I am developing a U.S. regulatory pathway for chlorine dioxide aqueous solution for intratumoral injection, with the initial target indication of recurrent glioma.

This is not oral chlorine dioxide, not systemic administration, and not conventional chemotherapy. The proposed product is an investigational intratumoral injectable drug designed for image-guided local tumor treatment.

Its intended mechanism is local oxidative tumor injury, vascular disruption, tissue necrosis, and measurable structural change within the injected tumor region. The key clinical feature is that safety and early response signals may be observable through MRI, local tumor changes, neurologic monitoring, and symptom changes within a relatively short time window.

I have submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for chlorine dioxide aqueous solution for intratumoral injection.

If ODD is granted, I plan to immediately move the U.S. development program into an execution phase.

The purpose of this article is to outline my U.S. development roadmap, explain why this therapy may fit FDA’s emerging real-time clinical trial framework, and invite a small number of U.S.-based professionals to help execute the plan.

1. Immediate pre-IND Preparation After ODD

If ODD is granted, I plan to request a pre-IND meeting with FDA immediately.

The pre-IND discussion would focus on recurrent glioma and early-phase clinical development, including:

clinical trial design for a first-in-human or early-phase study;

minimum nonclinical data needed before IND submission;

CMC requirements for the investigational product;

U.S. manufacturing facility and clinical batch preparation;

starting dose and dose-escalation logic;

MRI-based imaging endpoints;

real-time safety monitoring;

edema, bleeding, seizure risk, neurologic function, and hospitalization signals;

potential fit with FDA’s Real-Time Clinical Trials initiative.

The clinical logic is different from ordinary systemic oncology drugs. If this therapy works as expected, early signals may be visible through imaging, local tumor response, neurologic monitoring, and symptom changes.

This makes the project structurally suitable for a trial design based on predefined real-time safety and response signals.

2. Trial Readiness Before August

My goal is to complete the core U.S. clinical trial preparation before the expected August selection window for FDA’s Real-Time Clinical Trials pilot.

This preparation would include:

U.S. sponsor structure;

pre-IND meeting request;

draft pre-IND package;

draft early-phase clinical protocol;

initial nonclinical bridging studies;

early CMC package;

U.S. manufacturing facility plan;

candidate clinical center outreach;

IRB preparation;

real-time data capture plan;

MRI endpoint and safety dashboard design.

The goal is not to follow a slow conventional development sequence. The goal is to build a focused, signal-driven early trial in which FDA, investigators, and the sponsor can evaluate safety and early response as quickly as possible.

3. Dedicated U.S. Manufacturing Will Likely Be Required

This product is unlikely to be manufactured by a standard CDMO without modification.

Chlorine dioxide aqueous solution for intratumoral injection requires special preparation equipment, concentration control, low-temperature handling, stability management, suitable containers, sterility and endotoxin control, batch records, and safety procedures.

Therefore, I expect that a dedicated small U.S. manufacturing facility will be necessary to support IND-enabling work, Phase 1 clinical supply, and future development.

The first facility does not need to be a large commercial plant. It needs to support:

clinical batch preparation;

chlorine dioxide concentration control;

pH, purity, impurity, and stability testing;

sterility and endotoxin control;

cold storage and transport validation;

batch documentation;

IND-stage CMC support;

future transition toward GMP compliance.

Manufacturing is not a secondary issue in this program. It is part of the core development pathway.

4. Funding Plan After ODD

If ODD is granted, I plan to pursue U.S. grants and launch a small financing round, with an initial target of no more than USD 5 million.

The initial use of funds would include:

FDA regulatory work;

pre-IND and IND documentation;

U.S. regulatory consultants;

nonclinical bridging studies;

small U.S. manufacturing facility;

CMC package;

Phase 1 trial preparation;

real-time clinical data platform;

clinical center start-up costs;

legal, corporate, and compliance work.

The financing goal is limited and practical. The purpose is not to build a large company immediately. The purpose is to move the product rapidly into a properly structured U.S. clinical development pathway.

5. Early Clinical Study: 20–50 Patients

If the project enters FDA’s Real-Time Clinical Trials pilot, I plan to prepare a rapid early clinical study of approximately 20–50 patients with recurrent glioma.

