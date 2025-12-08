Over the past two years, our intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation therapy has shown remarkable results in early cases across several countries. Based on this growing body of evidence, we are preparing to take the next critical step:

We are about to launch a formal medical-device clinical trial in China.

Previously, we referred to our work as a “clinical study.”

But with the maturing of our device system, stable ClO₂ formulation, procedural standards, and early human data, the treatment is now ready to enter the official regulatory pathway for Class III medical devices.

This marks a turning point:

Our therapy will now be tested under formal, transparent, reviewable medical-device standards.

If the results confirm what we already observe, this treatment will move closer to official approval and broader patient access.

Today, I want to introduce the clinical-trial design—not in technical jargon, but in a way that ordinary patients can clearly understand what makes this therapy so different, and why we believe it may change how solid tumors are treated.

🌟

A New Category of Cancer Therapy: Visual, Immediate, and Precise

Most cancer treatments suffer from three major limitations:

The effects take months to evaluate. Patients cannot “see” whether the treatment is working. Side effects often overwhelm daily life.

Our therapy is fundamentally different.

The intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is designed to destroy tumors from the inside with a reaction that is:

Selective (targets tumor tissue rather than healthy cells)

Rapid

Visible in real time on ultrasound

Free from systemic toxicity

Patients often describe it as the first cancer treatment where they can immediately witness the therapy working inside their body.

🖥️

Step 1: PET-CT – Seeing the Entire Tumor Landscape

Before treatment begins, every participant receives a full PET-CT scan.

Why?

Because we want absolute clarity:

Where every tumor is located

How large they are

How active they are

What baseline we will compare against later

This alone brings many patients a sense of control—

the disease is mapped, measured, and made visible.

🩺

Step 2: The First Injection — A Breakthrough Moment in Cancer Therapy

Here is where this therapy becomes truly revolutionary.

During the first treatment session:

1. Ultrasound imaging is used to measure the tumor before injection.

You see its shape, size, and borders.

2. The ClO₂ working solution is injected directly into the tumor.

This occurs under imaging guidance to ensure perfect accuracy.

3. One hour later, the tumor is measured again.

And this is what shocks both patients and doctors:

Many tumors shrink by more than 30% in just one hour.

This is not a guess.

Not a blood marker.

Not a delayed effect.

It is direct, visual, immediate evidence of tumor destruction happening inside the body.

Few cancer treatments in the world can offer this level of transparency.

🔄

Step 3: Four Weekly Ablation Sessions

The therapy consists of four sessions, each one week apart.

This schedule allows:

Continued destruction of tumor tissue

Step-by-step shrinking of the tumor mass

Continuous symptom relief

Clear tracking of the tumor’s response

Because the agent acts locally within the tumor, patients do not experience the systemic toxicity associated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy. There is usually no hair loss, no immune suppression, no hospitalization.

In most cases, patients resume normal activities the same or next day.

❤️

Parallel Benefits: Pain Relief, Heart-Rate Improvement, and Reduced Inflammation

One of the most pleasant surprises from early cases has been the meaningful improvement in whole-body well-being.

As the tumor shrinks:

1. Cancer pain decreases

Many patients experience a 2–4 point reduction on the 0–10 pain scale.

2. Heart rate normalizes

Patients with tumor-related stress tachycardia (heart rate 95–110 bpm) often drop to 70–85 bpm after treatment.

This indicates reduced physiological burden.

3. Inflammation markers improve

Simple blood tests show decreases in:

White blood cell count

Neutrophil percentage

NLR ratio

These are objective signs that the body is becoming calmer and less inflamed.

Together, these changes translate into better sleep, better appetite, better mobility, and better mood.

🎯

The Goal of the Clinical Trial: Complete Tumor Elimination (CR)

Four to six weeks after the final treatment, participants undergo another PET-CT scan.

The primary goal is clear:

To achieve a 95% complete response (CR) rate in the target tumors.

In earlier real-world cases, many tumors have shown:

Complete disappearance on CT/MRI

Zero metabolic activity on PET

Full necrosis confirmed through imaging

This is what it means when we say the therapy aims for thorough treatment, not temporary suppression.

🔬

Why This Trial Is Different From Conventional Cancer Trials

This is not a trial where patients wait months to guess whether something is working.

This is a trial where:

✓ You see your tumor shrink in real time

✓ Every step is documented and measurable

✓ The therapy’s effect is visible and undeniable

A truly modern cancer therapy should be:

Predictable

Transparent

Measurable

Minimally toxic

Based on what the patient can see and feel

That is exactly what this new clinical trial is built upon.

🌱

A New Vision of Cancer Treatment

We believe cancer care should not be defined by guesswork, suffering, or uncertainty.

A therapy that:

directly destroys tumors ,

shows immediate visual response ,

improves daily life , and

does not weaken the body,

is not just a new technique—

it is a new philosophy of how cancer should be treated.

This upcoming clinical trial in China will be the first large, systematic validation of this approach.

And if the data confirm what we already observe, it could pave the way for a new global standard in tumor therapy.