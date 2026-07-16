One agency, two offices, two utterly different tempos — and that contrast, by itself, says more than any progress report could.

In April of this year, I submitted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) request to the FDA, through SunGlow Innovations, for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM); the request is numbered DRU-2026-11554. Orphan Drug Designation carries a statutory 90-day review goal. More than ninety days have now passed, and I have received no substantive response — not a denial, not a request for correction, but silence.

This is not a personal slight. The FDA office responsible for orphan-drug designations has long operated under a heavy backlog, and its 90-day target functions more like a mark on paper than a deadline that is actually met; reviews routinely run past it. In other words, the human-oncology drug pathway is slow as a structural matter — not because I’ve had bad luck.

At almost the same time, I submitted materials to the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and opened an Investigational New Animal Drug file (INAD, numbered I-014155). The result: within days, CVM assigned a dedicated project manager to my program, proactively told me the next step was to request a presubmission conference, explained that I could attach a briefing document and a list of questions, and walked me through the relevant industry guidance documents one by one. My inquiry about a user-fee waiver was answered within minutes.

On one side, ninety-plus days of silence. On the other, a named point of contact within days. That contrast deserves a serious explanation — not a shrug about luck.

A Strikingly Thin Field

I went and looked up how many veterinary drugs the FDA has actually approved. In total, there are more than 1,600 FDA-approved animal drug products — which sounds like a lot. But if you narrow the field to companion-animal cancer therapies, the number becomes surprisingly small.

On the FDA side (chemical drugs), the anticancer drugs approved specifically for dogs — across the entire history of the program, up to today — come down to essentially these:

Palladia (toceranib phosphate), approved in 2009, the first FDA-approved targeted drug for canine mast cell tumors;

Tanovea-CA1 (rabacfosadine), for canine lymphoma, which moved from conditional to full approval in 2021;

Laverdia-CA1 (verdinexor), approved in January 2024, the first oral treatment for canine lymphoma.

The American Veterinary Medical Association’s count, as of early 2024, was that there were then four FDA-approved drugs for treating cancer in dogs. Beyond these, there are two anticancer biologics — a canine melanoma vaccine (Oncept) and an anti–canine-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (Gilvetmab) — but those are regulated by the USDA, not the FDA. (In the U.S., chemical drugs fall under the FDA; vaccines and antibodies and other biologics fall under the USDA.)

So out of more than 1,600 animal drugs, the innovative products registered specifically for companion-animal cancer number in the low single digits — a fraction of a percent. It is close to empty space.

I suspect this is the real reason CVM responded to my INAD so quickly. CVM is a smaller, more service-oriented center, with a proactive project-manager model; and companion-animal oncology is the thinnest slice within it. A novel-mechanism cancer program landing on their desk is a rare event — and because it’s rare, someone takes it seriously. That stands in structural contrast to the orphan-drug office, backlogged to the point that it cannot hold even its own 90-day line.

Why Does Almost No One Register Companion-Animal Cancer Drugs?

The need is obviously real — cancer is a leading cause of death in dogs and cats too. So why are so few drugs registered specifically for it? I see two reasons, and neither of them means “the market is weak.” Together, they trace out a long-vacant opportunity.

First, in the U.S. human drugs can legally be used off-label in animals. The great majority of chemotherapy agents used day-to-day in veterinary oncology — doxorubicin, vincristine, carboplatin, cyclophosphamide, lomustine — are all older drugs borrowed from human medicine. Since veterinarians can legally borrow them, large pharmaceutical companies have little incentive to spend money registering a product specifically for pets. This is an economics problem, not a demand problem: the demand has always been there; the incumbents simply find the return too thin and would rather let clinicians use human drugs off-label.

Second — and this is the more important point — the registration logic of human drugs barely fits companion-animal cancer drugs at all. This is often misread as “veterinary standards are lower.” The truth is the opposite: the logic is different, and in an important sense harder.

