Introduction — Why We Set a 95% Complete Remission Target

A few days ago, I released the preregistration announcement for our upcoming 200-patient clinical study on the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System. In that announcement, I outlined a clear target endpoint:

After four injections over one month, 95% of enrolled patients will reach Complete Remission (CR).

This number immediately triggered strong reactions.

Some readers asked:

Why 95%?

Is this realistic?

How is this endpoint determined?

What makes this different from traditional oncology studies?

This article exists to answer these questions.

Importantly:

**This 95% CR is a scientifically grounded target — a hypothesis —

not an assumed or pre-claimed result.**

The purpose of the 200-patient trial is precisely to test this hypothesis under a rigorous clinical environment.

Today I will explain why this endpoint is meaningful, why it is unprecedented, and why the mechanism of our system makes this target scientifically justifiable.

Part I — Why This Number Appears “Impossible” in Traditional Oncology

To understand why this target is unusual, we must recall what is typical in modern oncology:

Chemotherapy CR rates: 1–10%

PD-1 / immunotherapy CR rates: 5–20% (in very specific cancer types)

Targeted therapy CR: 0–10%

CAR-T therapy CR in solid tumors: almost 0%

Across all tumor types, no therapy has ever approached 80–90% CR, let alone 95%.

The oncology community has never seen a multi-tumor, multi-center program targeting whole-body complete remission with this level of expected effect.

But the reason is simple:

Traditional therapies rely on systemic toxicity, biological pathways, or immune modulation — all highly variable and prone to resistance.

Our system is different.

It is not dependent on immunology, genetics, biomarkers, or systemic drug action.

It is an image-guided, local, repeatable, chemical-physical ablation mechanism.

And that changes everything.

Part II — What “Complete Remission” Means in Our Study

CR (Complete Remission) is a strict endpoint, and we use the most rigorous possible definition:

1. All visible tumors in the entire body must undergo complete necrosis.

This is not a local endpoint.

This is not “injected tumor only.”

This is not partial response.

The patient receives:

PET-CT at baseline to document every active tumor

PET-CT after treatment to confirm absence of metabolic activity

2. CR is judged by PET-CT, not subjective criteria

PET-CT is currently the gold standard for assessing metabolic activity.

If a tumor is dead, it is dead.

If it is metabolically silent, it is silent.

3. CR is defined by complete loss of viability, not shrinkage

We are not aiming for:

30% reduction

50% shrinkage

Radiographic partial response

Our endpoint is:

Total metabolic inactivation of all detectable disease.

This is why this endpoint matters.

It defines not just improvement, but potential elimination of disease burden.

Part III — Why We Adopted the 95% CR Target

Three major reasons justify this target:

one clinical, one operational, and one mechanistic.

Reason 1 — Our partner hospital can inject any visible tumor anywhere in the body

This is critical.

Unlike earlier international cases (Germany, Italy, China), which were limited by specialty or imaging conditions, our chosen cancer hospital has:

full interventional oncology team

CT-guided deep organ injection

ultrasound-guided superficial and visceral injection

PET-CT for mapping

a standardized workflow for whole-body tumor ablation

This means every visible tumor can be accessed and targeted.

This transforms the therapy from “localized option” into a systematic whole-body ablation workflow.

Reason 2 — The therapy is inherently repeatable and safe

The Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System has several unique properties:

no systemic toxicity

no immune suppression

no accumulation in the body

entirely local chemical-physical reaction

predictable diffusion radius

no known resistance pathway

repeatable every few days

no decline in effect across injections

This creates something traditional oncology has never had:

Each injection is an independent, non-toxic chance to achieve tumor ablation.

This allows us to model expected CR analytically.

Assuming the probability that all tumors reach complete necrosis after a single injection is ~50%

(a number supported by multi-country real-world cases):

After 1 injection → 50% CR

After 2 injections → 75% CR

After 3 injections → 87.5% CR

After 4 injections → 95% CR

This is not claiming a proven result.

This is:

**A mathematically convergent hypothesis based on repeatable, independent effects.

Our trial will verify whether this convergence occurs in practice.**

Reason 3 — The effect is visible within hours

Unlike metabolic or immunologic therapies that act over weeks or months, our system produces immediate biophysical effects.

Evidence from current real-world cases:

Within 1 hour after injection

Ultrasound routinely shows:

~30% immediate reduction in diameter

vascular collapse

structural degradation

cavitation

Within 7 hours

Many tumors exhibit:

complete structural collapse

total loss of internal integrity

Detail:

This rapidity is one of the strongest signals supporting repeatability and predictability, which are essential to our target.

Part IV — Why a 95% Target Represents a New Therapeutic Paradigm

In traditional oncology:

CR is a rare, unpredictable statistical outlier

each treatment carries cumulative toxicity

resistance typically increases

effect size declines over time

In our system:

the mechanism is not biological but chemical-physical

the effect is deterministic

the therapy is safe to repeat

resistance is impossible

the result is visible and image-verifiable

injections can continue until all tumors are eliminated

Thus, CR becomes not a rare miracle, but a predictable endpoint—if validated.

This is the key scientific question our 200-patient study aims to answer.

Part V — Why 95% CR Should Be Viewed as a Hypothesis, Not a Pre-Claim

We must be very clear:

The 95% CR rate is a target endpoint of the study. It is a hypothesis derived from mechanism and early real-world cases. Only the trial can validate or refute it.

This trial is designed specifically to answer:

Will the local mechanism scale to whole-body disease?

Will the mathematical convergence match real-world results?

Will repeatability remain stable?

Will injection workflow be feasible across 200 patients?

Will PET-CT-confirmed CR rates reach this target?

These are scientific questions.

Our goal is to test them with rigor.

The trial is not built on assumptions.

It is built on:

multi-country real-world observations

reproducible early clinical cases

imaging-verified necrosis

the known self-limiting reaction of ClO₂

biophysical modeling of diffusion and ablation

repeatability without systemic toxicity

and mathematically convergent probabilities

But again:

**The 95% CR endpoint must be validated by data.

That is the purpose of the trial.**

Part VI — If Validated, What Would This Mean for Oncology?

If the 200-patient trial confirms even a fraction of the target—

for example 80%, 85%, or 90% CR—

it would still represent the most significant shift in solid tumor treatment in modern medical history.

If the target is fully validated, then:

1. Solid tumors transition from systemic diseases to local engineering problems.

2. Treatment becomes predictable, guided by imaging, and mechanistically grounded.

3. The era of systemic toxicity as the center of oncology begins to change.

4. A low-cost, repeatable, visually verifiable therapy becomes globally scalable.

5. This creates the first realistic pathway toward “ending cancer as a fatal disease.”

But again—validation is everything.

Our responsibility is not to declare conclusions prematurely.

Our responsibility is to design a study that answers the scientific question decisively.

That is exactly what this 200-patient study aims to do.

Closing Thoughts

Setting a 95% CR target is not about confidence without evidence.

It is about:

mechanism-based reasoning

international real-world signals

repeatable biophysical effects

imaging-supported pathology

mathematical convergence

and a trial designed to rigorously test the hypothesis

This is the beginning of a new chapter—not the conclusion.

We are entering the stage where science must decide whether this therapy represents a technological anomaly or a genuine shift in the fundamental rules of cancer treatment.

I believe the data will speak for itself.