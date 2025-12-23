In the history of medicine, many “standard practices” did not become standard because they were optimal, but because they were the only things we knew how to do. Cardiac ablation may be in exactly such a phase.

I. A Silent Assumption

“The heart cannot regenerate, therefore we must build walls.”

Modern cardiac ablation is built upon two largely unspoken assumptions:

The adult heart cannot regenerate To block abnormal electrical signals, scar tissue is required

From these assumptions follows a single dominant goal:

Create a stable, non-conductive scar.

As long as the “wall” is thick and continuous, the procedure is considered successful.

But what if these assumptions are not first principles—

but historical compromises?

II. Is Scar Tissue Really a Marker of Success?

In clinical language, scar formation is often interpreted as “healing completed.”

From a systems biology perspective, it signals something else:

The system has abandoned regeneration and resorted to emergency sealing.

Scar tissue is not precise reconstruction.

It is a damage-control response after structural failure.

In tumor ablation, this pattern is well known:

Thermal or cryogenic ablation

Massive inflammation and edema

Collapse of tissue architecture

Fibroblast over-activation

Dense, rigid scarring

Scars are not the objective—they are the cost of crude injury.

Which leads to an uncomfortable question:

Why has cardiac ablation accepted scar formation as inevitable, instead of recognizing it as a suboptimal endpoint?

III. Reframing Ablation:

The Core Issue Is Not Cell Death, but Structural Preservation

Ablation is not fundamentally about destruction.

It is about removing pathological cellular states.

The decisive variable is how cells are removed:

Does the intervention destroy the structural template ?

Or does it preserve the geometric and mechanical framework?

The extracellular matrix (ECM) is not passive background material.

It is:

A geometric guide for cell alignment

A mechanical signaling layer

The substrate that determines whether regeneration is even possible

Once the ECM collapses, the system has no option but fibrosis.

IV. A Counterintuitive Observation from Tumor Ablation

In intratumoral ablation, a surprising phenomenon has been observed:

Certain ablation approaches

Produce minimal inflammation and swelling

Preserve tissue architecture

Do not result in classical scar formation

This suggests a neglected principle: