Turning Cancer Treatment Into a Subscription Product — A New Care Model for the DRG Era
A comparative policy perspective on U.S. and Chinese healthcare payment systems
In health systems around the world, cancer treatment has long existed in a state of high uncertainty, high cost volatility, and fragmented reimbursement structures. Whether in the United States—where Medicare and commercial insurers dominate—or in China—where national insurance and DRG/DIP payment reforms play the central role—the same structural dilemma persists: clinical care operates in uncertainty, while payers require predictability and budget control.
This is precisely the problem DRG (Diagnosis Related Groups) was designed to address: assigning statistically averaged “bundled prices” to hospitalization episodes in order to improve efficiency, discourage unnecessary treatment, and stabilize payer expenditures. But after years of implementation in both the U.S. and China, DRG-based payment has revealed a number of systemic challenges in oncology — and it is quietly reshaping treatment decisions and therapy choices.
This article examines those common issues from a policy and systems perspective, and proposes an alternative direction:
transforming cancer care from a procedure-based billing process into a predictable, outcome-oriented subscription product.
I. The Original Logic of DRG: Efficiency, Cost Control, and Predictable Spending
From the payer’s perspective, DRG was built around three core objectives:
Shift hospital costs from open-ended fee accumulation to bundled, diagnosis-based pricing
Encourage efficiency and reduce redundant tests and unnecessary interventions
Enable budget predictability and stable expenditure curves
The United States introduced DRG into Medicare in the early 1980s. China has progressively advanced DRG/DIP reforms over the past decade. Despite very different institutional contexts, the strategic direction is strikingly similar:
a transition from fee-for-service toward risk-adjusted case-based payment.
In theory, this represents a major step toward more rational healthcare financing.
In oncology, however, this rational framework collides with the realities of medicine.
II. The Shared Challenges of DRG in Cancer Care — Across the U.S. and China
1. The Tension Between Individualized Medicine and Statistical Averaging
Cancer care is characterized by profound heterogeneity:
Tumor size, number, location, and comorbidities vary dramatically between patients
Treatment pathways differ widely: surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or combinations
Complication and failure risks are highly unpredictable
Care is not a single event, but a continuous therapeutic process
Yet DRG pricing compresses this complexity into:
a statistical average cost model for each disease group.
The result is predictable:
Low-risk patients → hospitals retain financial margin
High-risk or complex patients → hospitals incur significant loss
Under these incentives, hospitals naturally tend to:
Avoid high-risk, high-variance cases
Prefer cost-controllable, standardized, lower-risk treatment options
This dynamic exists not only in China — it also appears across U.S. hospital systems.
In the silent negotiation between clinical freedom and financial risk,
averages quietly overpower individualized care.
2. How Payment Rules Subtly Reshape Clinical Behavior
The influence of DRG often does not appear as explicit restriction, but as economic gravity:
Complex cases become concentrated in a small number of top-tier centers
Medium-sized hospitals scale back high-risk oncology interventions
Innovative therapies are discouraged because their costs are unpredictable
Clinical experimentation and exploratory decision-making decline
No one issues a policy that forbids innovation —
but the payment signal implicitly says:
“Choose what is predictable, not necessarily what is optimal.”
Efficiency increases, but sometimes at the expense of innovation capacity, complex-case capability, and scientific exploration.
3. Administrative Friction and Hidden Transaction Costs
DRG also produces a second-order consequence:
Clinical reality → must be translated into coding reality
Coding reality → determines how much the hospital is paid
This creates a constant cycle of case-level reconciliation and dispute among clinicians, hospitals, and payers:
Does the case qualify as “severe”?
Is the complication clinically justified?
Was care appropriately bundled?
Should the payment be adjusted?
A significant portion of systemic energy is consumed by:
documentation, coding strategies, audit defense, and reconciliation processes — rather than patient care itself.
This is a form of institutionalized inefficiency, observable in every DRG-based system worldwide.
III. A Different Direction: From “Processes” to “Products”
If the root tension is that:
cancer care is inherently uncertain,
while payment systems require predictability,
then another strategy becomes possible:
rather than forcing medicine to conform to financial averages,
design therapies that are engineered to be predictable.