Potential clinical centers may include leading U.S. cancer or neuro-oncology institutions with experience in brain tumor trials, neurosurgery, neuroimaging, interventional procedures, early-phase oncology studies, and FDA-regulated research.

Final site selection would depend on FDA feedback, investigator interest, IRB review, feasibility, and collaboration terms.

The early trial would focus on:

safety;

dose and tumor-volume relationship;

MRI enhancement changes;

necrosis formation;

edema, bleeding, seizure risk, and neurologic function;

symptom changes;

local control signals;

rapid and reproducible image-verifiable response.

If the early data show a strong safety and response profile, I would seek further FDA discussion in late 2026 regarding accelerated regulatory options.

6. Why Recurrent Glioma First

The initial U.S. target is recurrent glioma because it is a severe disease with limited treatment options and high unmet medical need.

This first indication is not meant to limit the platform.

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide aqueous solution may ultimately have broader relevance for image-accessible solid tumors, including local breast cancer lesions, liver tumors or metastases, soft tissue tumors, superficial tumors, lymph node metastases, and other technically injectable tumor sites.

If the recurrent glioma program demonstrates safety and early response, additional solid tumor indications may be explored through formal clinical studies.

7. Four-Track U.S. Development Strategy

A standard Phase 1 pathway alone may not be sufficient for the development speed this project requires.

The U.S. strategy should be built around four parallel tracks:

ODD + pre-IND + RTCT + CNPV

ODD may provide orphan drug status and a defined rare disease development identity.

pre-IND would clarify the IND, CMC, nonclinical, and clinical strategy.

RTCT may allow FDA to evaluate predefined safety and response signals during the clinical trial.

CNPV, or an equivalent national priority pathway, may support a compressed review strategy if the early clinical data are strong enough.

The goal is to align the product with FDA’s emerging interest in faster, signal-driven clinical development for serious diseases.

8. Proposed Timeline

April 8, 2026

ODD request submitted.

By July 7, 2026

ODD decision expected within the standard review window.

If granted, U.S. development execution begins immediately.

ODD grant date

Submit pre-IND meeting request.

Prepare RTCT pilot materials.

Prepare CNPV / national priority rationale.

Start U.S. sponsor, regulatory, manufacturing, and trial-readiness work.

1–2 weeks after ODD

Complete draft pre-IND package.

Define nonclinical bridging study plan.

Prepare early CMC framework.

Develop Phase 1 / early-phase clinical protocol.

Prepare CNPV rationale based on recurrent glioma, unmet need, image-verifiable local response, U.S. manufacturing, and FDA reform alignment.

Before August 2026

Complete RTCT pilot package.

Advance pre-IND materials.

Begin key nonclinical work.

Prepare U.S. manufacturing plan.

Define real-time safety and imaging endpoints.

Begin candidate site outreach.

August 2026

Seek entry into FDA Real-Time Clinical Trials pilot.

Finalize trial readiness, IRB preparation, manufacturing, CMC, nonclinical documentation, and data platform.

August–October 2026

Collect early clinical data from 20–50 patients, if the trial is authorized and initiated.

Focus on safety, MRI changes, necrosis, edema, bleeding, seizure risk, neurologic function, symptom changes, and local control signals.

October 2026

Engage FDA on CNPV / accelerated pathway / filing strategy.

If CNPV or an equivalent priority pathway is accepted, the program should use centralized review and rolling submission principles to submit:

CMC package;

nonclinical data;

safety data;

real-time clinical data;

MRI endpoint data;

key clinical response signals;

U.S. manufacturing and quality system documentation.

November–December 2026

Seek further FDA review and accelerated regulatory discussion.

If the early data are strong enough, pursue a registrational, accelerated approval, or other priority review pathway.

This timeline is ambitious. It depends on ODD, FDA feedback, RTCT participation, manufacturing readiness, clinical site cooperation, and early data quality.

But the structure is clear: this program should not be developed as a slow conventional oncology project if early real-time signals are strong.

9. U.S.-Based Core Support Team

I do not need a large team at this stage.

The technical concept, mechanism, dosing logic, clinical strategy, and product direction will remain led by me.

