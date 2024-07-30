The Properties of Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide is a compound with unique physical and chemical properties. It appears as a yellow-green gas at room temperature and has a pungent odor similar to that of chlorine. Here are some of its physical characteristics:

l Molecular formula: ClO2 l Melting point: -59 °C (-74 °F) l Boiling point: 11 °C (52 °F) l Density: Approximately 2.4 kg/m³ (in gaseous state at 0 °C and 101.3 kPa) l Solubility: In water, 3.01 g/L at 25 °C and 34.5 mm Hg.

Chemically, chlorine dioxide is an efficient electron acceptor, allowing it to react with a wide range of organic and inorganic substances. The redox potential of chlorine dioxide in acidic solutions is about +0.95 V, which is less than that of hydrogen peroxide (+1.776 V) and ozone (+2.07 V) under similar conditions. This indicates that chlorine dioxide’s oxidizing power is weaker than that of hydrogen peroxide and ozone. The strong oxidizing nature of chlorine dioxide is due to its ability to accept five electrons during redox reactions, as it transitions from a +4 to a -1 oxidation state in chlorine, which is more than most oxidants. Due to its potent oxidizing properties, it can effectively destroy bacteria, viruses, and certain types of parasites, making it particularly useful for disinfection and bleaching.

In industrial applications, chlorine dioxide is primarily used in the following areas:

l Pulp Bleaching: In the paper industry, chlorine dioxide is used to bleach wood pulp to produce high-quality white paper. Compared to chlorine bleaching, chlorine dioxide reduces the formation of harmful chlorinated compounds. l Water Treatment: Chlorine dioxide is commonly used in drinking water and wastewater treatment because it can disinfect water without forming harmful by-products. It is particularly effective at eliminating odors and tastes in water. l Industrial Cleaning: Due to its strong oxidizing nature, chlorine dioxide is also used in some industrial and commercial cleaning processes, especially in environments that require disinfection, such as food processing plants and medical facilities.

The medical use of chlorine dioxide is currently mainly limited to topical applications, utilizing its disinfectant properties. Some clinical trials in Japan have applied chlorine dioxide to mucous membranes such as the mouth, again exploiting its disinfectant and germicidal effects.

Chlorine dioxide is a broad-spectrum, efficient, and safe sterilant. Multiple studies have shown that chlorine dioxide can kill various pathogens such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus at extremely low concentrations (0.1 ppm). Even in the presence of organic matter, concentrations of several tens of ppm can completely eliminate all microbes, including bacterial vegetative cells, hepatitis viruses, bacteriophages, and bacterial spores. During disinfection, chlorine dioxide undergoes redox reactions without chlorination reactions, unlike other chlorinated disinfectants (such as sodium hypochlorite, trichloroisocyanuric acid, sodium dichloroisocyanurate, etc.), so it doesn’t produce carcinogenic substances like chloroform, which are harmful to both the environment and human health.

The Medical History of Chlorine Dioxide

Chlorine dioxide’s initial use against diseases can likely be traced back to Mr. Jim Humble’s MMS, who is said to be an aerospace engineer. Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS), sometimes also referred to as Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, or the Chlorine dioxide protocol, is a solution containing chlorine dioxide, initiated and promoted by Jim Humble[1]. In 2006, Jim Humble self-published a book titled “The Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century,” in which he laid out his theories. He claimed that this solution could cure a variety of diseases, including malaria, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, herpes, and cancer.

Jim Humble’s reasoning was straightforward; he believed that up to 95% of diseases are caused by pathogens that can be killed, and since chlorine dioxide is a recognized disinfectant effective against various pathogens, it could treat these diseases. He stated, “MMS has no nutritional value whatsoever. It is a killer, only. It kills pathogens and oxidizes heavy metal poisons. It does nothing else.” Interestingly, if one disregards the accuracy of the premises, the logic could be considered sound. However, he might not be a good biologist or medical expert, merely a chemist. The assertion that “up to 95% of diseases are caused by pathogens that can be killed” is certainly incorrect. Moreover, eliminating a causative agent does not equate to curing the disease; the symptoms affecting health have already manifested, and most disease symptoms are irreversible.

In the medical field, as many diseases still lack a definitive cure, numerous patients have turned to self-treatment. Against this backdrop, the MMS advocated by Jim Humble has garnered the attention and trial of millions worldwide. The internet has also facilitated the formation of disease-related communities where members actively share their experiences with the MMS protocol and display notable discontent towards skeptics.

I estimate that in the past nearly two decades, possibly millions have attempted to use chlorine dioxide to treat various diseases. Since chlorine dioxide is not approved as a drug in any country, using it as a treatment almost certainly constitutes a challenge to local drug regulatory authorities. The official stance is that chlorine dioxide is an industrial bleach, and MMS has been mistakenly promoted as a cure for diseases, including HIV, cancer, and the common cold. It is produced by mixing a sodium chlorite solution with an acid (such as the juice of citrus fruits or vinegar). This generates chlorine dioxide, a toxic chemical that can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure due to dehydration.

Authorities worldwide have taken action against it, notably in July 2010, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a similar notice, warning that MMS prepared by mixing a sodium chlorite solution with an acid (such as the juice of citrus fruits) produces chlorine dioxide, “a potent bleach used for stripping textiles and industrial water treatment.” The FDA has advised consumers to stop using the product and dispose of it immediately due to reports of severe nausea, vomiting, and dangerous low blood pressure following consumption[2].

