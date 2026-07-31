This case is part of our continuing series documenting complex veterinary cancer treatments using intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide therapy. It follows the same dog introduced in our previous report: “Three Complex Veterinary Cancer Cases in Three Days.”

For readers who have not seen the previous report:

Related article: Three Complex Veterinary Cancer Cases in Three Days

https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/three-complex-veterinary-cancer-cases

A Tongue Tumor That Had Already Destroyed the Tongue

One of the most difficult questions in veterinary oncology is not simply how to destroy a tumor.

It is what happens afterward.

If a massive tongue tumor dies, what happens to the tongue itself?

This case has begun to provide an answer.

The patient was a dog with an advanced tongue tumor measuring approximately 6.5 × 5.3 × 2.9 cm, corresponding to an estimated tumor volume of approximately 47 mL on CT.

[Figure 1 – Pre-treatment CT showing tumor measurements (6.5 × 5.3 × 2.9 cm)]

Preoperative evaluation indicated that the tumor had extensively invaded the tongue base. The attending veterinarian considered loss of the tongue to be unavoidable because the supporting structures had already been destroyed by the tumor. Therefore, tongue detachment following extensive tumor necrosis was not regarded as an unexpected treatment-related complication, but rather as the natural consequence of eliminating a tumor that had already replaced and destroyed the tongue base.

Treatment

On July 28, we performed ultrasound-guided intratumoral injection of 10 mL chlorine dioxide solution.

Immediately after injection, something remarkable occurred.

Both the tumor and the tongue rapidly became black, indicating extensive tissue ischemia and necrosis.

This occurred before the patient had even recovered from anesthesia.

[Figure 2 – Ultrasound-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection]

[Figure 3 – Immediately after injection: the tongue and tumor turned black before recovery from anesthesia]