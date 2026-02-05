In recent months, China’s electric vehicle maker Xiaomi Auto has found itself under intense public scrutiny.

The controversy is not about styling, pricing, or marketing hype—it centers on something far more fundamental: control.

Reports, online footage, and user discussions circulating on Chinese social media have repeatedly focused on loss-of-control incidents during ordinary driving scenarios, not racetrack abuse or extreme edge cases. Regardless of how individual incidents are ultimately adjudicated, the pattern of public concern has been unmistakable:

a vehicle marketed as affordable and suitable for daily use appears to combine extreme performance with a control envelope that many believe is not structurally matched to real-world conditions.

This has placed Xiaomi Auto—and by extension its founder Lei Jun—under growing reputational pressure.

What matters here is not blame, but system design logic. Because the same structural mistake appears, repeatedly, in a very different field: cancer therapy.

1. Xiaomi Auto: The Problem Is Not High Performance, but Mismatch

Xiaomi Auto

From a systems-engineering perspective, the core criticism can be summarized simply:

Xiaomi Auto pairs extremely high output performance (≈1500 hp class) with a product positioned for everyday users.

In automotive engineering, performance is never evaluated in isolation. High output must be matched by:

chassis rigidity and tuning

suspension geometry and damping

braking capacity and thermal margins

electronic stability and traction control

tire characteristics and weight distribution

When performance exceeds the control system’s practical envelope, the result is not excitement—it is instability.

This is why genuine high-performance sports cars are:

expensive,

restrictive,

unforgiving,

and designed for trained drivers.

A mass-market, daily-use vehicle built on a different control philosophy but equipped with extreme output risks a predictable outcome:

the vehicle reaches unstable states faster than either the driver or the control system can reliably manage.

That is a structural mismatch, not a marketing problem.

2. The Same Structural Error Exists in Cancer Therapy

At first glance, comparing automobiles to cancer treatment may seem inappropriate. After all:

Cars are meant to remain stable.

Cancer must be destroyed.

But this apparent difference hides a deeper similarity.

The real comparison is not

stability vs destruction

It is predictable control vs uncontrolled force.

In cancer therapy, history shows a recurring pattern:

therapies with extremely high destructive power often advance faster than their control, feedback, and containment systems.

Below are well-known examples, discussed at a structural level—not as clinical judgments.

3. Examples of “Performance Exceeding Control” in Cancer Therapies

3.1 Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Performance : rapid thermal destruction of tumor tissue

Control limitation : heat spreads unpredictably via blood flow (“heat sink” effect) damage boundaries are often estimated rather than directly observed

Structural risk : once thermal thresholds are crossed, tissue injury is non-linear and irreversible



Analogy: very high torque with braking capacity dependent on assumptions.

3.2 Cryoablation

Performance : powerful cellular destruction via freezing

Control limitation : ice-ball margins do not perfectly correspond to lethal zones delayed tissue injury can evolve after the procedure

Structural risk : injury may appear “contained” initially but progress later



Analogy: traction appears stable until it suddenly isn’t.

3.3 Irreversible Electroporation / Pulsed Field Therapies

Performance : non-thermal cell membrane disruption

Control limitation : electric field distribution depends heavily on tissue heterogeneity biological response thresholds vary widely

Structural risk : difficult to predict exact zones of irreversible damage



Analogy: precise output, but the medium responds inconsistently.

3.4 Proton Therapy

Performance : highly concentrated energy deposition (Bragg peak)

Control limitation : sensitive to motion, density changes, and setup uncertainty small miscalculations can shift peak location

Structural risk : extraordinary precision requires extraordinary system stability



Analogy: extreme performance that only works under near-perfect conditions.

3.5 Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT)

Performance : extremely potent, cell-level nuclear reactions

Control limitation : uneven boron uptake between tumor and normal tissue difficulty verifying in-situ distribution in real time

Structural risk : lethal power depends on biological assumptions that may not hold uniformly



Analogy: unmatched power, but control depends on variables you cannot fully see.

3.6 Conventional Radiotherapy

Performance : cumulative DNA damage over time

Control limitation : dose planning relies on models, averages, and population statistics biological response varies across patients and tissues

Structural risk : control is statistical, not deterministic



Analogy: safe on paper, unpredictable in edge cases.

4. The Core Principle: Destruction Must Be More Controlled Than Powerful

Cancer does need to be destroyed.

But destruction without predictable boundaries is not therapy—it is risk transfer.

A mature system, whether automotive or medical, must satisfy four conditions:

Spatial containment – damage occurs only where intended Temporal control – speed of destruction is adjustable Observable feedback – effects can be verified, not merely assumed Interruptibility – the process can genuinely stop

5. Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation as a Structural Contrast

Within this framework, intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation is structurally different—not because it is “weaker,” but because it is balanced.

Its defining characteristics, at the system level, are:

Localized action within a physically reachable space

Dose-dependent, consumable chemistry rather than continuous energy input

Stepwise, repeatable application instead of one-shot extremes

Natural convergence when the agent is consumed or withdrawn

In engineering terms, it resembles a true high-performance sports car:

strong output

equally strong control

capable of repeated use

unlikely to catastrophically fail from a single deviation

Not because it avoids destruction—but because the destruction process itself is controllable.

6. The Shared Lesson

From Xiaomi Auto’s public controversy to decades of oncological innovation, the lesson is the same:

High performance is never the problem. Performance without matched control is.

Systems that rely on perfect execution, perfect assumptions, or perfect users inevitably shift risk onto those who can least afford it.

In cars, that risk appears as crashes.

In medicine, it appears as irreversible harm.

Conclusion

The real question—whether in engineering or oncology—is not:

How powerful is the system?

But rather:

Can it be used repeatedly, predictably, and safely by real humans in real conditions?

When performance outruns control, the system will eventually collect its debt.

And history shows:

that debt is always paid—by users, patients, or both.