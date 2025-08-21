Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Therese Duggan's avatar
Marie Therese Duggan
4h

Congratulations. Once again. I hold my breath in admiration and cry hard tears of grief for those of my acquaintance who died of tumours this year. This is fantastic to see as a treatment in progress. I am constantly being told of people dying of cancer before their time. A 30year old neighbour of a very good friend of mine, was buried on Monday. By contrast a 96 year old neighbour, mother of a school friend of mine, a woman, living independently, mother of eight, died in her own home and was buried the week before. The 30 year old had had a cancer as a child, recovered and then 12 weeks ago, was found to have a tumour. The 96 year old was buried after a long fulfilled life, the 30 year old was buried having barely lived. If that young man and his parents had known that there was a treatment like this available I have no doubt they would have brought him to Germany for treatment. Now, how do we get that message out? Word of mouth with images packaged, before during and after. Could you possibly, take the images from your recent post, of the patient being treated in the German hospital, combine it with this story and images and perhaps add in this patient with healed wound and I for one would start sending it by WhatsApp to friends, family, colleagues, doctors in my family and of my acquaintance who in turn could do the same, pass it on, together with the German clinic details? I assure you, the numbers of people affected are such that if even one person here, in my country, went for the treatment and it was successful, that’s all it would take to launch in Ireland. So many broken hearts and broken families and the numbers are piling up it is shocking. So come on, I would put a package from your material together except I would be infringing your rights. But seriously, given the fact that there is now AI, putting a brief presentation together to pass around from person to person shouldn’t be a stretch. Is this possible? Can you do it? Please get back to me because so far it has been other people’s relatives but the odds are someone of my family’s number will come up. Because I am everyone and everyone is me. This is how I see it, I feel it is my responsibility to bring this to the attention of our population. If people know that this option is available and they can do their research before, someone of their family or friend group develops a tumour, they won’t be in a position of having to be put on the spot to try something they know nothing about. People tend, when in urgent medical circumstances, to chose what they know, what they think is safe. But the last three people that I know of who died of cancer, did not realise that “ buying time” meant sickness and misery from a treatment that would inevitably kill them. They were shocked to find themselves dying in the arms of the medics who they trusted to save them from the treatment that was ment to keep them alive. It’s unconscionable. This can’t go on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture