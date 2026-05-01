On April 29, 2026, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee included language in a federal spending bill report related to the FDA, proposing that the agency should not ‘accept, review, or consider’ certain clinical trial data generated by trial sites in China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea (Endpoints News, May 2026).

For my project, this is not just another piece of policy news.

It directly affects the development logic of any medical innovation that begins outside the United States but hopes to enter the U.S. market.

In the past, a project like mine could follow a relatively natural international path: use China’s large patient population, clinical resources, and trial efficiency to generate early human data, then use that data to support overseas financing, regulatory discussions, licensing negotiations, and future FDA development.

That pathway is now changing.

If the FDA is no longer willing to accept, review, or consider clinical trial data generated in China, then Chinese clinical data will lose much of its value for U.S. registration, U.S. financing, and U.S. market development.

Even if clinical studies continue in China, those data may no longer be enough to support a serious U.S. development strategy.

At the same time, the FDA has recently been moving toward real-time clinical trial data monitoring. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has framed this effort partly around shortening drug development timelines in the United States and maintaining American competitiveness relative to China. Reuters also reported on April 28, 2026, that China has surpassed the United States in the number of Phase I clinical trials since 2021.

This means the issue is not simply whether Chinese clinical data are reliable or unreliable.

The deeper signal is that the United States is beginning to treat China’s clinical trial capacity, medical innovation speed, and life-science development as a real competitive pressure.

For my project, the implication is clear: if I want to develop my therapy for the U.S. market, I can no longer rely primarily on Chinese data or a China-centered development path.

My FDA Orphan Drug Designation Application

On April 8, 2026, I submitted an Orphan Drug Designation application to the FDA for recurrent glioma.

This step is extremely important for the project.

If the FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation, it will become a key regulatory milestone for the U.S. development of my therapy. It may also provide a stronger foundation for U.S. clinical planning, U.S. financing, and future overseas transactions.

In the new environment, where U.S.-generated clinical data are becoming even more important, the FDA ODD pathway becomes more than a symbolic regulatory step. It becomes the beginning of an independent U.S. development structure.

That means my project can no longer be treated merely as a Chinese medical innovation that later expands into the United States.

It must gradually establish its own U.S. company structure, U.S. financing pathway, U.S. clinical network, U.S. regulatory strategy, and U.S. data system.

Why the Same Therapy Is a Medical Device in China but a Drug in the United States

There is also an important regulatory difference between China and the United States.

In China, my intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system is being developed as a medical device. The reason is that the product is not intended to work through systemic pharmacology, immune modulation, or metabolic regulation. Its intended function is local tumor ablation: chlorine dioxide is delivered directly into the tumor under imaging guidance, where it produces a confined oxidative destruction effect within the injected tumor tissue. In this sense, the system is closer to an interventional ablation product than a conventional systemic drug.

In the United States, however, the same therapy is more likely to be regulated as a drug, because chlorine dioxide is an active chemical substance introduced into the body for therapeutic purposes. Under the FDA framework, a product whose primary mode of action is produced by a chemical substance is generally evaluated through the drug pathway, even if it is delivered locally by injection.

This difference does not change the scientific concept of the therapy. It only means that different regulatory systems may classify the same innovation differently. For U.S. development, the practical path is therefore to build a drug-oriented FDA strategy, starting with the Orphan Drug Designation application for recurrent glioma.

Chinese Clinical Data May Still Be Useful, But It Is No Longer Enough

China still has obvious advantages for early clinical exploration.

There are many cancer patients with urgent unmet needs. Clinical trial organization can be efficient. Physicians are technically capable. Costs are lower than in the United States. For an innovative therapy, China can still be a valuable place to generate real-world experience and early clinical evidence.

But for U.S. financing and U.S. regulatory development, that may no longer be sufficient.

A project like mine requires much more than clinical cases.

It requires funding for international patent protection, FDA communication, U.S. regulatory consultants, preclinical and clinical study design, product standardization, manufacturing and quality systems, physician training, legal structure, compliance, and future commercialization.

These are expensive steps.

If American investors cannot rely on Chinese clinical data to evaluate the project’s value, they will naturally want a U.S. entity, U.S. rights, U.S. clinical data, and a U.S. development plan.

This changes the financing logic.

The project must become understandable and investable within the American biomedical ecosystem.