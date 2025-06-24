On June 15, 2025, Siaurio Snauceris Veterinary Clinic in Kaunas, Lithuania, became the second clinic in the world to use intratumoral ClO₂ injection therapy for a dog with malignant cancer—a Samoyed previously diagnosed with mammary gland adenocarcinoma. This was the first canine mammary case globally.

Now, with Day 3 and Day 6 photos sent by the veterinary team, we can observe the progressive necrosis and visual confirmation of intratumoral collapse.

📸 See the full case report:

👉 Global Case #2: Intratumoral ClO₂ Therapy for Canine Mammary Adenocarcinoma in Lithuania

🎯 Precision in Action

In this case:

Three subcutaneous masses were injected using 20,000 ppm ClO₂ solution.

Only one site showed visible necrosis and ulceration by Day 6.

The other two remain subcutaneous, evolving more slowly without external breakage.

This highlights two key features of the therapy:

Selective tissue breakdown — only the most superficial and vascularized site broke through. Controlled response — no systemic inflammation, no unplanned ulceration.

⏱ Why It Took Longer than 7 Hours

In our previous feline case, we observed tumor collapse within just 7 hours, visible in real time.

📸 A Tumor Collapses in 7 Hours: Visual Proof in a Cat

So why did this canine tumor show visible necrosis only by Day 3–6?

🔬 Here’s the key difference:

The cat’s tumor was fully externalized — visible, ulcerated, and in direct contact with the surface.

The dog’s tumor was subcutaneous — requiring more time for surface changes to reflect the underlying necrotic collapse.

This is not a slower response — it’s simply less immediately visible.

📷 Photographic Timeline from Lithuania

Day 0 (Pre-injection) : Palpable masses under the skin. No surface ulceration.

Day 3 : Central darkening, early ulceration begins.

Day 6: Full necrotic core exposed, clean demarcation of treatment zone.

The pattern is now unmistakable across species.

🧪 Mechanism of Action Confirmed Again

Localized oxidative stress

Microvascular thrombosis

Dry necrosis without systemic spread

No behavioral or toxic side effects

“The response was fast and focused. Within 72 hours, the injected tumor tissue began to collapse. The dog tolerated the procedure very well.” — Dr. Inga Jančiūnaitė-Petrėnie, Siaurio Snauceris Veterinary Clinic

🐾 Why This Matters

Repeatable : This is the second case in veterinary medicine with consistent results.

Cross-species proof : Works in humans, cats, and now dogs.

No systemic drug: Just one local injection — no chemotherapy, no radiation.

🎥 A Call to Media and Veterinarians

If you’re a journalist, clinical researcher, or pet clinic, and want to film or replicate this, the process is ready.

No need for complex equipment.

No need to wait for weeks.

We can demonstrate visible tumor collapse in days — or even hours.

This is a moment of biological clarity in a world flooded with theoretical cures.

Let’s keep it visible. Let’s keep it real.

📩 Contact us to join the global veterinary ClO₂ network.

