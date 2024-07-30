Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bakovic's avatar
David Bakovic
Jul 30

Please don’t give up 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
Jul 30

Xuewu, I am concerned as should be all Substackers, if indeed Substack did shut you down for posting on CD. This came to me from you through your Substack:

“My previous Substack (myxcancer) was deleted for reasons unknown to me. Today, I have set up a new Substack. I believe Substack considered my posts about chlorine dioxide treatments to be false and fraudulent. Moving forward on this new Substack, I will address this issue seriously. Thank you for subscribing, and I apologize for any inconvenience.”

Others, including me have posted here on CD, so I wonder why Substack closed your former Substack down? Did they give you a specific reason?

Whatever, I hope you will continue in spite of the pushback as we need all voices to be speaking for CD whatever their tone.

“The highest activity a human being can attain is learning for understanding, because to understand is to be free.” Baruch Spinoza

Get free, stay free (difficult to do in the People’s Democratic Dictatorship).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture