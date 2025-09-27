Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Everything Voluntary Jack
Congratulations, Xuewu, if this goes through what an historical first for the Universal Antidote in terms of tumoral injection of Chlorine Dioxide.

You have 115 patients committed now for your treatment, yes? So the other 85 I think will quickly enroll.

The worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community I trust is behind you on this as I am (not forgetting our Noah’s Ark Cancer Care Clinic that I still want to do with you!).

And I want you and the rest of the Universal Antidote Freedom Advocates to remember my, I contend, even more important historical upcoming CDS breaththrough of Over-The-Counter walk-in clinics in Kenya and Nigeria along with yours:

Cri de Coeur: Historic Opportunity to Establish the World’s & Africa's First CDS Walk-In Clinics

A Strategic Appeal to the Worldwide Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community

https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/cri-de-coeur-historic-opportunity

Keep us updated, wonderful news, stay strong, the Universal Antidote IS becoming Universal!

