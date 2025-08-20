Reference to WIRED’s article As WIRED put it in their piece titled “An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US”: “A Chinese inventor with no medical credentials has been injecting chlorine dioxide (a bleach solution) into cancer patients’ tumors, charging $20,000 for the therapy, and now wants to bring it to the United States.”

I never thought my work would put me at the center of a stage where real lives, fake identities, and powerful institutions collide. But that’s exactly what happened around the time WIRED published their story about me.

I. Fake Patients, Real Patients

Most people already know about the so-called fake patients—the ones who appeared in the WIRED piece. But what they don’t know is that, at the very same time, I was contacted by two very real cancer patients.

Both reached out to me before WIRED’s article was even published.

One of them had direct exchanges with the fake patient the journalists used, and by late July had traveled to Germany to receive treatment based on my therapy.

The other turned out to be even closer to the heart of this story: a family member of someone I strongly suspected was a “fake collaborator.” That patient eventually underwent therapy too—this time after the WIRED article came out.

And yet, neither of these real patients appeared anywhere in WIRED’s reporting. That silence alone should make anyone pause.

II. The Family Connection That Changed Everything

When I realized Patient B was actually related to the collaborator I’d been wary of, things clicked into place.

It wasn’t just about one person seeking treatment. Suddenly, another patient appeared—moving almost in perfect sync with Patient B. They contacted me at nearly the same time. They scheduled treatment at nearly the same time. Their treatment journeys unfolded like a mirrored choreography.

Coincidence? No. It felt orchestrated. A chain deliberately constructed: fake collaborator → real patient B → synchronized real patient.

The more I looked, the more it seemed like I wasn’t just dealing with desperate individuals, but with something being staged around me.

III. Why This Goes Beyond WIRED

Some people will ask: “So what? Maybe it’s just bad luck you had fake patients and real patients around the same time.”

But here’s the problem: WIRED alone couldn’t have pulled this off.

They don’t have the resources to invent fake patients and quietly arrange real ones to show up in European clinics.

They can’t synchronize treatment schedules across borders.

And most importantly: both real patients contacted me before my article about the FDA’s chlorine dioxide warning being quietly removed.

That means interest in my therapy was already there—before the journalists came knocking. WIRED was just the public face. The deeper moves had to be coming from somewhere else.

IV. The Contradiction That Exposes the Truth

Here’s the heart of the paradox:

They acknowledged efficacy. Why else send real patients? Why let them undergo the therapy if it were all just quackery? Each case is itself an admission that the treatment works.

But they also tried to destroy me. Because if the therapy were allowed to stand on its merits, it would threaten a trillion-dollar cancer industry built on endless cycles of drugs, surgeries, and half-measures.

So what do they do? They send real patients in the shadows, while parading fake ones in the spotlight. They validate quietly, while discrediting loudly.

This is exactly what skeptics of mainstream medicine have whispered for years: that cures exist but are buried, not because they fail, but because they succeed too well.

V. Why This Matters for the Future

I’m not writing this just to vent frustration. I’m writing it because this chain of events may become part of history.

In court, I can lay out how fake operations and real treatments ran side by side. That’s not journalism—it’s orchestration.

And I can ask: why were the real patients hidden from the WIRED story? Why the silence about them, if not to cover the very thing the system can’t admit—that the therapy works?

For me, this is more than self-defense. It’s about exposing a pattern. A system that has long chosen to delay, suppress, and manipulate, even when lives are at stake.

If anything, my case proves the suspicion is not just suspicion. It’s real.

And that may be the hardest truth of all: that in the fight against cancer, the greatest obstacle isn’t always the disease—it’s the machinery built to profit from it.