I need a small number of U.S.-based professionals who can help execute work that I cannot efficiently do from China, especially English communication, FDA-facing documents, U.S. clinical coordination, manufacturing setup, and financing support.

The central coordination role should be bilingual in Chinese and English. Other roles do not require Chinese ability, as long as the person is U.S.-based, competent, practical, and able to execute quickly.

This is an early-stage U.S. development program. Full-time salaries will depend on the first U.S. financing round. Before financing is completed, I welcome part-time, advisory, consulting, or contingent arrangements. Early contributors may receive equity options or other upside-based incentives. Once financing is secured, key contributors may transition into paid roles with competitive compensation and meaningful long-term upside.

1. Bilingual U.S. Project Lead / FDA Communication Coordinator

This is the central role.

The person should be U.S.-based, fluent in English and Chinese, and able to understand my technical reasoning in Chinese and convert it into clear English communication for FDA consultants, clinical centers, manufacturing partners, investors, and legal advisors.

Responsibilities:

help prepare the pre-IND meeting request;

organize FDA meeting package materials;

translate and structure my technical logic into FDA-facing English;

coordinate FDA consultants;

prepare RTCT pilot materials;

support CNPV / national priority pathway materials;

coordinate communication between me and U.S. partners.

This person does not need to be a top-tier FDA expert. The key requirement is accurate communication, strong execution, and the ability to serve as the U.S. coordination hub.

2. U.S. Manufacturing / CMC Support Lead

This person should be U.S.-based and have experience in pharmaceutical production, chemical engineering, GMP, laboratory setup, quality systems, or manufacturing management.

Responsibilities:

help identify U.S. manufacturing space;

coordinate equipment, testing labs, and compliance experts;

organize CMC materials;

support batch records and quality documents;

help build the small U.S. production facility;

translate my production requirements into executable U.S. plans.

This role is important because standard CDMO capacity may not be suitable for this product.

3. Nonclinical / Animal Study Support Lead

This person should be U.S.-based and have experience in animal studies, toxicology, pharmacology, CRO management, or biomedical research.

Responsibilities:

organize existing animal data;

help design bridging nonclinical studies;

identify and manage U.S. animal CROs;

track study progress;

help convert study results into FDA-facing materials;

coordinate toxicology consultants.

The purpose is to rapidly complete the key nonclinical data needed for pre-IND and IND support.

4. U.S. Clinical Center / Physician Outreach Lead

This person should be U.S.-based and have experience with hospitals, clinical trials, oncology, neuro-oncology, medical business development, or physician networks.

Responsibilities:

contact candidate clinical centers;

coordinate meetings with neuro-oncologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, and interventional specialists;

prepare site discussion materials;

support IRB and trial start-up communication;

coordinate physician supporters and physician-investor interest.

This role will help move from concept to actual U.S. clinical execution.

5. U.S. Project Execution / Financing Support Lead

This person should be U.S.-based and have experience in startup operations, biotech, medical business development, investment, project management, or corporate coordination.

Responsibilities:

support U.S. company setup and operations;

prepare financing materials;

coordinate physician investors, early investors, family offices, and foundations;

arrange meetings;

track execution timeline;

coordinate lawyers, accountants, consultants, and partners.

This person should help keep the U.S. development program moving every day.

10. Invitation

If you are based in the United States, speak English, and have experience in one of the following areas, I welcome your resume:

FDA / regulatory affairs;

biotech project management;

CMC / GMP / pharmaceutical engineering;

animal studies / toxicology / CRO management;

oncology clinical trials;

hospital or physician networks;

biotech financing;

U.S. company operations;

medicine, pharmacy, biotechnology, or chemical engineering.

Chinese language ability is required only for the central coordination role. For all other roles, professional ability, execution speed, and U.S. resources matter more.

You do not need to be a senior industry leader. I am looking for people who can understand the project, communicate clearly, and execute quickly in the U.S. system.

This is a short window. If ODD is granted, the U.S. path will begin immediately.

If you are interested in helping develop a potentially new local tumor treatment platform, please contact me.

Email: xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

WhatsApp: +86 135 2213 6898

WeChat: 18601196898