying for Procedures → Paying for Results

Legacy models:

Reimburse processes, visits, and procedures.

Subscription-based care:

Reimburses local control rates, relapse control, and measurable outcomes.

This reframes system roles:

Payers → from cost controllers to outcome purchasers

Hospitals → from revenue centers to care integration partners

Patients → from uncertain cost-bearers to predictable-expense participants

3. It Improves Not Only Budget Stability — But System-Level Cancer Care Quality

If treatment can achieve:

Lower systemic toxicity

Higher local tumor control

Repeatability with bounded risk

Then three macro-effects emerge:

Fewer patients progress into extreme-cost rescue care stages

Clinical capacity is released for complex cases and research innovation

Standards shift from experiential medicine toward engineering-based, verifiable, predictable intervention

This is not only a financial optimization —

it is a civilizational upgrade in how cancer care is organized.

V. Why Payers Are More Likely to Support This Model

From a payer’s perspective, the model delivers four structural advantages:

Rigid annual budget certainty Reduced catastrophic-risk exposure Lower administrative friction and dispute costs Transfer of risk to a specialized technical system

In the United States, this aligns with:

bundled care pathways

value-based contracting

outcome-linked payment models

In China, it supports:

DRG/DIP budget stabilization

reduction of medical disputes over “appropriateness of treatment”

improved payment efficiency and trust between stakeholders

👉 Payers are not merely seeking “low cost” —

they are seeking certainty.

VI. Conclusion:

From Medical Intervention to System-Engineered, Outcome-Bound Care

Cancer treatment has never been only a medical challenge. It is also:

an allocation problem

a policy problem

an economic problem

a question of value across time

The DRG era reveals a fundamental truth:

If therapies cannot become predictable, payment systems will inevitably push medicine toward statistical averages.

The model proposed here attempts the opposite:

not forcing institutions to absorb uncertainty — but redesigning therapy so that uncertainty is engineered into predictable outcomes.

When cancer care is no longer a chain of fragmented charges, risks, and disputes —

but evolves into a closed, verifiable, outcome-oriented annual product —

we do not simply improve payment efficiency.

We meaningfully raise the quality, stability, and coherence of the cancer-care ecosystem itself.