Shelly Thorn
2h

I want to highlight how important it is that you documented the payment structure within establishment medicine, and its implications -- the OUTCOMES of this system. I would say the observations you made apply not only to cancer but -- in the U.S. at least -- to any chronic disease.

As I see it, any system that has a middleman is doomed from the start but if we set that aside, there are still so many important points including: 1) "In the silent negotiation between clinical freedom and financial risk, averages quietly overpower individualized care" and "No one issues a policy that forbids innovation but the [system] implicitly says "choose what is predictable, not necessarily what is optimal", 2) the unfathomable waste from bureaucracy, 3) the insane energy consumption from "case-level reconciliation and dispute", and 4) paying for procedures rather than results.

Thank you, Xuewu, for documenting the system so carefully. It enables me to point to the procedures within the system on my list of 29 reasons that allopathic medicine relies on failed philosophies and strategies. I'll add the information you provide to the curation here: https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/its-a-verifiable-historical-fact

Butte Bill
2h

Conceptual pricing of a Chinese fix prise ¥300,000 (about $42,000/year) or American $400,000