A large share of human oncology approvals rest on very marginal survival benefit: a drug that extends median overall survival by two or three months (a figure often cited as around 2.8 months on average), paired with a high price, can win approval. But taking that kind of “marginal-benefit” drug into a veterinary registration runs straight into two walls:

First, the primary endpoint in veterinary oncology trials is usually not overall survival at all. Dogs and cats have short lifespans, and owners make euthanasia decisions driven by cost and quality of life — which turns overall survival into an extremely noisy, nearly uninterpretable endpoint. So veterinary trials generally rely on objective response rate (does the tumor shrink, and by how much), time to progression, and quality of life instead. A drug whose whole case is “a few more months of survival” can’t even find a suitable yardstick here.

Second, when the effect size is small, you need a large sample to reach statistical significance — and veterinary trials can neither recruit nor afford samples that large. So a drug that barely qualifies on the human side becomes, on the veterinary side, something with no suitable endpoint and no feasible way to prove itself at achievable trial sizes.

The real conclusion, then, is this: the companion-animal cancer registration path rewards therapies with a large effect that can be measured quickly and objectively, and penalizes therapies whose benefit is marginal and only emerges in large samples. The overwhelming majority of human oncology drugs are the latter. This isn’t a lower bar — it’s a different set of standards, and one that is less forgiving of small effects.

Why Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation Fits the Veterinary Path First

My intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation system is regulated as a medical device in China; but under U.S. classification rules, the same thing can only go through the drug pathway — so for me, CVM’s new-animal-drug channel is the natural entry point to begin with.

And the reason it fits being developed first as a veterinary product is not that veterinary standards are low — quite the reverse. It is that this therapy’s method of measuring effect is a natural match for exactly the stricter, more objectively-measured standard that companion-animal cancer drugs are held to.

The system is an intratumoral, point-targeted injection with a spatially self-limiting boundary; the ablation front becomes visible on imaging within one to two seconds of injection; it does not aim for systemic exposure. In the clinical observations accumulated so far, it has produced complete responses and cases of substantial tumor-volume reduction. That means its natural primary endpoint can sit directly on objective response rate — whether the tumor shrank, and by how much, is something you can see clearly on imaging in just a handful of animals.

Carry the logic of the previous section over: the fatal weakness of a marginal human drug is “no suitable endpoint, plus an effect too small to prove without a large sample.” A therapy with a large effect size, whose endpoint is an imaging-visible tumor response, sidesteps both walls at once — it uses precisely the endpoint that veterinary trials do best and can most readily power, and the effect is large enough that a small trial is sufficient to demonstrate efficacy. That chain is broken for a human drug that adds two or three months of survival; it is intact for this system.

The pathway itself also has precedent. Both Tanovea and Laverdia came in through the “Minor Use/Minor Species + conditional approval first, then conversion to full approval” route. That proves that bringing a novel-mechanism anticancer veterinary drug to market through CVM’s conditional-approval channel is not a theory but something that has actually happened over the past five years — and it is far faster and far cheaper than a human IND.

There is one more layer worth not overlooking. The spontaneous tumors that arise in dogs and cats are strongly predictive for human cancers (a point formally backed by the NCI’s comparative-oncology framework, and far superior to mouse models). So taking the veterinary path first yields not only a product for the companion-animal market, but real clinical evidence that can feed back into the human program.

A Long-Overlooked Door

I need to be honest about the boundaries. What I hold today is a set of scattered human cases across several countries and a limited body of animal observations — not yet a controlled veterinary dataset; and “shrinkage on imaging” still has to be turned into a CVM-recognized “objective response,” measured under a standardized evaluation framework in a controlled design. All of that remains to be done.

But this experience made one thing clear to me: within the U.S. regulatory system there is a door that has long been overlooked, and that is far faster and more rational than people assume. It leads specifically to therapies that are novel in mechanism, large in effect, and local in action — and that door is the veterinary path.

On one side, ninety-plus days of silence. On the other, a named point of contact within days. This is not a difference of luck; it is a difference of two logics. And what I intend to do is walk through the door that answers.