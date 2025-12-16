On December 12, 2024, I formally received a written opinion from the Beijing Municipal Medical Products Administration (Beijing MPA) confirming its agreement to allow my Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System to proceed with an application to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) Innovative Medical Device Special Review Pathway.

This is not an approval, nor a final result.

However, it is a clear and irreversible regulatory signal.

I. Timeline: Three Regulatory Nodes, One Unified System

To avoid any misunderstanding, I will first state the facts clearly and precisely.

1️⃣ December 12: Beijing MPA agrees to Innovative Device Pathway submission

The Beijing MPA explicitly stated that it agrees to my application to the NMPA Innovative Medical Device Special Review Pathway.

Within China’s regulatory system, this pathway is functionally analogous to the FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Designation (BDD).

It is important to emphasize:

This is a procedural authorization, not an approval decision.

But it does mean that the regulator considers the system eligible for structured innovation review.

2️⃣ Prior guidance from national and municipal regulators

Before this step, I received guidance from both the national-level NMPA system and the Beijing MPA, recommending that I first seek a formal device-attribute determination from the Medical Device Standards Management Center.

This center plays a role highly comparable to the FDA’s Office of Combination Products (OCP)—its responsibility is to determine what a product fundamentally is from a regulatory standpoint.

3️⃣ A decisive detail: half-day attribute determination

What genuinely surprised me was the speed of this determination.

The Medical Device Standards Management Center completed its assessment within half a day, concluding that the system:

Constitutes a non–newly developed medical device, and is covered by existing device catalog classifications.

This step is critical.

It means the regulatory focus shifted away from chlorine dioxide as a substance and toward an engineered, system-level, controllable medical device.

II. A frequently overlooked fact: China’s regulatory system is unified

Many international observers—and even some domestic clinicians—do not fully understand this:

China’s regulatory system is internally consistent and coordinated.

The NMPA, the Beijing MPA, and the Medical Device Standards Management Center operate under aligned policy logic, institutional incentives, and evaluation frameworks.

They do not issue contradictory signals.

Therefore:

The rapid attribute determination

The agreement to proceed with the innovative device pathway

are not coincidences, but consecutive expressions of the same regulatory judgment.

III. What the Beijing MPA’s agreement actually signifies

This must be stated carefully and precisely:

The Beijing MPA’s opinion indicates that the system meets the definitional framework of an innovative medical device.

This is not a final verdict,

but it is a formal institutional acknowledgment.

It means:

The system has entered the mainstream medical-device regulatory discourse

It is no longer treated as a marginal or non-addressable approach

It is considered worthy of structured regulatory evaluation

IV. Why this system matches what regulators have long sought

The Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System possesses a combination of features that is extremely rare:

A novel mechanism (non-thermal, non-radiative, non–drug-dominant)

A novel method (engineered intratumoral ablation rather than systemic administration)

A novel material pathway (self-limiting, localized reaction behavior)

A novel modality (imaging feedback with predictable system behavior)

It is neither an incremental modification nor a repackaging of existing techniques.

It represents a genuinely original, mechanism-independent, system-level medical device, aligned with China’s long-stated goal of fostering domestically originated, globally competitive high-end medical technologies.

V. What this means: a paradigm has been opened

I am fully aware that:

Innovative pathway entry ≠ approval

Preliminary review ≠ success

Significant work still lies ahead

But one fact is now clear:

This system has formally entered the mainstream medical regulatory framework.

From this point forward, arguments that rely on labeling it as “non-mainstream,” “unregulatable,” or “outside medical systems” are no longer valid.

VI. Sovereign regulatory systems leave little room for external suppression

In a country with a highly centralized and sovereign regulatory structure:

Narrative-based suppression that bypasses or ignores institutional review mechanisms has no practical effect.

Once a system enters a national regulatory pathway,

it no longer belongs to individual opinions or informal discourse.

It belongs to the institutional process itself.

VII. Document placeholder

📎 Beijing MPA Opinion Letter on Innovative Medical Device Pathway (Image Placeholder)

Conclusion

This article is not a celebration.

It is a record of an institutional fact that has already occurred.

Regulatory inflection points, once reached, do not disappear.

True paradigm shifts often begin not with applause,

but with the moment when a regulatory system decides to take a technology seriously.