This is the conceptual basis for the model I propose:
👉 A
result-oriented, subscription-based oncology care model
built around an intratumoral chlorine-dioxide ablation system
Theoretical system objective:
Core outcome target: imaging-verified local complete response (CR)
Target long-term CR rate: 95% as a system-engineering goal
Treatment standardized, reproducible, and verifiable
Complication risk bounded and manageable
Failure-related rescue costs do not spill over to the insurance system
Payment architecture (conceptual pricing benchmark):
United States: US $250,000 per year (fixed subscription price)
China: ¥300,000 RMB per year (fixed subscription price)
Regardless of tumor size, number, or number of interventions:
👉 cost is capped, responsibility is enclosed, payment is outcome-linked.
IV. Why This “Annual Subscription Model” Aligns Better With the DRG Era
1. It Converts Cost from Volatile → Predictable
Traditional oncology care:
Costs fluctuate dramatically between patients
A single complication can create catastrophic financial impact
Neither hospitals nor insurers can reliably forecast outcomes
Subscription-based therapy:
Annual cost ceiling is fixed
Risk is internalized within the therapy system
DRG reconciliation becomes dramatically simpler
Budget modeling becomes straightforward
👉 Payment relationships become stable, transparent, and manageable.
2. It Shifts Healthcare From Paying for Procedures → Paying for Results
Legacy models:
Reimburse processes, visits, and procedures.
Subscription-based care:
Reimburses local control rates, relapse control, and measurable outcomes.
This reframes system roles:
Payers → from cost controllers to outcome purchasers
Hospitals → from revenue centers to care integration partners
Patients → from uncertain cost-bearers to predictable-expense participants
3. It Improves Not Only Budget Stability — But System-Level Cancer Care Quality
If treatment can achieve:
Lower systemic toxicity
Higher local tumor control
Repeatability with bounded risk
Then three macro-effects emerge:
Fewer patients progress into extreme-cost rescue care stages
Clinical capacity is released for complex cases and research innovation
Standards shift from experiential medicine toward
engineering-based, verifiable, predictable intervention
This is not only a financial optimization —
it is a civilizational upgrade in how cancer care is organized.
V. Why Payers Are More Likely to Support This Model
From a payer’s perspective, the model delivers four structural advantages:
Rigid annual budget certainty
Reduced catastrophic-risk exposure
Lower administrative friction and dispute costs
Transfer of risk to a specialized technical system
In the United States, this aligns with:
bundled care pathways
value-based contracting
outcome-linked payment models
In China, it supports:
DRG/DIP budget stabilization
reduction of medical disputes over “appropriateness of treatment”
improved payment efficiency and trust between stakeholders
👉 Payers are not merely seeking “low cost” —
they are seeking certainty.
VI. Conclusion:
From Medical Intervention to System-Engineered, Outcome-Bound Care
Cancer treatment has never been only a medical challenge. It is also:
an allocation problem
a policy problem
an economic problem
a question of value across time
The DRG era reveals a fundamental truth:
If therapies cannot become predictable,
payment systems will inevitably push medicine toward statistical averages.
The model proposed here attempts the opposite:
not forcing institutions to absorb uncertainty —
but redesigning therapy so that uncertainty is engineered into predictable outcomes.
When cancer care is no longer a chain of fragmented charges, risks, and disputes —
but evolves into a closed, verifiable, outcome-oriented annual product —
we do not simply improve payment efficiency.
We meaningfully raise the quality, stability, and coherence of the cancer-care ecosystem itself.
I want to highlight how important it is that you documented the payment structure within establishment medicine, and its implications -- the OUTCOMES of this system. I would say the observations you made apply not only to cancer but -- in the U.S. at least -- to any chronic disease.
As I see it, any system that has a middleman is doomed from the start but if we set that aside, there are still so many important points including: 1) "In the silent negotiation between clinical freedom and financial risk, averages quietly overpower individualized care" and "No one issues a policy that forbids innovation but the [system] implicitly says "choose what is predictable, not necessarily what is optimal", 2) the unfathomable waste from bureaucracy, 3) the insane energy consumption from "case-level reconciliation and dispute", and 4) paying for procedures rather than results.
Thank you, Xuewu, for documenting the system so carefully. It enables me to point to the procedures within the system on my list of 29 reasons that allopathic medicine relies on failed philosophies and strategies. I'll add the information you provide to the curation here: https://birdseyeviewperspective.substack.com/p/its-a-verifiable-historical-fact
