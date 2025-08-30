Rebuttal to WIRED’s Legal Framing In its July 24th article, WIRED cited attorney Clint Hermes, who claimed that I “may not understand how the Right to Try Act or the Declaration of Helsinki work.” This claim was also highlighted in his firm’s official announcement: Bass, Berry & Sims – Chinese Inventor’s Intention to Bring Cancer Treatment to United States First, the article falsely equates chlorine dioxide with “bleach,” ignoring the fact that my therapy uses a purified, pharmaceutical-grade ClO₂ injection prepared under patented methods, entirely distinct from industrial bleach. This distortion prejudices readers before any fair assessment of the therapy’s clinical rationale. Second, Hermes’ statement misrepresents my position. At the time of WIRED’s interview, I referenced Right to Try and Article 37 of the Helsinki Declaration as possible frameworks for patient access. I was not yet aware of Utah’s SB0171 law, which had quietly taken effect in 2023. Thanks to a reader who recently brought it to my attention, I have now reviewed SB0171 in detail—and it clearly establishes a state-level framework authorizing physicians to provide non-standard treatments to consenting patients with legal protections. What is remarkable is that Hermes, presented as an “expert in biomedical research law,” did not mention SB0171 at all. For a lawyer commenting on the precise legal pathways for investigational therapies, failing to acknowledge an operative state statute is not a minor omission—it undercuts the credibility of his entire assessment. If a reader could identify this law and bring it to me, surely a seasoned attorney should have been aware of it. This means Hermes’ criticism—suggesting that I misunderstood the U.S. legal landscape—was misplaced. The real oversight lies in WIRED’s reporting and its chosen expert commentary, which ignored that state-level laws like SB0171 already exist and provide precisely the legal channel that terminal patients urgently need.

Thanks to a reader who forwarded me an insightful Substack post, I dived into a vital legal opportunity quietly emerging in Utah.

Reader’s Post on SB0171 and Alternative Therapies

https://substack.com/inbox/post/172035393

They highlighted that Utah Senate Bill 0171 (SB0171) might open a legal door for physicians to offer intra-tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) therapy on a case-by-case basis. Skeptical yet hopeful, I carefully reviewed the bill, consulted ChatGPT, and can now share the news: Yes—this therapy is legally permissible in Utah today. No need for new state legislation, clinical trials, or FDA slowness. All it takes is finding a compliant Utah doctor, and treatment could begin tomorrow.

Legal Gateway: Utah SB0171 (2023)

Official Link to SB0171 (Utah Legislature – Health Care Practitioner Liability Amendments, 2023):

https://le.utah.gov/~2023/bills/static/SB0171.html

This bill, which took effect on May 3, 2023 after Governor Cullimore’s signature, transforms medical liability for non-standard treatments under specific conditions.

Key Provisions of SB0171

1. Immunity for Deviation

Section 78B-3-428 declares that a certified healthcare provider is not liable for malpractice solely for deviating from standard practice—if they fulfill the following requirements:

Operate within their licensed scope

Avoid services that break any state law

Provide a clear written notice that they are deviating from conventional treatments

Obtain written patient acknowledgment understanding the deviation

Document the clinical justification and rationale in medical records

Disclose known patient harms from prior cases

Advise the patient they may enter an agreement defining what would count as negligence even with deviation

2. Advertising Allowed under Transparency

Section 58-1-501 permits practitioners to advertise their non-standard practice, provided they:

Make no performance guarantees

Clearly disclose deviations on their website

Provide contact information

3. Exemptions from Licensing Sanctions

The Division of Professional Licensing cannot revoke or sanction a provider’s license solely for deviating from medical norms, if SB0171’s stipulations are met.

Bottom line: If a Utah physician responsibly documents and discloses treatment divergence, the state’s law protects them—without federal interaction or legal impediment. It’s a direct parallel to Germany’s individuelle Heilversuche (individualized medical trials).

