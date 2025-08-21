Visible Necrosis in Advanced Breast Cancer: A Photographic Case from Germany
A Visual Record of Advanced Breast Cancer Responding to Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide
One of the patients treated at a German clinic recently shared with me a series of photos documenting her journey. Out of respect for privacy, no names or identifying information will be disclosed. The purpose here is to provide a general illustration of how tumors may respond under this therapeutic approach, rather than to describe individual procedures in detail.
Background
The patient had a large, locally advanced breast tumor. The disease had already broken through the skin surface, forming a visible mass. In conventional oncology, this is considered very late-stage and often associated with poor prognosis.
She traveled to Germany, where doctors applied an intratumoral approach. What follows is a simplified visual record of her treatment course.
Timeline and Photos
1. Before treatment
The first photo shows the tumor protruding beneath the skin. The surface is tense, reddish, and shiny. This is characteristic of a bulky tumor that is close to ulceration.
2. Shortly after treatment
The second photo shows the tumor surface beginning to break down. A central ulcer has appeared, with red tissue exposed. This indicates that the tumor is no longer intact and necrosis is beginning.
3. About one month later
The third photo shows the tumor cavity filled with yellowish necrotic tissue (“slough”). This is a mixture of dead tumor cells and exudate, a typical stage in tumor breakdown. The surrounding skin appears less tense, suggesting a reduction in internal pressure.
Interpretation of the Response
Initial swelling and tension gave way to ulceration and breakdown, which are expected steps in tumor necrosis.
The appearance of yellow necrotic tissue indicates that parts of the tumor have lost vitality and are in the process of being expelled.
The sequence of photos aligns with what has been observed in other cases: tumors subjected to local treatment first soften, then ulcerate, then gradually necrose and separate from viable tissue.
Practical Note on Wound Care
For patients with externally exposed tumors, one important aspect after intratumoral therapy is daily wound management. As the tumor undergoes necrosis and begins to break down, there is always a risk of secondary infection.
A simple preventive measure is the regular cleansing of the necrotic area. In practice, this can be done by gently spraying the exposed surface with disinfectant solutions such as chlorine dioxide (around 3000 ppm) or hydrogen peroxide. This helps reduce bacterial growth and supports a cleaner healing process.
While the tumor’s necrosis is an intended effect of the therapy, keeping the wound environment clean is equally important for patient comfort and safety.
Sharing With Local Physicians
Patients who experience visible necrosis after intratumoral therapy are encouraged to share their wound progress with local doctors. This serves two purposes: ensuring that the wound is managed safely and allowing physicians to directly witness the biological effect of the treatment.
In many cases, doctors may initially be skeptical. But when they see a large tumor breaking down in real time, it can spark professional curiosity. Over time, such encounters could help expand access—so that future treatments might be carried out by local physicians, rather than requiring international travel.
Every patient who openly shares their journey contributes to building awareness and clinical interest. This is how innovation often spreads—from individual cases, carefully observed, to broader adoption.
Why This Matters
In late-stage cancer, systemic options are often limited and carry significant toxicity. Here, a purely local approach shows visible impact on the tumor mass itself. While imaging follow-up is still needed to determine the full extent of response, the visual evidence alone is significant.
This is not presented as proof of cure. Rather, it illustrates a biological phenomenon: direct local therapy can induce visible necrosis of large, late-stage tumors.
Closing Thoughts
Every case is unique. What we see here is one patient’s journey—a visual confirmation that intratumoral therapy can provoke substantial changes even in advanced disease.
The implications are profound:
Local control of bulky tumors without systemic toxicity;
Visible, measurable effects;
Potentially improved quality of life for patients otherwise facing limited options.
This case is one among many. Together, they point toward a broader rethinking of how cancer can be approached—directly, locally, and with precision.
Congratulations. Once again. I hold my breath in admiration and cry hard tears of grief for those of my acquaintance who died of tumours this year. This is fantastic to see as a treatment in progress. I am constantly being told of people dying of cancer before their time. A 30year old neighbour of a very good friend of mine, was buried on Monday. By contrast a 96 year old neighbour, mother of a school friend of mine, a woman, living independently, mother of eight, died in her own home and was buried the week before. The 30 year old had had a cancer as a child, recovered and then 12 weeks ago, was found to have a tumour. The 96 year old was buried after a long fulfilled life, the 30 year old was buried having barely lived. If that young man and his parents had known that there was a treatment like this available I have no doubt they would have brought him to Germany for treatment. Now, how do we get that message out? Word of mouth with images packaged, before during and after. Could you possibly, take the images from your recent post, of the patient being treated in the German hospital, combine it with this story and images and perhaps add in this patient with healed wound and I for one would start sending it by WhatsApp to friends, family, colleagues, doctors in my family and of my acquaintance who in turn could do the same, pass it on, together with the German clinic details? I assure you, the numbers of people affected are such that if even one person here, in my country, went for the treatment and it was successful, that’s all it would take to launch in Ireland. So many broken hearts and broken families and the numbers are piling up it is shocking. So come on, I would put a package from your material together except I would be infringing your rights. But seriously, given the fact that there is now AI, putting a brief presentation together to pass around from person to person shouldn’t be a stretch. Is this possible? Can you do it? Please get back to me because so far it has been other people’s relatives but the odds are someone of my family’s number will come up. Because I am everyone and everyone is me. This is how I see it, I feel it is my responsibility to bring this to the attention of our population. If people know that this option is available and they can do their research before, someone of their family or friend group develops a tumour, they won’t be in a position of having to be put on the spot to try something they know nothing about. People tend, when in urgent medical circumstances, to chose what they know, what they think is safe. But the last three people that I know of who died of cancer, did not realise that “ buying time” meant sickness and misery from a treatment that would inevitably kill them. They were shocked to find themselves dying in the arms of the medics who they trusted to save them from the treatment that was ment to keep them alive. It’s unconscionable. This can’t go on.