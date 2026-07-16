Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Sarawak Raj's avatar
Sarawak Raj
19h

I wish you well. My Bain is Non Hodgkins Large B Lymphoma , between second and third cycles but no mass as such to zoom in on. After next cycle I’m going for High Dose Intravenous Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Glutathione. Small victory, cleared up intestinal infection which led to constipation using DMSO .

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