



1. What is Macular Degeneration?

Macular degeneration — especially age-related macular degeneration (AMD) — is a progressive disease that damages the macula, the small but critical central part of the retina responsible for sharp vision.

Over time, abnormal deposits (drusen), fibrotic scars, or fragile new blood vessels can distort or block the light path to photoreceptor cells, leading to blurred vision or central blind spots.

In current medicine, wet AMD is treated mainly with anti-VEGF injections, which inhibit abnormal vessel growth, and dry AMD is managed with lifestyle adjustments and nutritional support. However, these approaches focus on slowing progression rather than actively removing existing structural obstructions.

2. Applying PPI Thinking — Predictable Intervention in the Retina

The Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI) says that if we can clearly map cause, intervention, and outcome in a feedback loop, we can act with confidence.

For macular degeneration, the predictable part is:

If we can physically remove the accumulated, non-functional tissue (“plaques”) without damaging healthy neurons, we reduce mechanical and biochemical stress on the remaining cells.

Even if photoreceptors cannot fully regenerate, removing toxic or obstructive deposits improves the survival and function of the cells that remain — much like clearing amyloid plaques in Alzheimer’s to help the surviving neurons.

Here, I propose a speculative adaptation from my Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy: using ultra-precise, ultra-low-volume injections of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) to oxidize and clear pathological deposits in the macula.