Introduction

In my earlier article, Three Legal Pathways for Bringing My Therapy to the U.S., I outlined practical, lawful routes for introducing innovative cancer therapies. Florida has now opened a unique window with its $60M Cancer Innovation Fund—a program I analyzed here: Florida’s $60M Cancer Innovation Fund: Why My Therapy Is the Perfect Match.

This is a historic opportunity—but it requires urgent action from patients and doctors alike.

Why Two Projects, Not One

To achieve both medical impact and statewide policy momentum, Florida physicians will submit two parallel applications (each up to $2M), with my role as inventor and technical supporter:

Superficial Tumor Program (100 patients) • Cancers: breast, skin, accessible lymph-node lesions • Guidance: primarily ultrasound (clinic-based, fast, low-overhead) • Public resonance: aligns naturally with widespread needs and visibility (e.g., breast cancer) Deep Tumor Program (100 patients) • Cancers: lung, liver, pancreas, prostate, bone and other CT-guided indications • Guidance: interventional radiology with CT (higher procedural complexity) • Scope: demonstrates generalizability beyond superficial disease

Together these two 100-patient cohorts (total 200 patients) can complete within 12 months, addressing both quick-to-treat superficial tumors and hard-to-reach deep tumors. This avoids the impression of a niche therapy and supports statewide adoption.

The Fund’s Unique Demands — and How This Therapy Fits

The Florida Cancer Innovation Fund sets conditions that few therapies can meet:

Clinical translation within 12 months

Broad statewide adoption potential

Tangible cost savings and service innovation

This therapy naturally fulfills those demands:

Rapid efficacy : Tumor necrosis visible on ultrasound/CT within hours (observational data from prior cases)

Low toxicity : No systemic side effects observed in prior cases

Extremely low cost : A fraction of mainstream cancer therapy costs, enabling access and sustainability

Scalability: Outpatient procedure with basic imaging; easy to standardize and train

👉 This therapy uniquely fulfills the Fund’s requirements, and offers Florida a real chance to demonstrate rapid, cost-effective cancer innovation.

Budget Structure (Per Project: up to $2M)

$200,000 : Drug preparation & supply (patent-protected process; quality control, cold-chain, standardized batches)

Balance of funds: Imaging, interventional procedures, nursing and follow-up, research staff & data management, PI effort, site operations

Patient Support Fee (up to $6,000): A uniform, needs-flexible contribution to cover inventor-led technical transfer and prior recruitment work not paid by the Fund (waivers available for hardship). Research procedures themselves are not billed to patients.

Alignment with Florida’s MAHA Medical Freedom Bill

As discussed in Three Legal Pathways for Bringing My Therapy to the U.S., my state-based pathway aligns tightly with Florida’s vision. The MAHA initiative seeks real-world, rapidly generated evidence.

Our 200-patient program will deliver this evidence within 12 months.

Dividing into superficial + deep tumor projects avoids any doubt that this is “too narrow” or “too limited.”

This is exactly what MAHA needs: undeniable proof that Florida leads the nation in medical freedom.

Where Patients Come In

Over the past year, I have been building a patient support base through this open initiative:

Calling All U.S. Cancer Patients: Join the Fight for Medical Freedom

115 patients have already registered their support; our target is 200 .

Patients from any state (and abroad) may register interest; Florida residents will receive priority given the state-led funding and policy pathway.

Where Doctors Come In

Florida oncologists and interventional radiologists : I invite you to collaborate as PIs .

Florida patients : Please recommend your tumor doctor to contact me.

My role: I am not a PI. I am the inventor and technical supporter—providing drug supply, protocol training, and implementation support. Licensed U.S. physicians will lead the studies under IRB oversight.

You can also review my fund analysis here:

Florida’s $60M Cancer Innovation Fund: Why My Therapy Is the Perfect Match

Conclusion & Next Steps

Florida can deliver what the nation has been waiting for: real evidence, real patients, and a scalable, low-cost innovation—all within 12 months. Two 100-patient projects can anchor MAHA’s passage and establish Florida as the vanguard of medical freedom.

