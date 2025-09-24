Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

User's avatar
Ann M Winkler's avatar
Ann M Winkler
20h

Are you aware of Stanislaus Burzynski’s story? He could be a great support for you.

https://rumble.com/v63da08-opening-clip-burzynski.html

2 replies by Xuewu Liu
Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
13h

My sons Belgian Malinois who is 3 years old became very ill with bleeding from her female parts. All symptoms pointed to Pyometra. His vet wanted to remove her Uterus. I talked him into giving me 1 day to see what we could do. I mixed up a gallon of water with 32 drops of MMS. Within 24 hours she was 80% back and within 30 hours 100%. I now have a believer in my own son. He was blown away how well and fast the dogs condition changed. Had to tell someone, thanks.

1 reply by Xuewu Liu
