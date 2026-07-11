A clinical observation from ultrasound-guided intratumoral ClO₂ therapy in companion animals

The observation

During recent ultrasound-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injections in companion animals, we were able to document something with a clarity we had not previously achieved:

The perfusion of ClO₂ solution through the tumor is directly visible on ultrasound, in real time.

Within roughly 1–2 seconds of the start of injection, a bright echogenic signal appears at the needle tip and expands outward through the tumor. The spread is rapid and has a distinctive visual character — it does not advance as a smooth expanding sphere, but propagates through the tissue in a fractured, angular pattern, resembling shattered porcelain or a cracking pane of ice.

The advancing bright front is clearly demarcated against the surrounding tumor parenchyma, and its progress toward the tumor margin can be followed on screen throughout the injection.

Why this is worth reporting

Intratumoral injection therapies share a long-standing and well-documented weakness: the distribution of the injected agent is generally not observable.

This is not a minor limitation. It is the basis of the standing criticism of intratumoral ethanol ablation — a conceptually related approach — as suffering from “unpredictable diffusion.” The agent goes in, and where it went is inferred rather than seen. Whether it reached the intended tissue, whether it tracked back along the needle, whether it left the tumor altogether — these questions are typically answered retrospectively, if at all.

What these recordings show is that intratumoral ClO₂ injection may not share this weakness. The perfusion front is visible, it is fast, and it is bounded — and the operator can follow it on screen while the injection is in progress.

No external contrast agent was administered in these cases. The signal arises from the injection itself.