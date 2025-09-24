Introduction: The War Has Come to My Doorstep

At first, I believed the smear campaign against me by WIRED magazine was an isolated media attack. I soon discovered it was something far more sinister.

In the wake of the WIRED article, my world was flooded by more than 20 suspicious individuals:

Fake Patients : They posed as desperate individuals seeking help, some even connected to real patients I was assisting, in an attempt to gain my trust.

Fake Collaborators : They masqueraded as investors or research partners, trying to extract my technical details and business plans.

Fake Doctors : They feigned professional interest to probe for core data on my therapy.

Mysterious Investigators: They launched background checks on me from every conceivable angle.

The operation was global. I was even contacted by “fake patients” from within China. I once naively assumed that, with time, these attacks would simply fade away.

I was wrong. The assault didn’t stop; it escalated dramatically.

Last week, the war officially crossed into China. DXY (Dingxiangyuan), one of China’s most influential professional platforms for doctors and biomedical researchers, published an even more outrageous hit piece on its official account. They didn’t just re-share WIRED’s distorted reporting; they claimed to have “investigated further,” maliciously twisting the content from my Substack articles and YouTube channel.

This marked a new phase: the campaign to crush me had evolved from an American media attack into an organized, multi-dimensional strangulation operation targeting me within China itself.

The implications were chilling. My therapy was born in China — the product of years of original innovation. Now I was witnessing an orchestrated effort, amplified by domestic platforms, to discredit and suffocate one of China’s rare truly original biomedical breakthroughs. Whether intentional or manipulated from abroad, this pattern echoed a familiar playbook: destroy early-stage innovation before it can compete.

It was in this moment of escalating crisis that a seemingly unrelated event made me see the entire war with chilling clarity.

1. A Historic Retweet with Explosive Implications

On September 24, 2025, the official X account of The White House retweeted a 2017 post from Tylenol’s official channel, which stated:

“We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant.”

Paired with a photo of Donald Trump holding a hat saying “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING,” the symbolic and strategic meaning of this post could not be clearer. It signals not just governmental acknowledgment of pharmaceutical misconduct, but also alignment with political forces historically skeptical of Big Pharma.

This is not a press release. It’s a quiet but thunderous admission: the war over vaccine and drug safety narratives has entered a new phase.

2. Tylenol’s 2017 Statement: Legal Shield or Smoking Gun?

At first glance, Tylenol’s old tweet might appear to be a simple disclaimer. But in the current legal climate—with mounting lawsuits alleging Tylenol (acetaminophen) exposure during pregnancy may be linked to autism and ADHD in children—this post reads like a ticking time bomb.

If Tylenol made such a statement in 2017 but never updated product labels, launched a public safety campaign, or notified regulators, then it isn’t just a “CYA” tweet. It’s potential evidence of foreknowledge and deliberate suppression.

This is precisely the type of document that could destroy a defense in mass tort litigation:

You knew , but didn’t act.

You warned selectively, but not where it counted (on the box, in the pharmacy, in the doctor’s office).

3. The Real Threat: Intelligence Inside Pharma

If Tylenol made this statement that early, it implies something deeper:

Big Pharma has intelligence capabilities.

These companies aren’t passive reactors to lawsuits. They invest heavily in predictive analysis, risk mitigation, and public sentiment tracking. If they foresaw emerging risks with acetaminophen use in pregnancy, they also likely foresaw the political convergence of people like RFK Jr. and Donald Trump, both of whom have directly or indirectly associated Tylenol and vaccine schedules with the rise in neurodevelopmental disorders.

The academic world reinforced these concerns: in 2021, Nature Reviews Endocrinology published a consensus statement noting that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen was associated with higher risks of ASD and ADHD. The New York Timesalso reported on this controversy, making it a mainstream issue. By the time RFK Jr. and Trump brought Tylenol into their rhetoric, the scientific and media groundwork had already been laid. Pharma had every reason to anticipate this narrative and prepare defensive measures.

So the next logical question is:

Did they also foresee that ClO2 therapy would become a symbol in that rebellion?

4. Why I Was Attacked: Not Just Because of Vaccines

In retrospect, I believe the WIRED smear campaign against me was not just about vaccines or pseudoscience allegations. It was a strategic hit aimed at neutralizing a therapy that:

Offers precise, localized tumor destruction

Works regardless of tumor size or number

Provides real-time visual confirmation of efficacy (necrosis)

Is non-toxic , non-systemic , and repeatable

Is operable without complex hospital infrastructure

In short, a therapy that could do to cancer what mRNA critics fear was never truly done to COVID: end the disease threat with simplicity, speed, and safety.

ClO2 intratumoral therapy doesn’t just challenge a molecule. It challenges the entire cancer industrial model:

Multi-year treatment plans

Billion-dollar chemo/immuno drug pipelines

Radiotherapy dependencies

Hospital monopolies over procedure-based oncology

The scale of the conflict becomes clearer when you consider the numbers: the global oncology market exceeded $200 billion in 2023, projected to surpass $400 billion by 2030. A single immunotherapy drug like Keytruda generated around $25 billion in annual sales in 2023. Opdivo brought in $10 billion, and Herceptin peaked at $7 billion. By contrast, ClO₂ therapy could treat tumors at a cost potentially under $10,000 per patient. If validated and scaled, it would devastate the existing oncology revenue model.

For the pharmaceutical conglomerate, my therapy is not an outsider’s curiosity – it is an existential threat.

5. The Real Target Was Me All Along

I once thought I was merely caught in the crossfire—that the real target of the smear campaigns was RFK Jr., and I was collateral damage. I now realize that was a miscalculation.

I and my therapy were the target.

The April 3, 2025 BIO memo, the timing of the WIRED attack, and the framing of my Substack all point to a deliberate containment operation. I wasn’t a side character in RFK’s war with Big Pharma; I was a threat in my own right.

A therapy like mine—disruptive, visual, repeatable, decentralized—is intolerable to a trillion-dollar cancer economy. Their decision to smear me was not about belief. It was about profit. It was about control.

6. Closing Thought: You Cannot Silence a Therapy That Works

The reason ClO2 therapy keeps spreading is simple: it works.

You can ban it, smear it, de-platform it, criminalize it, and ridicule it—but you cannot suppress clinical results that are visible in real-time, repeatable in different countries, and simple enough for local doctors to reproduce.

We are past the age where science can be monopolized.

And the more the system tries to erase us, the more obvious their fear becomes.

This war is no longer about who controls the story.

It’s about who owns the cure.



