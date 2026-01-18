I recently learned something that surprised me.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is one of the most common cancers in humans. Its incidence is extraordinarily high—far higher than most cancers that dominate public attention. And yet, when people hear “BCC,” they rarely feel fear. It is often discussed casually, sometimes almost dismissed, despite the fact that it is, by definition, a malignant tumor.

That contrast stayed with me.

Why does a cancer with such a high incidence fail to trigger the anxiety that surrounds the word “cancer”? And what does that tell us—not just about BCC, but about cancer itself?

BCC Is Cancer—But It Isn’t Treated as One

Medically, BCC is a cancer.

It grows autonomously, invades local tissue, and will continue progressing if left untreated.

Socially and psychologically, however, it occupies a very different category.

Patients are rarely told they are “fighting for their lives.”

There is little talk of systemic collapse, last lines of therapy, or racing against time.

Instead, BCC is handled as a localized problem with a predictable course and a routine solution.

This gap between biological definition and lived experience is striking.

It suggests that what we fear is not “cancer” per se—but something more specific.

The Scale of BCC in the United States

Part of what makes this disconnect so interesting is scale.

In the United States, basal cell carcinoma is among the most frequently diagnosed cancers of any kind. Estimates suggest that more than three million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are treated each year, and the majority of these are BCC. In practical terms, this means that millions of Americans will experience BCC at least once in their lifetime.

This incidence far exceeds that of many cancers that are perceived as far more dangerous.

Yet BCC rarely appears in public discussions about “the cancer problem,” and it is almost never framed as a societal crisis. Its sheer prevalence has not translated into collective fear. Instead, it has been absorbed into the background of routine medical care.

That alone should prompt reflection.

How BCC Is Traditionally Treated—and What It Costs

BCC is typically managed through a set of well-established, largely procedural interventions.

Common approaches include:

Surgical excision , including Mohs micrographic surgery

Curettage and electrodessication , or other local destructive techniques

Cryotherapy in selected cases

Radiation therapy for patients who are not surgical candidates

Targeted systemic drugs in rare advanced cases

For small, superficial lesions, treatment may be relatively inexpensive—sometimes hundreds to a few thousand dollars.

But for more complex lesions, recurrent tumors, or cosmetically sensitive areas, costs rise quickly. Advanced procedures, prolonged follow-up, or systemic therapies can push expenses into the tens of thousands of dollars, and in certain drug-treated cases, far higher.

When aggregated across millions of patients, the total annual spending related to BCC and similar skin cancers in the United States reaches many billions of dollars.

And yet, despite this scale—both clinical and economic—BCC remains psychologically defanged.