Why This Changes the American Landscape

No Waiting, Just Doing

Traditional medical innovation in the U.S. is bottlenecked by FDA regulations and multi-year clinical trials—nothing moves fast, especially for terminal cancer patients. But SB0171 circumvents that by providing a civil-legal path:

No new laws are needed.

No clinical trial approvals: the procedure operates under individual consent, not systemic rollouts.

Just find a Utah doctor, meet the requirements, and treatment is legal right now.

A Model Mirroring Germany

In Germany, doctors legally administer non-approved treatments case by case, once consent and documentation are complete. SB0171 offers that same empowerment stateside—without risking licensure or malpractice liability.

The Injection Solution—Legal Tough Spots, But Navigable

The therapy’s critical component—ClO₂ injection reagent—is the only residual legal question. Here’s how that’s addressed:

1. Framing as a Localized Ablation Agent

Rather than marketing ClO₂ as a systemic drug, it can be positioned as a tumor-localized chemical ablation agent, akin to:

Absolute alcohol injection for liver tumors

Ozone–glycerol tumor ablation

This reframing shifts it under the realm of procedural tools, not drug approvals.

2. Safety & Penetration Control

ClO₂ is a potent oxidizer with limited diffusion in tissue. With careful dosing, it can act as a “chemical scalpel”—selectively ablating tumor cells while sparing surrounding tissue.

3. FDA Has Relaxed Its Stance

The FDA has pulled prior safety warnings about ClO₂, effectively lowering federal prohibition obstacles. Combined with SB0171, there is no aggressive federal enforcement anticipated.

In short, by offering ClO₂ as a research or lean “procedure agent,” Utah doctors can remain fully within legal boundaries—even on a drug-adjacent product.

What a Physician Must Do (Checklist)

If you’re a physician in Utah exploring this, here’s an actionable blueprint:

Confirm Licensed Scope

Ensure ClO₂ injection fits your licensure and practice type.

Create Written Documentation

Notice of Deviation: Explicitly state that the treatment deviates from medical norms.

Rationale & Risks: Explain the clinical reasoning and potential harm.

Patient Acknowledgment: Patient must sign understanding that this is non-standard.

Negligence Threshold Agreement: Outline what constitutes malpractice even under deviation scenario.

Record in Medical Chart

Include rationale, dosage details, procedural notes, and informed consent.

Advertising (optional)

If you choose to advertise, do so truthfully and transparently:

No promises of cure

Website must clearly state non-standard nature

Provider contact info visible

Institutional Shielding

If based in a clinic or hospital, confirm they follow SB0171 so they’re not vicariously liable.

Once done, the therapy is fully legal in-state.

Who Benefits – And Why Time Is of the Essence

Terminal Patients Deserve Speed

Cancer doesn’t pause for bureaucracy. For patients with limited time, SB0171 offers a fast-track legal solution, not regulated but protected.

Empowerment for Physicians

Doctors are legally empowered to act—without fear of losing their license or being viciously sued. It fosters a climate of responsible medical innovation.

Real-Life Proof from Germany

I have already provided intra-tumoral ClO₂ therapy to human and veterinary subjects in Germany under similar frameworks. Outcomes show promise, and Utah law now makes that replicable in the U.S.

Final Thought and Call to Action

You no longer need to wait:

Patients : Reach out to Utah doctors. Ask if they can proceed under SB0171. Demand the right to act on cases where nothing else remains.

Physicians: Review SB0171. Prepare disclosures and get ready to treat at-risk patients legally.

For those who step forward, I will offer full authorization to use the therapy. Together we can treat suffering without delay—on legal and ethical grounds.

Summary Table

Utah SB0171 isn’t just legislation—it’s a beacon of medical autonomy. It aligns the U.S. with Germany’s capacity for “individual medical trials” and opens a trail for compassionate innovation.

Cancer may be dark, but this law lights a path forward.



