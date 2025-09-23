A friend once shared with me his honest view: he does not really trust any cancer therapy — but he is still willing to try.

The Overload of Cancer Therapies

For a cancer patient, the medical system presents hundreds of possible therapies.

Within conventional oncology, every type of cancer may come with dozens of physician-recommended protocols. These usually have strict indications — if you fall outside the criteria, insurance will often refuse to pay.

Many patients lose trust in the medical system and turn to alternative therapies . These are usually promoted as “harmless” and without side effects. As a result, patients often try them in parallel with conventional treatment . And because alternative therapies rarely restrict indications, each patient can easily be offered dozens of such suggestions.

A third category is dietary change — switching to organic food, ketogenic diets, or specific nutrition plans. These too are presented as therapies.

In reality, every cancer patient goes through some combination of these three categories. That means a patient may be facing hundreds of possible options.

But here is the problem: most cancer therapies cannot be used simultaneously. And no patient can ever try them all. In practice, the choice is random.

Fifty Years Without Real Progress

Let’s be honest: in the last 50 years, cancer therapies have hardly improved. Mortality has only declined slightly, and that is likely due more to lower incidence than to true therapeutic breakthroughs.

If we continue with the current scientific paradigm, the next 50 years will look the same. Patients will still be asked to try, fail, and repeat.

The Patient’s Real Dilemma

As long as a patient is alive, they will keep trying new therapies. But given today’s level of medicine, most of these attempts will be ineffective.

So here is the core question: How can a patient who trusts no therapy still find something valuable in limited time?

The only logical answer is speed of effect.

A therapy that shows results in 1 month is better than one that needs 3 months.

A therapy that shows results in 10 days is better than 1 month.

And a therapy that shows results in 1 hour is stronger than 10 days.

For a patient, the most precious resource is time. It should not be wasted on therapies that cannot demonstrate effectiveness quickly.

The Only Reliable Measure

When a patient faces multiple choices, the only effective selection standard is: how long does it take for the tumor to show objective necrosis?

In clinical trials, this is defined by the Objective Response Rate (ORR) — a measure of how much the tumor shrinks or necroses within a defined time frame.

Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide: One Hour to Response

With intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection, the response time can be as short as one hour.

Under ultrasound, within 1 hour after injection, tumors shrink on average by 30% in volume . That already meets the ORR benchmark.

For visible external tumors, necrosis can be complete within 7 hours. I documented such a case here: A Tumor Collapses in 7 Hours (Visual Evidence).

This rapid response is unique. It is also the therapeutic foundation of the method. Chlorine dioxide is a strong oxidizer: once injected into the tumor, it spreads naturally and immediately destroys cancer cells and blood vessels.

Without this fast oxidative reaction, intratumoral therapy faces three unsolved problems:

Long-term retention

Even distribution

Injection pressure

I explain more here: Why Intratumoral Therapy Represents the Future.

The Unsolved Challenges of Mainstream Intratumoral Therapies

Since Coley’s toxins a century ago, intratumoral therapy has slowly entered mainstream oncology. But so far, approaches like oncolytic viruses, intratumoral chemotherapy, and intratumoral immunotherapy have not solved the three key problems.

That is why they remain limited, with modest effects and complex requirements.

A Different Path

Today, only intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy has solved these problems.

Low side effects

High efficacy

Simplicity and accessibility

This makes intratumoral therapy not just an experimental frontier, but a real, practical option.

For patients who don’t trust any therapy — yet are still willing to try — this difference matters. Because time is life, and only a therapy that works in hours, not months, deserves to be called a breakthrough.