Given the FDA’s authority, the use and trade of MMS have retreated into the shadows or the gray areas of the internet. Despite this, some individuals ignore the FDA’s warnings and continue to promote and sell MMS-like products, facing firm official crackdowns. On May 28, 2015, a U.S. federal jury convicted Louis Daniel Smith of conspiracy, smuggling, selling misbranded drugs, and defrauding the United States in connection with the sale of Miracle Mineral Supplement. Evidence presented in court indicated that Smith had set up fake water purification and wastewater treatment businesses to acquire sodium chlorite and distribute MMS without detection by the government. On October 28, 2015, Smith was sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Setting aside the official stance, I’ve also observed some individuals who, despite questioning Jim Humble’s understanding of human biochemistry, remain convinced of MMS’s efficacy. For instance, in 2017, a person named Bob published a blog post titled “MMS Jim Humble the Good the Bad the Truth,” where he did not oppose MMS but believed Jim Humble’s grasp of human biochemistry to be utterly

incorrect[3].

Following my introduction to MMS, I embarked on a journey of self-experimentation to refine the protocol for using chlorine dioxide. By integrating commercial strategies, I have applied the correct protocol of chlorine dioxide on thousands of individuals to ascertain the definitive proper usage. I believe my creative efforts deserve protection and recognition of my priority. Consequently, since 2011, I have filed multiple patent applications related to the therapeutic uses of chlorine dioxide (Figure 1).

The patents cover a wide array of diseases, expanding the application of chlorine dioxide beyond the scope of the MMS protocol to include conditions such as hair loss, various autoimmune skin diseases (like eczema, psoriasis, alopecia areata, vitiligo, and neurodermatitis), autoimmune disorders, tissue regeneration diseases, age-related diseases, and cancer.

Despite the broad range, the use of chlorine dioxide for each disease is backed by a rational scientific mechanism. In the remainder of this book, I will detail these scientific underpinnings.

The Role of Chlorine Dioxide in the Body

As we consider the incredible potential of chlorine dioxide in treating a variety of diseases, it’s important to acknowledge its potential universal and critical role within the human body, particularly in the process of disease recovery. On the other hand, as an oxidant, chlorine dioxide inevitably reminds those with medical knowledge of hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is a member of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the body. While ROS are not exactly the same as free radicals, they play significant roles, including acting as vital signaling molecules and components of the immune system. Therefore, we can speculate that chlorine dioxide may function similarly to ROS in the body, regulating or treating diseases through a mechanism widely recognized by the academic community.

Let’s take a closer look at ROS:

ROS are a group of energetic oxidants, including free radicals like superoxide anion (O2•-), hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), and hydroxyl radical (•OH), as well as some non-radical forms of oxidants. Within organisms, ROS serve complex roles, offering both positive biological functions and potential damaging effects.

Positive Functions:

(1) Cell Signaling: ROS are involved in intracellular signaling pathways that regulate cell proliferation, differentiation, and death. For instance, they play a role in modulating cells’ responses to growth factors.

(2) Defense Mechanisms: ROS play a vital role in the immune system, where white blood cells produce ROS to kill invading pathogens.

(3) Biosynthesis: ROS are involved in certain biosynthetic processes, such as cross-linking connective tissue proteins.

Potential Damaging Effects:

(1) Oxidative Stress: When the production of ROS exceeds a cell’s antioxidant capacity, it leads to oxidative stress, which can damage cellular structures, including lipids, proteins, and DNA.

(2) Chronic Diseases: Oxidative stress is associated with the development of various chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, tumors, and neurodegenerative diseases.

(3) Accelerated Aging: The accumulation of ROS is considered one of the factors contributing to the accelerated aging process.

Balance and Regulation:

Organisms have a series of antioxidant mechanisms to balance the production of ROS, including enzymatic antioxidants like superoxide dismutase (SOD), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and non-enzymatic antioxidants such as vitamins C and E. These antioxidants help neutralize excess ROS and protect cells from damage.

The significance of ROS in disease treatment is multifaceted:

(1) ROS supplementation can aid in tissue regeneration.

(2) Increased ROS levels can help eliminate cancer cells and are less prone to resistance.

(3) Managing ROS levels can control immune responses and a rise in ROS can reduce inflammation.

These functions are potentially crucial for treating various diseases, and there is extensive research evidence available in medical journals to support these claims.

Chlorine dioxide, having similar properties to ROS, could theoretically have comparable benefits. It might positively impact the treatment of hair loss, autoimmune skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, autoimmune diseases, disorders of tissue regeneration, age-related diseases, and cancer. My experimental data also supports chlorine dioxide’s therapeutic potential in these areas, showing it can encourage tissue regeneration, modulate immune responses, and assist in treating cancer and aging-related diseases. Different from the typical oral intake of MMS, I suggest a treatment method involving direct application of chlorine dioxide to the diseased site, applicable to any affected body part.

In discussing chlorine dioxide’s role, we can refer to ROS research. The benefit of this comparison is that a thorough understanding of ROS lays a solid theoretical groundwork for examining chlorine dioxide’s treatment mechanisms. The academic world has amassed considerable evidence on ROS’s role in treating diseases, providing useful context for grasping how chlorine dioxide works in disease treatment, thereby making the book’s content more accessible and believable to readers.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miracle_Mineral_Supplement

[2] https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm220747.htm

[3] https://www.earthclinic.com/supplements/mms-editors-choice.html